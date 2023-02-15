JOB TITLE: Service Technician

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

ABOUT THIS POSITION:

Join our Growing Team and see why Summit Utilities, Inc was named as one of the Fastest Growing Denver Area Private Companies 2019 and 2020; Best Places to Work in Maine 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022; and Best Places to Work in Arkansas 2020 and Oklahoma 2022.

Summit is a growing natural gas utility company providing safe, reliable and clean burning natural gas service to homes and businesses in Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Missouri and Oklahoma. Being part of the Summit team means embracing excellence, diversity and innovation, committing to safety each and every day, and doing all that we can to serve each other, our customers and the communities where we live. We aim to bring warmth and energy to everything we do.

We have an exciting opportunity open for a Service Technician based in Little Rock, AR.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Service Technicians are responsible for maintaining outstanding customer service as per company standards while performing skilled work for a variety of operational duties relative to the assigned area of responsibility. This includes manual labor and other duties necessary to accomplish the installation, repair and maintenance of natural gas distribution facilities. Handles customer requests and represents the Company in the community.

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Initiates gas service, performs leak investigations and makes repairs

Locates gas lines

Reads gas meters

Conducts load surveys

Completes work order system documentation

Serves as First Responder in emergency situations

Other duties as assigned

EDUCATION AND WORK EXPERIENCE

High school diploma or GED

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES

Proficient using personal computers and software including MS Word, Excel and Outlook

Possess a valid state driver’s license and present and maintain a good driving record and to operate company vehicles safely and in compliance with applicable laws and company policies

Gain and apply knowledge of industry and company safety standards and regulations

Demonstrate an aptitude for basic mechanical tasks and capable of using proper tools for any given job including: installing and reading pressure gauges, voltage meters, pipe locators, repair service lines, bar test and classifying underground leaks; monitoring and adjusting gas system pressure

Respond to customers with courtesy and knowledge, in person and by telephone, applying good judgment and customer service skills

Possess effective oral and written communication skills

Manage multiple tasks, projects or activities through completion

Adapt quickly and respond well to changing priorities

Work well independently and in a team-based environment to accomplish assignments and achieve objectives

Commit to compliance with applicable laws and regulations and other Company policies and procedures and do so consistently. Complete all required training courses in a timely manner

Adhere to the Company’s values and business practices and do both consistently

The position is covered under the D.O.T. regulations and Summit Utilities Drug and Alcohol Policy and is, therefore, subject to all terms of the Policy, including the random selection for drug testing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Security Officer – Unarmed

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

PAY RATE: $15 per hour

COMPANY OVERVIEW / BENEFITS:

Health, Vision, and Dental Plans

401k with company match up to 4%

Weekend availability preferred Guard License and Driving License

QUALIFICATIONS:

Law enforcement or military experience is preferred but not required

Excellent surveillance and observation skills

Tech-savvy with experience in surveillance systems

Proven experience as a security officer or guard

Must have a high school diploma or equivalent

Must be 18 years of age or older

Must possess a valid Security Guard License

Must have a Valid Drivers license

Must have completed all state-mandated training

Must have a minimum of one year of experience in security

Must be able to stand for long periods

Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must project a professional appearance

Must have a reliable form of transportation

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Act as a crime deterrent while maintaining a positive and professional demeanor.

Provide exceptional customer service while maintaining a safe and secure work environment.

Notify supervisors and on-site staff of any irregularities, suspicious activities, security breaches, and safety hazards.

Conduct standardized reports that are prompt, professional, and accurate relative to the incident.

Remove wrongdoers or trespassers from the area.

Must embody and promote company values while operating as a highly visible deterrent on site.

Perform various job-related assignments.

Submit reports of daily surveillance activity and important occurrences.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Hydroblast Technician

POSITION SUMMARY:

Industrial Cleaning Technicians perform the general labor activities of the Industrial Cleaning industry. The Hydro Blaster/Vacuum Technician will perform a wide range of physically strenuous activities that require the strength and flexibility to carry, handle, position, move and manipulate materials and equipment. The operation of vehicles, mechanized devices, or running equipment may be required.

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities as management may deem necessary from time to time.

Ensure health and safety is the number one goal by following all policies, processes and acting in a safe manner at all times.

Basic knowledge and ability to operate high-pressured water-blaster and vacuum equipment.

Ensures proper use of the equipment and immediately notify supervisor of any mechanical failure or problem of equipment.

Wear and properly use personal protective equipment (PPE.) This includes but not limited to respirators, skin, face, hand, and foot protection in a multiple number of combinations.

May periodically use computers for training purposes.

Ensures that tasks are performed safely with the highest level of quality.

Effectively communicate with supervisors on areas such as safety, quality, and integrity.

Hydroblast technicians are to be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

18 years or older

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Physically capable of performing all duties and responsibilities assigned

Understands verbal and written instructions

Able to travel

Able to work weekends and holidays

Industry related experience preferred

TYPICAL PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Works in atmospheres and locations with potential for exposure to various chemicals, some of which may be hazardous, toxic, or corrosive.

Lifting and carrying of items weighing up to 50 lbs.

Lifting 25 lbs. overhead ten to fifteen times per twelve-hour shift.

Up to 50 lbs. overhead five to ten times per twelve-hour shift.

Ability to climb ladders in heights of up to 250 feet.

Exposure to extreme climate, including but not limited to sub-freezing and high temperatures up to 140 degrees.

MACHINES, TOOLS, EQUIPMENT, AND SOFTWARE USED:

Large industrial cleaning equipment and materials

Large industrial vehicles

Personal Protective Equipment

ENVIROVAC OFFERS FULL EMPLOYEE BENEFITS:

Medical, dental, vision, life and accidental death insurance, short-term and long-term disability

Income Protection

Vacation

401k with generous match

Career advancement opportunities

Travel per diem and travel pay

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

DATE & TIME: Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: 500 Elsinger Blvd., Conway, AR 72032

PERMANENT PART-TIME POSITIONS HIRING FOR:

Cashier

Lot Attendant

Garden Center

BENEFITS INCLUDE:

Health & Dental

Tuition Reimbursement

Stock Purchasing

Profit Sharing

OUR VALUES:

Respect for all people

Building strong relationships

Excellent customer service

Available positions may vary by location.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON OPEN POSITIONS.