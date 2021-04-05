Job Alert: Openings in finance, customer service, medical education, janitorial, more

JOB TITLE: Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance

JOB DUTIES:

The position of Assistant Vice Chancellor for Finance will manage cash assets, student accounts, general revenue reimbursement requests, as well as track usage for cash appropriations and be responsible for reconciling AASIS, cash balances, and collateral pledges. In addition the AVCF will oversee business office and bookstore operations. The AVCF is an key member of the Division Finance and Administration\’s management team and will assist the Vice Chancellor in the management and administration of the finance function.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Cash management duties to include: Tracking balances, transferring funds as needed, posting of interest charges, post credit card charges, process debt service payments, and monitor CD investments. Manage student accounts: Supervise the student accounts manager, assist with stipends, refunds, and reconciliations. Manage billing configurations and drop for non-payment processes, Nelnet payment posting and reconciliation, and oversee the verification of deposits as needed. Process international insurance roster. Test, update, and troubleshoot ERP configurations as needed. Supervise Bussness Office, Bookstore, & Student Account operations. ADHE and other reporting. 1098-T reporting. Assist in the preparation of annual budgets. Reconciling AASIS. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in related field and 3 years of institutional finance or closely related area required.

Knowledge/Skills/Abilities: Accounting Knowledge, Strong Computer Skills, and Supervisory Experience.

Preferred Education and/or Experience: Master’s degree and 1 year supervisory experience is preferred. Higher Ed Finance strongly preferred.

PAY: $65,000 – $68,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield

JOB TITLES:

Customer Service Representative (Little Rock, AR)

Customer Service Representative (Springdale, AR)

Customer Service Representative (Little Rock, AR – Bilingual)

LOCATIONS: Little Rock, AR and Springdale, AR

JOB DUTIES:

The Customer Service Representative (CSR) ensures final resolution of each customer inquiry in a timely and courteous manner while documenting detailed information relevant to the contact. Resolution may require system research and/or contacting experts in other areas of the company. Although some encounters may require multiple interactions, the CSR strives for the company goal of “first time resolution” whenever possible.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must meet one of the following: Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.

Two (2) years of college coursework (at least 48 credit hours) plus one (1) year of experience in a specialized customer service environment.

High school diploma or equivalent with two (2) years of experience in a specialized customer service environment. Must pass company proficiency test: Customer Service Assessment If applying to the bilingual job position: Bilingual in Spanish (written and spoken) required.

PAY: $16.58/hr

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Employment Career Center

JOB TITLE: Adjunct CNA Instructor

SITE LOCATION: AECC Career School

ADDRESS: 300 S. Street, Suite 300, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201

JOB INFORMATION:

Arkansas Employment Career Center (AECC) is seeking a seasoned individual to teach a Certified Nursing Assistant Program during the daytime in a classroom.

Applicants for Adjunct Instructor must:

He/She must be a Registered Nurse.

Proficient with the ability to teach.

Have a current and active AR license (or a compact state) with no disciplinary actions.

Have a minimum of 2 years nursing experience.

At least 1 year in long term care within the past 5 years

Demonstrate excellent communication/presentation/teaching skills.

Adjuncts are not full-time employees and are not eligible for benefits.

Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. Interviews may be held concurrently with the advertising period. While we sincerely appreciate all applications, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted. Those selected for hire will be advised how to send official transcripts to AECC.

HOW TO APPLY:

Resumes should be forwarded to Mr. Larry Stricklen at lstric2020@gmail.com

EMPLOYER: Ryder System

JOB TITLE: Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers

JOB LOCATION: Malvern, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Stop your job search!

Now hiring for immediate openings for Class A Drivers, and want you to join our team in Malvern, AR.

Call Alyssa at (904) 541-8571 or text “Malvern ” to (904) 515-3266

Paid Time Off provided for COVID vaccination appointments!

ABOUT THE POSITION:

Compensation: $19/hour

$19/hour Quality Home Time: Home Daily w/ possible layovers in Hotel!

Home Daily w/ possible layovers in Hotel! Sign on bonus: $4,000

$4,000 Moffett Loading/Unloading

Trailer type: Flatbed

Flatbed Additional benefits: Low Turnover! Great Leadership Team!

Low Turnover! Great Leadership Team! Full Time: Comprehensive benefit package – Health, Dental, Prescription and Vision insurance as well as 401k matching and stock purchase plan.

