Job Alert: Openings in finance, production, construction, labor

JOB TITLE: Agency Controller I

STARTING SALARY: $69,776

JOB SUMMARY:

Planning, organizing, directing and managing the financial and workload activities for Survey work for nursing homes, intermediate care facilities and psychiatric residential treatment facilities.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS: CPA is required. At least five years in professional accounting, including three years management experience.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Knowledge of state fiscal and budgetary laws, policies, and procedures.

Ability to evaluate the operation of the accounting system and recommend modification.

Ability to interpret and apply laws and regulations.

Ability to write proposals, justifications, and policies.

Excellent knowledge of State and Federal regulation.

*In and out of state travel maybe required.

JOB TITLE: Financial Aid Systems Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION: The Financial Aid Systems Manager is a position within Information Technology Services that is responsible for the technical operations of the Financial Aid department, including the Banner Financial Aid module, auxiliary applications (Perceptive Content, Dynamic Forms, Argos, etc.), and various reporting tools. Qualified candidates must be proficient in writing SQL. This role requires a blend of student financial aid functional knowledge, programming and technical expertise, data analysis skills, and an ability to provide support and maintenance of the various software systems used in the office.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent of education and work experience plus a minimum of three (3) years of increasingly responsible professional experience. Financial Aid Higher Education experience and experience with Financial Aid management software such as Banner and Arkansas State Financial Aid Programs is preferred.

STARTING PAY: Depends on Experience

HOW TO APPLY:

For more information and to apply to the position, visit the Jobs seekers link on the Human Resources’ website at http://ualr.edu/humanresources/

JOB TITLE: Production Supervisor

DUTIES AND AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:

The primary duties of the Production Supervisor consist of, but are not limited to, the following:

Employee Management of the Production Departments consisting of : Interviewing, hiring, and training new employees in compliance with company guidelines, and federal and state governmental laws and regulations. Providing timely performance coaching and counseling in the form of daily verbal feedback, annual written performance evaluations, frequent positive encouragement and recognition, and documented disciplinary actions, as necessary. Performance evaluations for direct reports must be completed by April 30th. Scheduling employees’ working hours to provide adequate coverage with a minimum amount of overtime. Managing employee vacation/time-off requests to insure employees’ compliance with company guidelines, and adequate departmental coverage. Reviewing and approving employee time in the payroll system to ensure accurate time records for pay purposes and attendance reporting. Ensuring time-off request documentation is submitted promptly to HR. Reviewing quarterly attendance reports of direct reports to ensure accuracy; following up promptly with any discrepancies. Identifying employees’ training/developmental needs and insuring the accomplishment of these training objectives.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

Must meet physical requirements to work in confined spaces as required by OSHA

Must be able to lift 130 pounds

Must meet physical requirements to safely operate a forklift as required by OSHA

Must be able to climb ladders and stairs

Must be able to work standing Visual acuity to read documents, computer screens, etc.

Manual dexterity to operate equipment, computer entry, etc.

Must have the ability to work in plant/warehouse environment (including high/low temperatures, dust, humidity, etc.)

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

High School Diploma or GED

3 years of production supervisor or leadership experience

JOB LOCATION: Arkadelphia, AR 71998

JOB TITLE: PPM Iron Worker

JOB SUMMARY:

Installs, erects, reinforce, repairs, and dismantles structural metalwork for various construction activities. Iron Worker will practice safety conscious behaviors in all operational processes and procedures; comply with all costumer rules and safety procedures and policies. Properly diagnose, replace or repair parts of equipment utilizing appropriate tooling, equipment and material to accomplish maintenance functions including but not limited to the following: inspections, troubleshooting, repairing, removing and replacing components on equipment. Must be able to solve problems by studying drawings, and technical publications if necessary.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

QUALIFICATIONS:

Possess the ability to use the English language to communicate (both verbally and in writing) accurately and concisely on technical matters to external and internal customers

Read and interpret blueprints.

Have a valid Driver’s License.

Experience in industrial maintenance work.

Basic arc and/or mig and acetylene welding.

Ability to work independently

Have a complete set of tools appropriate for metal working

Ability to demonstrate proficiency in all of the above areas

Ability to stoop, bend, manipulate tools in small spaces

Perform work at heights

Ability to frequently lift and/or move varied objects up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE:

2 to 3 years experience welding structural steel

5 years in the Industrial field

Back ground and drug screen required

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Associate

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Warehouse position works in the warehouse selecting orders and receiving product. You may operate a forklift or pallet jack during your shift.

Receiving product

Selecting orders

Operating forklift, pallet jack

Repetitive lifting, stooping, bending, and kneeling

Follow Operational and Maintenance procedures to maximize the use of warehouse equipment.

Complete additional duties as requested by the Supervisor and/or Operations Manager.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72204

