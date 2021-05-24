Job Alert: Openings in law enforcement, management, maintenance and more

EMPLOYER: State of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: ADC/DCC Correctional Sergeant

LOCATION: Newport, AR, US, 72112

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $38,324.28



The mission of the Department of Corrections is to be a public safety resource for Arkansas families by providing professional management solutions and evidence-based rehabilitative initiatives for offenders.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Arkansas Department of Correction/Department of Community Correction (ADC/DCC) Correctional Sergeant is responsible for guarding and directing work of inmates, and supervises other correctional officers or observing the behavior of residents and documenting the records as required. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Supervises inmates engaged in garden and field work by instructing inmates on work assignments, issuing and retrieving tools and writing disciplinaries; carries weapon, and rides horse to monitor inmates, and/or prevents attempted escapes and receives inmate count throughout shift. Schedules, distributes, and guides the work assignments of a protective services work staff and assists supervisory staff in the timely accomplishment of the assigned workloads. Works as desk officer in an assigned building by maintaining accurate count of inmates/residents movement and status, checking building security, assisting in shakedown of building and inmates, investigating incidents, and checking daily logs. Maintains inmate/resident’s logs such as work activities, transfers, and inmate movements, and prepares and maintains various departmental reports concerning unit and inmate/resident activities. Transports inmates/residents to various job sites throughout the state to perform maintenance work, to infirmary, and meals. Assists with inmate/resident’s visitation by observing inmates’ and visitors’ behavior in visitor room. Inspects living areas to ensure safety and cleanliness. Performs other duties as assigned.

DIMENSIONS:

Frequent shift work, exposure to danger, and emergency on-call duty may be required.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of department policies and procedures. Knowledge of public safety methods and techniques. Knowledge of characteristics of and response to human behavior. Ability to assign and coordinate work activities and monitor the performance of co-workers. Ability to perform security inspection of buildings and grounds and perform other public safety activities. Ability to write reports, and read rules and regulations. Ability to supervise inmates. Ability to conduct investigations. Ability to exercise self-defense tactics.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; plus two years of experience in correctional security or law enforcement, including one year in a leadership capacity. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Red Lobster

JOB TITLE: Certified Restaurant Supervisor

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR – 3000 Pines Mall Drive

JOB DESCRIPTION:

If you’ve always dreamed of playing a critical leadership role in a restaurant, you can make it happen at Red Lobster.

As a Certified Restaurant Supervisor (CRS), you will be responsible for supporting the management team to ensure that restaurant operations run smoothly, while also filling important team member roles on the hourly schedule. A successful CRS provides direction and assistance to our GREAT team members to ensure our world class seafood is prepared perfectly and served hot and fast. Satisfying our guests and running a great business is what this job is all about.

Enjoy work-life balance.

Our Certified Restaurant Supervisors’ quality of life is very important to us. Balance is achieved by working with everyone’s schedules and having operating hours between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. – shorter than many other restaurants.

Train with the best in the business.

No other restaurant company puts more effort into developing talent than Red Lobster. We offer a formal training program designed to help new Certified Restaurant Supervisors be successful in their job.

Launch a GREAT career.

This position offers a great starting point for a fantastic career in restaurant leadership with Red Lobster! Red Lobster takes pride in promoting employees who work hard, do a great job, and want to take on additional responsibility.

Education, Experience and other Key Qualifications

– High school diploma or equivalent required; Bachelor’s degree preferred

– Must be at least 21 years of age

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: CenterPoint Energy

JOB TITLE: Gas Service Technician

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As the Gas Service Technician I, you will perform company field operations including manual labor and other duties necessary to accomplish the installation, repair and maintenance of natural gas distribution facilities. Handles customer requests and represents the Company in the community.



Specifically, you’ll have the opportunity to:

Initiate gas service, performs leak investigations and makes repairs

Locate gas lines

Read gas meters

Conduct load surveys

Complete work order system documentation

Serve as First Responder in emergency situations

Perform other duties as assigned

Basic Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED

Valid Driver’s License

Work outside in all types of weather conditions.

Respond to emergencies during and after normal working hours.

Must live within 30 minutes of the Little Rock, AR reporting office

Physical Requirements:

Able to exert up to 50 pounds of force occasionally, and/or a minimal amount of force frequently to lift, carry, push, pull, or otherwise move objects.

Able to stand, walk, stoop, kneel, reach, climb stairs and ladders, and crawl in confined spaces such as attics or crawl spaces.

Able to exert routine physical effort on a regular basis.

Able to use a variety of hand and/or power tools.

Able to operate a motor vehicle and the ability to enter and exit vehicle unassisted.

Working Conditions:

Able to work with routine exposure to all weather conditions.

Able to work regular hours, with occasional overtime; may be required to work rotating shifts.

Able to certify and don personal protective equipment, such as respirator, safety glasses, hardhat, gloves, protective footwear and earplugs on a daily basis.

Able to handle emergency situations, including possible exposure to gaseous atmospheres on occasion.

Able to respond to call-outs and occasionally return to work while off duty.

Able to be included in random drug screen pool required for DOT safety sensitive positions.

May be required to remain in the service area during emergency events and assume responsibilities assigned by the company to aide in restoration efforts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.