Comprehensive benefit package – Health, Dental, Prescription and Vision insurance as well as 401k matching and stock purchase plan. Employee Discounts: Thousands of dollars off new car purchases!! BMW, Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Fiat, GM & more! Up to 22% off monthly wireless bill and discounts on select wireless devices! (Verizon, ATT, T-Mobile, Sprint) Discounts on Goodyear, Bridgestone and Firestone tires and well as other auto care! Discounts on Samsung electronics and Electrolux, Frigidaire and Whirlpool appliances! Exclusive savings on movie tickets, theme parks, hotels, tours, Broadway and Vegas shows & more! Save up to 50% on flowers, gift baskets and jewelry to that special someone



EMPLOYER: Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility

JOB TITLE: Maintenance and Repair Workers, General

JOB DESCRIPTION & DUTIES:

Responsible scheduling, assigning, supervising, assisting and reviewing the installation and repairs of the sewer system ensuring that the Jet and TV trucks are in full operation. Ensure the performance of routine preventive maintenance of the sewer system. Perform other duties as assigned. Must obtain and maintain a Class I Wastewater License within the minimum time required by ADEQ.

Must obtain and maintain a valid Arkansas Class B Commercial Driver’s License with tanker endorsement within 90 days of employment. Email or fax a resume. May also apply in person to complete an application.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPEIRENCE: 4 years

HOW TO APPLY:

Email resume to angie@pbwastewater.com

Fax resume to (870) 535-6243

Apply in person at Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility, 1520 South Ohio St., Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71601

EMPLOYER: PRIDE Industries

JOB TITLE: First-Line Supervisors of Housekeeping and Janitorial Workers

JOB DESCRIPTION:

If you are interested in working for this unique organization that blends business with a social mission, please apply online at www.prideindustries.com .PRIDE Industries is a VEVRAA federal contractor committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status. Visit our website to learn more!

PRIDE will not discharge or in any other manner discriminate against employees or applicants because they have inquired about, discussed, or disclosed their own pay or the pay of another employee or applicant. However, employees who have access to the compensation information of other employees or applicants as a part of their essential job functions cannot disclose the pay of other employees or applicants to individuals who do not otherwise have access to compensation information, unless the disclosure is (a) in response to a formal complaint or charge, (b) in furtherance of an investigation, proceeding, hearing, or action, including an investigation conducted by the employer, or (c) consistent with the contractor’s legal duty to furnish information. 41 CFR 60-1.35(c).

PRIDE will consider for employment all qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the requirements of all federal, state, and local laws.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72204

EVENT: Veterans Job Fair & Outreach

HOST: Congressman French Hill with special guest Col. Nate Todd, Secretary of Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs

DATE & TIME: April 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Sherwood Forest – 1111 West Maryland Ave., Sherwood, AR 72120

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

This job fair is open to all Arkansans, but there will be an emphasis on military members transitioning into civilian life and veterans. 60 employers will be at the hiring event. A food truck will also be on site. There will be a 15 minute ceremony starting at 9:45 a.m. Jacksonville High School will present the colors and then Rep. Hill and Col. Todd will speak.

EVENT: Goodwill Industries of Arkansas Hiring Event – Little Rock

DATE & TIME: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION:

Goodwill Industries

7400 Scott Hamilton

Little Rock, AR 72209

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Goodwill Industries is hiring for locations at Scott Hamilton, North Little Rock, University, Cantrell, Bryant and West Little Rock for positions as retail store associates, donor door attendants, jewelry processor, key holder, maintenance technician, forklift driver and scheduling coordinator. Background check is required.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Melissa Morgan | Teri Glover

501-372-5100 ext. 1224 or ext. 1204

mmorgan@GoodwillAR.org | tglover@GoodwillAR.org

EVENT: Goodwill Industries of Arkansas Hiring Event – Jonesboro

DATE & TIME: Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Goodwill Industries

1515 S. Caraway Rd.

Jonesboro, AR 72401

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Goodwill Industries is hiring for locations at Jonesboro, Searcy, Paragould, Batesville, Newport, Blytheville, Jacksonville and Russellville for positions as retail store associates, donor door attendants, key holder and cashiers. Background check is required.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Melissa Morgan | Teri Glover

501-372-5100 ext. 1224 or ext. 1204

mmorgan@GoodwillAR.org | tglover@GoodwillAR.org