EMPLOYER: Conway Police Department

JOB TITLE: Police Officer

ELIGIBILITY FOR HIRE:

Eligibility for appointment to sworn positions in the Conway Police Department is governed by Ark. Code Ann. § 14-51-301, as that statute may be amended from time to time. All necessary prerequisites to being considered for such positions shall be included in job postings distributed by the HR Department. In addition to the minimum qualifications stated below, applicants must comply with any deadlines for submitting all necessary information in order to be eligible to compete in the hiring process. Deadlines for submitting such necessary information shall be set by the HR Department. Selection of the Police Chief is not governed by these Rules and Regulations.

QUALIFICATIONS:

To be considered for employment as a police officer with the Conway Police Department, applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications, most of which are promulgated by the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (“CLEST”). In the event of additions or modifications adopted by the CLEST, such changes shall be followed, and will be included in this section without need of a public hearing:

Citizen of the United States; Applicant must turn twenty-one (21) years of age within six (6) months of test date; No felony convictions or misdemenor domestic abuse convictions; High school graduate or possess GED; Hold a valid driver’s license; Be of good character as determined by a thorough background investigation; Have acceptable vision (uncorrected visual acuity must not exceed 20/100 in either eye, correctable to 20/20 or better in each eye); Possess normal hearing and be free of any hearing defect which, in the opinion of the physician administering the required post-offer physical examination, could adversely affect performance of duty; and Successfully complete a physical agility test, psychological examination and post-offer physical examination, including a post-offer of employment drug test.

HIRING PROCESS:

Written Examination First, candidates must take and pass a written examination. This exam is video-based and there is not a study guide or test-prep. It will identify candidates who have the observation and analytic ability to assess situations, the confidence and maturity to handle enforcement, the skills to interact with the public in a customer oriented way, the respect to work within a chain of command and the responsibility and ethics to handle the authority of the job. Physical Agility Test Candidates who successfully pass the written examination will be authorized to continue the hiring process by completing our Physical Agility Test which consists of three individual phases.

Phase 1 and Phase 2 are both timed courses. Each candidate must complete both Phase 1 and Phase 2 in 4 minutes and 30 seconds or faster.

During Phase 1, candidates will complete four laps while consistently navigating certain obstacles throughout the physical agility course.

During Phase 2, candidates will move to the physical control simulator and begin by pulling on the rope and completing six 180-degree arcs. After completing the pulling section, candidates will complete six “down and ups,” alternating between their chest and back. Once the candidate has completed the six “down and ups,” they will move back to the physical control simulator and begin by pushing on the machine to complete six 180-degree arcs.

on the rope and completing six 180-degree arcs. After completing the pulling section, candidates will complete six “down and ups,” alternating between their chest and back. Once the candidate has completed the six “down and ups,” they will move back to the physical control simulator and begin by on the machine to complete six 180-degree arcs. Once Phase 1 and Phase 2 are complete, the candidate will have 30 seconds to proceed to Phase 3.

During Phase 3, candidates must carry a 100-pound torso bag a total of 50 feet without dropping it. When the candidate reaches their starting position, they must place the bag down in a controlled manner. Preference Points (will be given for the following Education / Vocational qualifications) For current certified police officer requiring no more than the one-week refresher at ALETA

For bi-lingual in conversational Spanish or ASL sign language (proficiency test will be given)

For 30 or more college credit hours with 2.0 or higher grade point

Additional points will be awarded for 60-99 college credit hours with 2.0 or higher grade point

For Military Service member (if prior service must have honorable discharge) Background Investigation Candidates who pass both the entry level and physical agility test will undergo a complete background investigation including a Truth Verification test. Candidates receiving conditional offers of employment will undergo a physical and psychological exam, visual acuity test, hearing exam and drug screen.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Our upcoming testing cycle begins April 10, 2023 and ends April 21, 2023. To schedule testing time, email joincpd@conwayarkansas.gov.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Nursing

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Instructor of Nursing position is a full-time twelve (12) month nursing education faculty member for the Nursing program on the ASU-Searcy campus. The selected faculty member will be able to teach all phases of the Practical Nursing and Registered Nursing Programs: supervise clinical practice; supervise extra help clinical instructors, as needed; teach other health-related classes, such as CPR, CNA, other short nursing related classes directed and assist with the evening and weekend classes and activities as required.



The candidate should strive for continual improvement of student success by planning an optimal learning environment; providing high quality instruction and advising; participating in the development of learning outcomes and in the assessment of students as well as of self and applied teaching techniques in order to increase effectiveness; and engaging in ongoing professional development.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Prepare and read over assigned lesson plans to present to students Present lesson plans to students Administer and grade tests and assignments of students Advise students Order needed supplies to teach required material Work with supervisor regarding materials being presented and problems encountered Clinical supervision of client care by students Make clinical assignments for students based upon students’ knowledge base and abilities Calculate student grades Collaboration with faculty on curriculum updates Attend nursing faculty meetings and division meetings Travel to Searcy, Beebe, or Heber Springs for teaching or meetings Assist students with all invasive procedures performed on clients at clinical sites

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in Nursing (BSN). A Master’s Degree in Nursing is desired. An unencumbered RN license in Arkansas. Two years of clinical nursing experience; Show evidence of teaching abilities and maintaining current knowledge, clinical expertise, and safety in the subject areas of teaching responsibility.

PAY:

$51,233

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: EquipmentShare

JOB TITLE: Heavy Equipment Field Technician (Mechanic)

JOB OVERVIEW:

EquipmentShare is searching for a Heavy Equipment Field Technician for our rental facility in White Hall, AR as the team continues to grow.

EquipmentShare is seeking a Heavy Equipment Field Technician to be responsible for providing maintenance and repair for a variety of customer and company owned heavy equipment machinery and aerial lifts. Mechanics will have the opportunity to work on the newest fleet in the industry.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Practice safe job practices for repairing equipment

Use technology (laptops and tablets) comfortably

Maintenance and repair of complex mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and diesel systems on a variety of rental and customer equipment and tools while using a high degree of independent judgment

Assist in the training of lower level technicians as needed

Maintain paperwork/electronic documentation of work performed (work orders) in a complete and timely manner on a daily basis

Assist with pick-up and delivery of equipment & parts

Be knowledgeable of OSHA requirements (preferred)

Field Mechanic: When required, travel to customer job sites for repair/maintenance of rental or customer owned equipment; must maintain service vehicle in a clean and professional manner

Year-round company provided OEM training

Access to industry leading diagnostic tools

Opportunities to advance with a rapidly growing company

Other duties, assigned as needed

ABOUT YOU:

Our mission to change an entire industry is not easily achieved, so we only hire people who are inspired by the goal and up for the challenge. In turn, our employees have every opportunity to grow with us, achieve personal and professional success and enjoy making a tangible difference in an industry that’s long been resistant to change.

We are looking for someone with availability to work Monday-Friday 8am-5pm or Monday-Friday 7am-4pm (and Saturdays only in special circumstances)

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Required Skills/Abilities:

Must own tools applicable to position

Advanced mechanical aptitude and working knowledge of tools

Extensive knowledge of construction equipment with an advanced understanding of schematics and diagrams

Superior customer service, teamwork and verbal/written communication skills

Education & Experience:

High School diploma, Trade school certificate preferred

Experience in field service, maintenance and repair preferred

Valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record

Physical Requirements:

Prolonged periods sitting at a desk and working on a computer

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds at times

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.