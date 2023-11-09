JOB TITLE: Associate Director of Financial Aid

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

The Associate Director is a member of the management team and assists with the overall administration of the entire financial aid program.



Provides training, direction and supervision to the financial aid staff on all campus locations to ensure effective, accurate & efficient delivery of services to students. Assists in monitoring compliance with federal, state & institutional polices & procedures and assess these areas for continual quality improvement. Addresses unresolved student issues in a professional and caring manner at all times.



Assists the Director in the development of polices to ensure compliance with state, federal and institutional regulations. Helps develop, implement, evaluate & maintain department policies and procedures. Resolves problems and issues affecting the department and recommend measures to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the department. Develops and manages R2T4 withdrawal reports and notifications to the students. Acts in the absence of the Director. Perform other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Assist with managing Banner migration.

2. Package Financial Aid.

3. Process R2T4s and return funds.

4. Supervise front office staff.

5. Reviews Banner Financial Aid reports. Resolves any errors.

6. Oversee and update WebX software.

7. Reconcile Pell, Loans and balance FISAP.

8. Determine and process dependency over-rides, homeless classification, and non-citizen status eligibility.

9. Make presentations on Financial Aid: Freshman Seminar Classes, Area High Schools, Orientation sessions and other recruitment events.

10. Supervise, train, and monitor staff to meet ongoing policies and regulatory standards.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s degree. At least three years closely related work experience in Financial Aid, Higher Education or Finance related field. At least 12 months of direct supervisory experience

PAY: $44,000-$50,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Verification Coordinator

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

The primary purpose of the Verification Coordinator is to complete all student files selected for verification, support staff members with complex verification questions, provide excellent customer service, and support the departmental and university’s mission.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Determine eligibility for federal, state, institutional and other aid programs in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, policies, guidelines, and other governing bodies Explain financial aid policies, procedures, and regulations to enrolled and prospective students; conducts routine interviews and advises students seeking financial aid according to established guidelines; elevates unique inquiries to the appropriate staff member Review student files verifying application for accuracy and completeness; requests additional information in compliance with federal and state laws. Participate in training to maintain knowledge of current processes, procedures, and regulations. Provide support and guidance to other team members concerning verification rules and regulations. Communicate with State Agencies concerning financial aid funds received and reconciles funds, Processes alternative and parent plus loan requests, Performs return to Title IV aid calculations. Represent the college as a speaker, presenter, or in similar capacities in high schools, service clubs, community events, and other activities of a similar nature. Demonstrate a positive attitude and a team approach toward accomplishing departmental/institutional goals and cultivate these same characteristics in team members. Assist in reviewing the financial aid policy and procedure handbook to align with federal regulations. Other duties as needed.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

An Associate degree. At least 2 years closely related work experience in Financial Aid or Higher Education.

PAY: $36,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Package Handler

PRIMARY LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

WAGE: $21.00/hour

SHIFT YOUR TEAM

Who exactly are UPS Warehouse Workers? Also known as Package Handlers, many of our Warehouse Workers load/unload packages in and out of UPS trailers or our signature brown trucks. Others sort packages to ensure they make it to the right destination. They are a diverse, collaborative, energetic team- and they enjoy fast-paced work.

SHIFT YOUR SKILLS

So, what does it take to make it through a busy shift moving boxes and packages?

The ability to lift up to 70 lbs

Stamina – this is a workout like no other!

Legal right to work in the U.S.

An eye for detail

Reliable and responsible

And a good pair of sturdy work shoes

SHIFT YOUR BENEFITS

What’s in it for you? You’ve read about the quick application process, tight team, and active work… but what else do we offer to that makes being a UPS Warehouse Worker such a great opportunity?

Excellent weekly pay

Up to $25,000 in tuition assistance

401(k)

Medical, dental and vision after waiting period

Opportunity for career growth

And so much more

SHIFT YOUR PURPOSE

So, what is UPS all about? Well, you’re probably already familiar with us – we’re the brown trucks delivering everything from diapers, dish towels and holiday gifts to college care packages and life-saving medicines.

But we’re more than that. We’re also hardworking, efficient package handlers and friendly, focused drivers. We’re professionals working in finance, technology, engineering, marketing, and more. We are building our business ethically, sustainably, and in an environmentally conscientious way. We are here to deliver what matters – to customers, communities, colleagues, the world, and you and your career.

