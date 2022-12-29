JOB TITLE: Instructor of Adult Education

JOB DUTIES:

The role of the instructor of Adult Education is to offer instructional methods and materials to help the adult education student make basic educational gains in the subject areas of Reading, Math, and Language, as well as help the student earn their high school diploma, enter into college, or find employment based on what the student\’s educational goals are at the time of entrance into the program.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Instruct students in the adult education classroom-develop student learning plans, assist students with problems, develop group lessons or activities. Create classroom lessons to incorporate CCR standards. Guide/instruct students enrolled in programs such as WAGE, IET, etc. Research new materials/learn how to incorporate new methods and materials into program. Attend required workshops and trainings in-person and/or online. Complete professional development as required by the state of Arkansas. Assist with intake and entrance testing, as well as re-testing. Counsel students about their learning plans and keep plans updated as student works toward completion of his/her respective program. Assist with recruitment and retention efforts for the Adult Ed program as needed.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s degree in Education. Must hold a valid Arkansas Teaching license.

PAY: $32,000

LOCATION: Heber Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Chief Deputy Clerk (Type II) #22-J03

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

STARTING SALARY: $153,848 (JSP 16) Some applicants may qualify for a higher salary

CLOSING DATE: Open until filled; to ensure consideration, submit resume by January 20, 2023

The Clerk’s Office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Chief Deputy Clerk located in Little Rock, Arkansas. This position is a senior‐level management position that reports directly to the Clerk of Court. The Clerk’s staff of 18, which includes a divisional office in Fayetteville, supports 3 Bankruptcy Judges and their chambers. The court serves the entire state of Arkansas.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Under the direction of the Clerk, the Chief Deputy Clerk’s primary responsibility is leading and

supervising the court’s Operations Department. This includes coaching, mentoring, providing

feedback and guidance, facilitating communication, and fostering teamwork within the department. The Chief Deputy Clerk oversees the daily activities of the Case Administrators and the Data Quality Analyst, ensuring the timely and accurate planning, scheduling, and completion of work. The incumbent analyzes the quality and quantity of work, recommends corrective actions, and consults with and makes recommendations to the Clerk and Judges on various operations matters.

In addition, the Chief Deputy Clerk assists the Clerk with the administrative duties and activities of the Clerk’s Office including but not limited to the following areas: statistical analysis and reporting, budget and finance, space and facilities, human resources, information technology, internal controls, property and procurement, emergency preparedness, and training. The incumbent assists the Clerk with the development, implementation, and refinement of procedures to enhance the productivity and effectiveness of the Clerk’s Office; organizational and strategic planning; operation and functionality of the court’s electronic case management system; application of the Guide to Judiciary Policy, the Bankruptcy Code, Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure, and Local Rules; and preparation of special studies and narrative reports. Occasional travel is required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Qualified applicants must possess a minimum of six (6) years progressively responsible experience in administrative, supervisory, managerial, or professional work in public service or business that provided an opportunity to acquire a thorough knowledge of the basic concepts, principles, policies, and theories of management. At least three of the six years of experience must have been in a position of substantial management responsibility. Some educational substitutions may apply. A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university is required. Completion of a post‐graduate degree in such fields as public, business, or court administration is preferred. A Juris Doctor (JD) is highly preferred.

Applicants must demonstrate the leadership, analytical, and interpersonal skills necessary to

successfully manage a complex organization. Familiarity with automated case management

systems, knowledge of sound financial controls and policies, proven project management skills, and ability to lead with integrity, respect, and inclusiveness are desired. Management in a court or legal environment is preferred.

In‐depth working knowledge of the bankruptcy court system is highly desired, as the Chief Deputy receives numerous operations inquiries regarding the proper procedures for handling various legal pleadings and documents. The successful applicant should also have experience in applying technology to improve business practices; excellent organizational, written, and verbal skills; a professional demeanor and mature judgment; and the ability to provide innovative solutions to workplace problems and balance the demands of varying workloads.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

JOB TITLE: Security Guards

JOB SUMMARY:

Security Officers aid in the protection of persons and property on the AC campus(es). The Officer is armed and performs/enforces a full range of threat management duties within the AC workspace.

REQUIRED EDUCATION:

High school diploma or general education degree (GED)

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE:

Related Field – 2 years of experience

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Patrols assigned areas to enforce AC security/safety regulations and criminal/traffic laws. Engages in Emergency Response and Emergency Management. Provides strategic assistance and and responds to customer service needs as required. Assists in controlling traffic and enforcing parking rules and regulations. Assists in performing investigations. Performs other related duties as assigned.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas River Rice

JOB TITLE: Production Workers

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Cleaning different areas of the mill and equipment with compressed air, vacuum, and broom and scoop shovel. Bathrooms are included in sanitation duties. Some groundskeeping may be required.

Problem solving skills, critical thinking, good communication, good work ethic.

HOW TO APPLY:

Email a resume to jjones@arkansasriverrice.com

JOB TITLE: General Clerk III

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

POSITION SUMMARY:

To provide support services for the United States Department of Agriculture- Natural Resources NRCS staff with conservation program documentation, general administration, and office business functions.

TASKS

The functions listed are typical and are not intended to be all-inclusive and other duties may be assigned:

Assisting agency staff with program documentation, including but not limited to preparing and processing documents and correspondence, checking documents for accuracy and completeness, gathering information, reconciling payment documents, recording data, establishing and maintaining files, and transmitting information.

Assisting agency staff with various accounting functions such as processing actions related to unfilled customer orders. This will include reviewing, monitoring, and tracking billing and collections of the agency’s receivables.

Assisting staff with travel arrangements such as research for hotel locations and costs, purchasing such as gathering pricing sheets and preparing AD-700 and obtaining funds approval, typing bulletins, records management, prepares general correspondence, mail management and distribution, and other administrative services in support of any NRCS program or operation. Assists staff with preparing reports and answering inquiries. Gathers data for reports, inputs information into databases and helps with special projects. Scan documents for future audit preparation and storage or for submission for data calls.

Reviewing and verifying technical and professional materials prepared by staff specialists for format and grammatical accuracy, including interpretative materials, technical reports, memorandums, advisory notices and technical notes.

Maintaining office files, manuals, handbooks and reference library, both paper and electronic, according to NRCS and department guidelines and requirements.

Answers telephone, greets visitors and signs for incoming deliveries and serve as back-up for these duties to State Conservationist Secretary when not available for those located at Little Rock.

Shall have proficiency in the Microsoft Office Suite software, specifically Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel and Access. The contractor shall demonstrate the use of appropriate language to communicate ideas in words and print based on the audience and situation.

Assist with or prepare meeting cost estimate packages.

Maintain and update organizational charts in PowerPoint.

Complete standard forms for various purposes but not limited to: computer access and PIV changes, IRM-03, property forms, and AD1143.

Types certificates such as, but not limited to, length of service, certificates of appreciation, and merit.

Reviews, monitors, and maintains various databases in excel and Access to ensure are updated.

Provide clerical assistance needed to assist with project report preparation and initiative/project completion monitoring.

Assists with data entry into ACCESS data base to track employee’s hours worked by program and updates excel spreadsheet tracking salary and benefit expenses to date.

Assists Financial Resources Specialists with ensuring audit packages are complete and submits to NHQ by deadline.

Assists with or completes property inventory reports.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Education and Experience: High School degree or its equivalent with at least 2 years of experience or 4 years’ experience in the field or in a related area.

Security Clearance: Employee must undergo a background check with local and national criminal databases and credit check to obtain and maintain a favorable Public Trust suitability determination. Must hold a valid driver’s license.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.