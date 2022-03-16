JOB TITLE: Instructor of Nursing

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Instructor of Nursing position is a full-time twelve (12) month nursing education faculty member for the day Practical Nursing program on the ASU-Searcy and/or Heber Springs campus. The selected faculty member will be able to teach all phases of the day Practical Nursing Program; supervise clinical practice; supervise extra help clinical instructors, as needed; teach other health-related classes, such as CPR, CNA, other short nursing related classes as directed, and assist with the evening and weekend classes and activities as required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Prepare and read over assigned lesson plans to present to students

Present lesson plans to students

Administer and grade tests and assignments of students

Advise students

Order needed supplies to teach required materials

Work with supervisor regarding materials being presented and problems encountered

Clinical supervision of client care by students

Make clinical assignments for students based upon students’ knowledge base and abilities

Calculate student grades

Collaboration with faculty on curriculum updates

Attend PN faculty meetings and division meetings

Travel to Heber Springs, Beebe, or Searcy for teaching or meetings

Assist students with all invasive procedures performed on clients at clinical sites

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

The successful candidate must possess an unencumbered Arkansas RN licenses with a minimum of two years hospital clinical experience.

PAY: $51,233

LOCATION: Heber Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Instructor or Assistant Professor of Chemistry

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college associated with the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, promotion eligible, Instructor or Assistant Professor of Chemistry to begin August 2022.

The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach a variety of chemistry courses including Introduction to Chemistry, General Chemistry, and Organic Chemistry. Ability to teach Organic Chemistry is a must.

The individual hired will:

· Teach Face to Face, Hybrid, Online, Zoom, and Zoom Hybrid course offerings as needed

· Teach at our satellite locations as needed

· Maintain a roster of advisees across many Math & Science disciplines

· Assist with curriculum development and review

· Participate in course and program assessment

· Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives

· Serve on institutional committees

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.

Applicants for this position with ASU-Beebe must have work authorization that does not now or in the future require sponsorship of a visa for employment authorization in the United States and with ASU-Beebe such as H1-B, F-1 (CPT/OPT), TN or any other status.





EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master’s degree in Chemistry, Organic Chemistry or closely related field. An ability to inspire, motivate, and empower students to succeed. Strong computer and technology skills.

PAY: $38,425 Master’s/$48,125 Doctorate

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Multi-Media Specialist

JOB DUTIES:

The Multi-Media Specialist provides instructional support for Distance Education including video editing, reporting and online course management. This position provides support for online courses (Canvas), online assessments, and all instructional web tools. Employee is responsible for collecting, maintaining, and evaluating analytical data for all classes. This position works with the instructional designer, faculty and subject matter experts to support online by doing the following:





Provide technical support and assistance for instructors. This function includes course management, monitoring, and provide assistance to faculty. Assist in the development and managing of Canvas reporting. Work closely with faculty and members of academic and student services leadership to help design, develop, and maintain Canvas activities. Compile and track statistics for capacity, utilization, student enrollment, and student retention for distance education classes.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Training faculty and students in the use of the online course management system (Canvas), along with third party instructional web tools. Developing, automating, implementing, and maintaining Canvas reporting processes as needed. Producing and editing educational videos. This includes editing multiple video drafts following best practices for video, branding, copyright, and accessibility. Creating handouts, PowerPoints, graphics, charts, and animations. Supporting operational online course standard initiatives and maintaining and conform to design standard guidelines and procedures. Providing front-line support for all end users of the online course management system. Providing support and perform specialist duties as it relates to Canvas projects. Providing support to faculty relating to online course design.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Associates degree from an accredited college or university, two to four years of recent, relevant training experience with learning management systems, advanced knowledge of data analysis, HTML, and video editing software, excellent verbal and written communication skills, strong organizational skills, and ability to work well in team environment. Must possess excellent interpersonal skills with a strong customer service orientation. The ability to communicate both orally and in writing to subject matter experts, faculty, and team members. Ability to work cooperatively with and contribute to a diverse workplace through ideas or experience. Ability to identify needed action without continual direction. Strong organizational, analytical, problem solving, and time management skills. Ability to maintain confidentiality and professionalism.

PAY: $31,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EVENT: Structurlam Job Fair

DATE & TIME: April 2, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: 1800 Sturgis Road, Conway, AR 72034

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

We are targeting those with carpentry and finishing skills but have some other general operator positions open as well. Pay is based on experience. We have a great benefits package offered to all full time employees.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT JOB OPENINGS.

Employer: Welch Motor Co.

JOB TITLE: Automotive Body and Related Repairers

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Must be mechanically inclined, knowing the ins and outs of automotive repair, tear downs, some frame work. Need to have good recommendations from a previous shop or shops

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71601

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 2 years

HOW TO APPLY:

Apply by phone at 870-534-1551

Apply in person at Welch Motor Co., 2505 South Olive Street, Pine Bluff, AR 71601

JOB TITLE: Magnet Cove Power Plant – Intern/Summer Worker

JOB LOCATION: Malvern, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation (AECC) is an organization with a rich history and a bright future. As a leader in the energy industry we look to our employees to help us grow, change, and provide power to over 500,000 members of our 17 electric distribution cooperatives.

A Building and Grounds Intern/Summer Worker will assist with various tasks in the care and maintenance of the grounds and equipment for the organization. Performs general grounds maintenance/landscaping and maintenance helper functions to provide a positive image for the Cooperative facilities.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assists with landscaping for the grounds of the Cooperatives including such activities as: operating power equipment to cut the grass, prune trees and shrubbery, applying fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides to promote healthy tree and plant growth.

Assists with facility maintenance including such activities as: sweeping and mopping floors, general building and equipment cleaning, maintenance painting, collecting trash, or other minor equipment, buildings and grounds maintenance as needed.

Performs general errands that may include pickup and delivery of items and materials purchased from local suppliers. Operates cooperative equipment and vehicles in a safe manner and complies with all traffic and motor vehicle safety laws.

Assists plant personnel with other maintenance as directed

Performs all tasks in a safe and timely manner to meet deadlines required for normal daily operations and special business functions. Follows all procedures for building security; locks all doors and sets any security alarms as required.

Performs any other related duties as required or assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Currently enrolled in college/university or trade school

Strong communication skills; oral and written.

Self-starter and ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Valid AR Driver’s License

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Lodging Managers

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Rooms Division Manager is responsible for overseeing the entire operation of guest services, bell staff, housekeeping, and laundry; maximizing hotel revenue and productivity; selecting, training and developing the hotel team; establishing and maintaining quality product and service levels while maximizing profits; forecasting and budgeting. Personally demonstrate a commitment to customer service by soliciting and responding promptly to guest needs.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree or 4 years department management experience in a full service hotel in rooms division

Prior Rooms Division experience required

Time management and negotiation skills

Ability to manage and lead each department independently

Ability to direct rooms division according to employment and Innkeeper laws of the jurisdiction

Prior cash handling experience necessary

Ability to communicate effectively with the public and other Team Members

College level reasoning, math, and language skills

Read, write and speak English fluently

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.