Job Alert: Openings in law enforcement, sales, maintenance, administrative, more

EMPLOYER: City of Mountain Home

JOB TITLE: Police & Sheriff’s Patrol Officers

JOB LOCATION: Mountain Home, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Mountain Home Police Department is seeking applications for a full time Police Officer. Must have knowledge of the principles, practices, and techniques of law enforcement, criminal justice system, principles of self-defense, an use of small arms. Must have the ability to handle weapons, exercise self-defense, present expert testimony in a court of law, and to interpret and apply the provisions of the law, rules or regulations to specific situations. Must have the ability to use and maintain associated equipment, communicate effectively orally and in writing, patrol assigned areas, conduct investigations, and enforce criminal and traffic laws. Must be able to obtain certification by Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age.

HOW TO APPLY:

City of Mountain Home Municipal Government

720 South Hickory

Mountain Home, AR 72653

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Sue Edwards, HR

720 South Hickory

Mountain Home, AR 72653

870-425-7042

sedwards@cityofmountainhome.com

EMPLOYER: Envoy

JOB TITLE: Airport Agent – Ramp

PAY: $14.05 per hour

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Guide and direct incoming and outgoing aircraft on the taxiway to ensure that they are entering or leaving their gate safely and on-time.

Load, unload, sort, and appropriately transfer passenger baggage, cargo/freight, and company materials. Some of these items can weigh up to 75 lbs.

Drive ground equipment such as tugs to help the plane push in/out of the gate, belt loaders to help load baggage, and bag carts to deliver baggage to the claim area or the connecting flight.

Collaborate with the internal team to ensure a safe and on-time departure.

May clean the interior of the aircraft, clean and service aircraft lavatories.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum age: 18

High school diploma, GED, or international equivalent

Possess a valid, unexpired and unsuspended state driver’s license; some license restrictions may prohibit a candidate from being considered for this role

Ability to work rotating shifts including days, overnights, weekends, holidays, and rotating days off

Flexible to work additional hours with short notice when operationally necessary

Must be able to carry, bend, lift and turn with bags and other items weighing up to 75 lbs.

Must be willing and able to work outside in variable weather conditions

Must enjoy working under deadlines, working a physical job outdoors, and have an interest in the airline industry

Must be able to read, write, fluently speak, and understand the English language

Authorized to work in the United States without sponsorship

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Redbox

JOB TITLE: Field Support Rep (Merchandiser)

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

In this job, you will use your personal vehicle to maintain an assigned merchandising route, assisting with the maintenance, support and upkeep of Redbox and clients’ kiosks . You will work in an environment where your route, daily tasks and weather conditions can change on a regular basis. You must also be able to securely store at least 50 cubic feet of company merchandise such as product boxes, marketing materials and cleaning supplies within both your personal vehicle and residence.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Using personal vehicle, travels to assigned kiosks/locations and performs assigned tasks including but not limited to collecting product, restocking, and updating marketing materials

Keeps daily record of product distributed and removed from each machine (mileage reimbursement provided for miles driven for work tasks and pre-determined routes)

Follows a specifically designed daily merchandising route including regular visits to shipping and warehouse locations

Provides quality customer service through regular interaction and communication with coworkers, external customers, external contractors, store owners/managers and employees

Receives all product and materials and communicates any variances to the Regional Operations Supervisor prior to merchandising

Communicates status of kiosks and customer accounts to Regional Operations Supervisor (ROS)

Protects all company merchandise/product and ensures kiosks are properly secured

Cleans kiosks and ensures they are kept in proper working order

Loads and unloads product from automobile, residence and warehouse

Performs other related duties as assigned

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

High School Diploma or GED preferred

Minimum of 1 year of experience in a customer facing position required

Basic computer skills required (internet, email, and using Microsoft Products and Services)

1 year of merchandising or field operations experience preferred

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Demonstrates strong organizational, multi-tasking and problem solving skills

Must be able to effectively communicate and collaborate with others

Basic Smartphone operation and App installation knowledge

Ability to work independently with a high degree of self motivation

Must be able to work in a variety of weather conditions including extreme weather

Ability to use small hand tools such as a screwdriver, pliers, cutter, hex wrench or other tools deemed necessary to the job

Ability to read, understand, and follow procedures, safety policies, and company protocols

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Must have a reliable vehicle, valid driver’s license, and valid car insurance

Must have an excellent driving record

Must have the ability to securely store at least 50 cubic feet of company merchandise such as product boxes, marketing materials and cleaning supplies within personal vehicle and residence

Must have daily access to a computer with Internet connection in order to access company email, trainings, all work instruction needed to perform job duties, etc.

We conduct MVR, drug screen and background checks

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to lift and carry up to 50 lbs. frequently throughout the workday

Ability to lift up to 20 lbs. above shoulders on a regular basis throughout the day

Ability to bend, kneel, push, pull and stand on a regular basis throughout the workday

Ability to climb a step stool frequently throughout the day

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: UAMS

JOB POSITION: Procurement Specialist Associate

OVERVIEW:

Two positions available with this posting

The Procurement Specialist – Associate will report to a Procurement Supervisor, Contract Manager, or Administrative Services Manager. S/He is assigned the high volume and/or moderately complex buyer functions. S/He serves as a critical needs processor and is responsible for procurement of bill-only surgery or other critical patient care procurements for UAMS. S/He ensures standard methodologies for all processes (contract management, analysis, and reporting) are conducted and maintained and ensures that work product is in compliance with Arkansas State Laws, DFA Policies, UA System Polices, and UAMS policies and procedures.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The primary focus and responsibility of this position will be processing routine purchase requisitions for the procurement of medical/surgical, research, academic, operational and administrative supplies, purchased services, non-complex capital and non-capital equipment, and related maintenance/service agreements for UAMS.

Process assigned purchase requisitions within the set turnaround times.

Reviews vendor quotes, bids, and proposals for terms and conditions that may conflict with Arkansas state law, UAMS policy, industry best practice, or sound business practice as required.

Reviews for compliance with State Purchasing and Accounting procedures, The Joint Commission standards and UAMS policies and procedures for medical equipment procurement.

Processes Invitations to Bid, obtains competitive bids, quotes, and proposals as required.

Transmits purchase orders to vendors.

Assists in negotiating best price on supplies, services, and equipment as directed.

Develops and maintains positive relationships with suppliers and internal/external customers, while ensuring compliance to applicable state laws, regulations, policies, and procedures as required.

Provides guidance to departments/requisitioners as required.

Meets with assigned departments to coordinate procurement activities as required.

Position requires strong organizational and multi-tasking skills.

Resolves Purchase Order pricing, unit of measure, quantity and product discrepancies. Assists as appropriate with invoice, receipt, or other discrepancies as required.

Serves as liaison between accounts payable, receiving, departments, and vendors on invoice and receipt discrepancies as required. Responsible for Purchase Order problem resolutions.

Troubleshoots problems with purchase orders and/or composes correspondence for documentation purposes, verifies and processes sole source and emergency purchase orders.

Provides routine reports if required

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent to a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration, General Business, Accounting or a related field plus one (1) year of experience in procurement.

OR

High School Diploma/GED plus five (5) years of experience in procurement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.