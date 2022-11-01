JOB TITLE: Verification Coordinator

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The primary purpose of the Verification Coordinator is to support staff members with complex verification questions, provide excellent customer service, and support the departmental and university’s mission.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Determine eligibility for federal, state, institutional and other aid programs in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, policies, guidelines, and other governing bodies. Explains financial aid policies, procedures, and regulations to enrolled and prospective students; conducts routine interviews and advises students seeking financial aid according to established guidelines; elevates unique inquiries to the appropriate staff member. Review student files verifying application for accuracy and completeness; requests additional information in compliance with federal and state laws. Participates in training to maintain knowledge of current processes, procedures, and regulations. Provides support and guidance to other team members concerning verification rules and regulations. Communicate with State Agencies concerning financial aid funds received and reconciles funds, Processes alternative and parent plus loan requests, Performs return to Title IV aid calculations. Represents the college as a speaker, presenter, or in similar capacities in high schools, service clubs, community events, and other activities of a similar nature. Demonstrate a positive attitude and a team approach toward accomplishing departmental/institutional goals and cultivate these same characteristics in team members. Assists in reviewing the financial aid policy and procedure handbook to align with federal regulations. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Four-year college degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting, marketing, business administration, agriculture etc. plus 7 to 11 months related experience and/or training. and Not Required or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $36,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Coordinator of Admissions

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Coordinator of Admissions on the Heber Springs campus will provide oversight for the Office of Admissions on the Heber Springs Campus and ensure both continuing operations for the Heber Springs office as well as implement recruitment strategies which contribute to overall enrollment goals for the Heber Springs campus and other campuses of ASU-Beebe.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead the day-to-day operations and recruitment efforts of the Office of Admissions on the Heber Springs campus of ASU-Beebe at the direction of the Director of Admissions.

Participate in the development and implementation of the strategic recruitment plan for the campuses of ASU-Beebe with a primary focus on initiatives associated with the Heber Springs campus.

Disseminate admissions materials and information to prospective students, parents, high school counselors, and other civic organizations through formal and informal presentations in a variety of settings both on and off campus.

Coordinate and conduct campus visits, tours, and other recruitment related events on the Heber Springs campus in collaboration with other relevant departments.

Evaluate and process applications for admissions, supporting documents, and letters of admission to accepted students.

Utilize prospective student data for continuous dissemination of recruitment and admission materials through direct mail, email, text messaging, and chatbot platforms.

Supervise the maintenance of student application records through timely entry of supporting documents/information into relevant databases.

Represent ASU-Beebe Heber Springs Campus in local/community events in collaboration with the Heber Springs Campus Operations Manager.

Serve as a liaison on the Heber Springs campus to the Registrar’s Office for the intake and processing of non-admissions related forms and other documents related to students’ records in compliance with FERPA.

Participate in college task force and committee work as assigned.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Four-year college degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting, marketing, business administration, agriculture etc., plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training, and 1 to 6 months related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $32,000

LOCATION: Heber Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II-Distance Education

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

This position serves as the first point of contact for Distance Education and Advanced Studies program and is responsible for providing information and resources to faculty and students regarding LMS troubleshooting issues, program assistance, assisting faculty and students, and providing administrative support as needed.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Greet and direct visitors, faculty and students. Unlock and lock doors in the University Center.

Assist faculty and students with issues by directing them to the appropriate personnel and/or resource(s), as well as assist with Canvas course builds and closed captioning as needed for designers, multi-media and SMEs.

Assist with proctoring system setup and proctoring as applicable.

Order supplies and complete inventory.

Pull reporting in Canvas.

Submit Physical Plant tickets as the building contact for issues that need fixed within the University Center.

Start and end Zoom classes as needed in the University Center.

Assist with Advanced Studies graduation prep and setup.

Assist with Advanced Studies screening.

Work with students interested in the Education degree: admission paperwork and screening.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 2 years related experience and/or training, and 7 to 11 months related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $23,880

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.