JOB TITLE: Court Clerk

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

Responsible for creation and processing of civil, criminal, probate, domestic relations, juvenile and other case filings and subsequent pleadings filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court; implementation of court records; data entry of case records; and calculates fine and fee amounts owed.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Receives paperwork for pleadings, court orders, decrees, and new lawsuits; reviews to ensure all necessary documentation and proper fees are included; inputs into computer database and uploads digital images of pages received.

Enters orders, decrees, and judgments into computer records and notifies various agencies and parties; issues testamentary letters, letters of guardianship, letters of administration, or documentation related to cases; mails out as appropriate.

Accepts fines, fees, and restitution payments; inputs payment information into computer designating case number and amount paid; issues receipts.

Calculates and processes court costs including fine amount, court fees, witness fees, fees for issuing subpoenas, sex offender conviction fees, DNA testing fees, and credit for time served in jail.

Prepares and issues bench and alias warrants, commitment orders, bond forfeitures, summons, fine statements, and revocation warrants for cases in assigned divisions; posts court dates and times to docket.

Implements orders of the court by processing orders and judgements, then distributing to appropriate personnel; notifies the state of driver’s license suspensions for certain convictions.

Serves as backup to Case Coordinator for Circuit Courts with scheduling of hearings and preparation of correspondence; prepares court dockets by running reports containing case number, parties, charges, outstanding motions, and case status; reviews to ensure all information is accurate.

Bill other government agencies for the recording of tax liens and benefit overpayments.

Answers questions related to Circuit Court cases and filing procedures in person, over the phone, and electronically; research records to copy and certify as requested.

During court proceedings swears in special judges and administers oaths to seated jurors after conducting roll call; prepares records of jurors present and seated for payment of jury fees.

Calculates court awards as needed in the preparation of civil dispositions.

Notifies Sheriff’s Department of issuance or dismissal of orders of

protection, warrants for arrest, and orders for transporting of inmates.

During major elections, may provide telephone support to poll workers.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to communicate effectively in writing, over the phone and via electronic means.

Ability to lift and carry up to 25 pounds.

Digital dexterity sufficient for operation of a keyboard and mouse.

Visual acuity sufficient for normal office activities, including use of a PC.

REQUIRED SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & ABILITIES:

Considerable knowledge of legal terminology, court system, and legal procedures, and practices.

Considerable knowledge of the preparation and maintenance of court dockets, legal documents, and case files.

Considerable knowledge of office practices, procedures, equipment, and terminology.

Good knowledge of filing and record keeping systems.

Some knowledge of basic mathematics.

Ability to maintain detailed accurate record keeping systems.

Ability to communicate effectively in writing.

Ability to handle confidential materials in a reliable manner.

Ability to prepare numerical reports.

Skill in digitization of documents.

Skill in manipulating file sizes to meet system requirements.

Ability to maintain discretion regarding privileged information.

Skill in the operation of a PC.

Skill in the use of Microsoft Word and Excel.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Completion of high school or GED equivalency; considerable clerical work experience with record keeping in a legal, court system, or related area; or any equivalent combination of experience and training which provides the required skills, knowledge, and abilities.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Must be bondable.

Employment contingent upon successful completion of a criminal background check.

JOB TITLE: Student Development Specialist

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

This is a full-time, twelve-month position reporting to the Director of Advising and Learning. Some night work may be required. The successful candidate will: serve as an academic advisor, educational planner and advocate for prospective, new and current students; provide comprehensive advising and support concerning academic plans and progress, academic schedule, choice of major(s), activities, resources, and career objectives; coach students in making strategic decisions concerning personal and educational goals leading to graduation. Advising may occur via: online, phone, or in-person. Furthermore, the successful candidate will tutor students in business courses including developmental mathematics through college level Algebra, Accounting, Statistics, etc. The successful candidate will have a combination of academic advising experience in a higher education setting, tutoring or teaching experience, experience with online coursework, and excellent oral and written communication skills.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide holistic and intrusive advising to students using NACADA standards and best practices. Guide students through the process of identifying strengths and interests, formulating personalized educational plans, selecting classes, and developing strategies for academic success and a successful student experience. As part of a team, works with the Director of Advising and Learning and other advisors/tutors to maintain advising degree plans for all campus locations. Works closely with faculty members and academic deans to develop and deliver high quality academic advising professional development programs. Tutor and mentor to promote student success and retention, especially in the area of business. Assist students with Advising and Learning Center resources, including textbooks, online work in Canvas LMS, computer software and hardware. Schedule and lead classroom visits to promote advising and tutoring services. Serve on campus committees as assigned. Other related duties as assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Four-year college degree in a field or area of study related to the job, such as business, etc., plus 6 months related experience or training.

PAY: $34,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Medical Professions/PCT

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time Instructor of Medical Professions to begin August 2022. This is a 10-month grant funded provisional position located at the Lonoke Business & Career Academy.

