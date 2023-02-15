EMPLOYER: Summit Utilities
JOB TITLE: Service Technician
LOCATION: Little Rock, AR
ABOUT THIS POSITION:
Join our Growing Team and see why Summit Utilities, Inc was named as one of the Fastest Growing Denver Area Private Companies 2019 and 2020; Best Places to Work in Maine 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022; and Best Places to Work in Arkansas 2020 and Oklahoma 2022.
Summit is a growing natural gas utility company providing safe, reliable and clean burning natural gas service to homes and businesses in Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Missouri and Oklahoma. Being part of the Summit team means embracing excellence, diversity and innovation, committing to safety each and every day, and doing all that we can to serve each other, our customers and the communities where we live. We aim to bring warmth and energy to everything we do.
We have an exciting opportunity open for a Service Technician based in Little Rock, AR.
POSITION SUMMARY:
Service Technicians are responsible for maintaining outstanding customer service as per company standards while performing skilled work for a variety of operational duties relative to the assigned area of responsibility. This includes manual labor and other duties necessary to accomplish the installation, repair and maintenance of natural gas distribution facilities. Handles customer requests and represents the Company in the community.
PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Initiates gas service, performs leak investigations and makes repairs
- Locates gas lines
- Reads gas meters
- Conducts load surveys
- Completes work order system documentation
- Serves as First Responder in emergency situations
- Other duties as assigned
EDUCATION AND WORK EXPERIENCE
- High school diploma or GED
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES
- Proficient using personal computers and software including MS Word, Excel and Outlook
- Possess a valid state driver’s license and present and maintain a good driving record and to operate company vehicles safely and in compliance with applicable laws and company policies
- Gain and apply knowledge of industry and company safety standards and regulations
- Demonstrate an aptitude for basic mechanical tasks and capable of using proper tools for any given job including: installing and reading pressure gauges, voltage meters, pipe locators, repair service lines, bar test and classifying underground leaks; monitoring and adjusting gas system pressure
- Respond to customers with courtesy and knowledge, in person and by telephone, applying good judgment and customer service skills
- Possess effective oral and written communication skills
- Manage multiple tasks, projects or activities through completion
- Adapt quickly and respond well to changing priorities
- Work well independently and in a team-based environment to accomplish assignments and achieve objectives
- Commit to compliance with applicable laws and regulations and other Company policies and procedures and do so consistently. Complete all required training courses in a timely manner
- Adhere to the Company’s values and business practices and do both consistently
- The position is covered under the D.O.T. regulations and Summit Utilities Drug and Alcohol Policy and is, therefore, subject to all terms of the Policy, including the random selection for drug testing.
EMPLOYER: Brosnan Risk Consultants
JOB TITLE: Security Officer – Unarmed
LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR
PAY RATE: $15 per hour
COMPANY OVERVIEW / BENEFITS:
- Health, Vision, and Dental Plans
- 401k with company match up to 4%
Weekend availability preferred Guard License and Driving License
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Law enforcement or military experience is preferred but not required
- Excellent surveillance and observation skills
- Tech-savvy with experience in surveillance systems
- Proven experience as a security officer or guard
- Must have a high school diploma or equivalent
- Must be 18 years of age or older
- Must possess a valid Security Guard License
- Must have a Valid Drivers license
- Must have completed all state-mandated training
- Must have a minimum of one year of experience in security
- Must be able to stand for long periods
- Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must project a professional appearance
- Must have a reliable form of transportation
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Act as a crime deterrent while maintaining a positive and professional demeanor.
- Provide exceptional customer service while maintaining a safe and secure work environment.
- Notify supervisors and on-site staff of any irregularities, suspicious activities, security breaches, and safety hazards.
- Conduct standardized reports that are prompt, professional, and accurate relative to the incident.
- Remove wrongdoers or trespassers from the area.
- Must embody and promote company values while operating as a highly visible deterrent on site.
- Perform various job-related assignments.
- Submit reports of daily surveillance activity and important occurrences.
EMPLOYER: EnviroVac
JOB TITLE: Hydroblast Technician
POSITION SUMMARY:
Industrial Cleaning Technicians perform the general labor activities of the Industrial Cleaning industry. The Hydro Blaster/Vacuum Technician will perform a wide range of physically strenuous activities that require the strength and flexibility to carry, handle, position, move and manipulate materials and equipment. The operation of vehicles, mechanized devices, or running equipment may be required.
PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities as management may deem necessary from time to time.
- Ensure health and safety is the number one goal by following all policies, processes and acting in a safe manner at all times.
- Basic knowledge and ability to operate high-pressured water-blaster and vacuum equipment.
- Ensures proper use of the equipment and immediately notify supervisor of any mechanical failure or problem of equipment.
- Wear and properly use personal protective equipment (PPE.) This includes but not limited to respirators, skin, face, hand, and foot protection in a multiple number of combinations.
- May periodically use computers for training purposes.
- Ensures that tasks are performed safely with the highest level of quality.
- Effectively communicate with supervisors on areas such as safety, quality, and integrity.
- Hydroblast technicians are to be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- 18 years or older
- High school diploma or equivalent preferred
- Physically capable of performing all duties and responsibilities assigned
- Understands verbal and written instructions
- Able to travel
- Able to work weekends and holidays
- Industry related experience preferred
TYPICAL PHYSICAL DEMANDS:
- Works in atmospheres and locations with potential for exposure to various chemicals, some of which may be hazardous, toxic, or corrosive.
- Lifting and carrying of items weighing up to 50 lbs.
- Lifting 25 lbs. overhead ten to fifteen times per twelve-hour shift.
- Up to 50 lbs. overhead five to ten times per twelve-hour shift.
- Ability to climb ladders in heights of up to 250 feet.
- Exposure to extreme climate, including but not limited to sub-freezing and high temperatures up to 140 degrees.
MACHINES, TOOLS, EQUIPMENT, AND SOFTWARE USED:
- Large industrial cleaning equipment and materials
- Large industrial vehicles
- Personal Protective Equipment
ENVIROVAC OFFERS FULL EMPLOYEE BENEFITS:
- Medical, dental, vision, life and accidental death insurance, short-term and long-term disability
- Income Protection
- Vacation
- 401k with generous match
- Career advancement opportunities
- Travel per diem and travel pay
EVENT: The Home Depot Hiring Event
DATE & TIME: Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LOCATION: 500 Elsinger Blvd., Conway, AR 72032
PERMANENT PART-TIME POSITIONS HIRING FOR:
- Cashier
- Lot Attendant
- Garden Center
BENEFITS INCLUDE:
- Health & Dental
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Stock Purchasing
- Profit Sharing
OUR VALUES:
- Respect for all people
- Building strong relationships
- Excellent customer service
Available positions may vary by location.