The successful candidate will possess thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in the teaching of secondary and post-secondary students. Courses taught include Foundations of Medical Professions, Medical Terminology, Anatomy and Physiology and Personal Care Technician.

The individual hired will:

Provide instruction on introductory medical careers.

Provide instruction on curriculum for Personal Care Technician

Supervise clinical and lab activities.

Take daily attendance of students and record attendance.

Record grades and ability to assess student performance.

Cultivate relationships with area medical facilities to enhance clinical opportunities.

Establish relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals.

Achieve program recruitment goals to ensure a minimum annual program enrollment of at least 40 students.

Work closely with the Regional Career Center Director and Dean of Career Education to achieve recruitment and program goals.

Assist with fundraising and grant writing for the medical professions program.

Ability to create lesson plans and program level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum.

Ability to work with students having a wide range of abilities and skills levels.

Use college technology such as CANVAS, Campus Management, and Office 365 adequately and appropriately.

Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab area.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

The candidate must hold an LPN license and have 4 or more years of experience working in a nursing or medical profession atmosphere. The selected candidate must be able to pass a local and federal background check per ADE policy.

PAY: $42,694

LOCATION: Beebe Campus/Lonoke Business & Career Academy

JOB TITLE: Academic Advisor/Outreach Specialist-Upward Bound

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

This position is a twelve-month provisional grant-funded position and is responsible for providing tutoring, teaching classes and workshops, support, advising, and counseling to Upward Bound eligible students.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develops and implements academic curriculum through classroom-based instruction, which involves hands on teaching and lecturing.

Instructor led activities in areas such as career exploration, personal exploration, STEM, and cultural awareness.

Provides tutoring for Upward Bound participants. This tutoring occurs on campus, at the student’s school, or over the phone/internet.

Conducts recruitment, interviews and selection of new students with the Director and/or Assistant Director.

Plans and implements social and cultural enrichment activities for students during both the academic and summer programs.

Schedule’s school visits during the academic year to assist students with problems and concerns. Develops IEP’s, monitors student’s changes, and makes changes where necessary.

Maintains weekly contact with each student through regularly scheduled activities, monthly newsletters, and follow up phone calls.

With Assistant Director approval, schedules courses, completes individual student schedules, and oversees instruction.

Tracks student records in order to ensure that all students have the required testing and documentation.

Monitors test scores to determine additional educational support necessary.

Arranges college campus visits.

Teaches college prep classes to seniors and conducts individual sessions with seniors to finalize plans and prepare for post-secondary education.

Assist with applications, financial aid, and scholarships.

Plans and conducts seminars, workshops, parent council, and orientations for parents.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree with emphasis in Math, Science, or English Must hold a valid Arkansas Driver’s License Experience working with low-income, first generation, and minority students Experience working with students from a diverse background

PAY: $30,000-$34,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist I – Latimer Center

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Perform secretarial and reception duties under general supervision, including daily interaction with staff, faculty, and students. Greets visitors and assists with general questions about programs, classes and events. Receives and distributes mail for building staff. Monitors copy machine and vendor machine access and reports problems as needed. Maintains building schedule of all activities. Establishes document files and maintains files by updating as needed. Enters data into computer system and makes changes and/or corrections. Maintains activity log. Composes and types routine correspondence and form letters. Performs other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Serve as building receptionist to greet visitors and students. Greet guests, direct them to appropriate rooms, and provide information related to programs and services available. Give building tours to groups as needed. Monitor building traffic to address needs of students and visitors. Report any problems to maintenance and security personnel. Maintain room schedule for all building activities. Maintain activity log and submit reports to supervisor. Establish document files and maintain files by updating and purging as needed. Enter data into computer system and make changes and/or corrections. Compose and type routine correspondence and form letters. Monitor building copy machine. Stock paper, change toner and order supplies as needed. Report problem and request technical assistance to copy machine vendor as needed. Monitor snack/drink vendor deliveries and report machine malfunctions as needed. Receive and distribute mail to appropriate offices. Post all advertisements for campus and community events. Accept and deliver incoming deliveries. Answer incoming phone calls and direct to appropriate personnel. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc., plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.



PAY: $23,257

LOCATION: Heber Springs Campus

EMPLOYER: Faulkner Co. Sheriff’s Office

JOB TITLE: Detention Officers

JOB TYPE: Part-time & Full-time

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Candidates interested in positions with the Faulkner County Detention Center should be 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma or equivalent, have a valid Arkansas driver’s license, be able to successfully complete a background check, and have a positive work ethic and attitude.

The current starting salary for full-time detention officers at the Faulkner County Detention Center is $35 ,360 annually. Benefits include the following: paid medical, dental, and vision insurance; vacation, sick, and holiday time; APERS retirement after five years of service; a family working atmosphere; equal opportunity to excel; and administration with an open-door policy for all employees.

