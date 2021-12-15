Job Alert: Openings in legal, law enforcement, administrative, IT, delivery, more

JOB TITLE: Attorney Specialist – Little Rock/Pine Bluff

JOB#: 13765

LOCATION: This position covers Jefferson County cases.

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $62,531

JOB SUMMARY:

The Attorney Specialist is responsible for conducting legal research and writing legal documents for use in litigation and for providing legal assistance to the agency. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

DIMENSIONS:

Occasional to frequent in-state travel to attend fact finding meetings, advisory meetings, hearings, and/or court proceedings is required. Occasional out-of state travel related to agency legal matters may be required.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of state and federal laws. Knowledge of legal research and writing protocols. Ability to research, analyze, interpret, and apply case law, state and federal statutes, legal precedents, and relevant legislative intent to agency legal matters. Ability to provide legal guidance and technical assistance to agency’s management and staff. Ability to perform mediation / litigation. Ability to plan, organize, and direct the work of the administrative support staff.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Licensed to practice law and admitted to the Arkansas State Bar in accordance with ACA 16-22-201. The formal education equivalent of a law degree from an accredited law school; plus three years of experience practicing law. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Security Officer – Civilian Student Training Program (Camp Robinson)

JOB#: 14363

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $26,034

JOB DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide full and comprehensive supervision to students in accordance with program policies/procedures and Security Officer Handbook directives. Manage and coordinate visitor activities and telephone calls in a prompt and professional manner. Initiate and maintain relevant, timely, and accurate log entries. Perform facility maintenance tasks, manage, control, and safeguard program equipment and property in accordance with current policies/procedures. Complete vehicle maintenance tasks and inspections. Initiate complete and accurate reports.

REQUIREMENTS:

Requires HS Diploma/GED and a valid Arkansas Driver’s License

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Administrative/Engagement Coordinator(Program Specialist) -Little Rock

JOB#: 14365

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $36,155

JOB SUMMARY:

Provides administrative support to the Director of Division of Youth Services; Provides support to all staff at the Division of Youth Services Central Office, and facilities.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in psychology, sociology, or a related field; plus two years of experience in social or community service program activities or related area. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: IT Senior Engineer – Little Rock

JOB#: 13574

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $80,242

SUMMARY:

The Department of Human Services (DHS) Information Technology (IT) Senior Engineer is responsible for reviewing, designing and developing solutions to solve complex application problems, system administration issues, and network concerns. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information science, data processing, or a related field; plus four years of experience in systems engineering, systems administration, or a related field. OR Completion of technical training in computer science, data processing, or a related field acquired from a vocational, military, or industrial setting; plus four years of experience in systems engineering, systems administration, or a related field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Financial Aid Analyst

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Responsible for verifying, processing, and packaging student financial aid which will include Federal, State, Institutional, Private Awards, and Veterans Benefits while keeping abreast of changing Federal and State regulations. This position conducts financial aid outreach to current and prospective student to determine if their financial situation has changed. Will also participate in student workshops, advises students and parents, and assists in training.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Conducts outreach to financial aid applicants about the opportunity to receive a financial aid adjustment due to the recent unemployment of a family member or independent student, or other circumstances.

Process financial aid files.

Compile Federal and State reports.

Conducts Financial Aid Nights.

Travel to other ASU-Beebe Campus Sites.

Reviews need analysis statements and determines financial aid needs.

Reviews all financial aid packages for accuracy and completeness and awards according to eligibility and regulations.

Packages and mails financial aid information as needed.

Attends workshops to keep abreast of new regulations.

Works with Business Office for disbursement, recording, and awards of Financial Aid.

Monitors student enrollment to verify loan eligibility requirements.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $29,836

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Associate Driver

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

How You’ll Perform the Role

Support the sales efforts at a Sherwin-Williams paint store, servicing wholesale and retail customers and making deliveries when necessary.

Assist customers in person and over the phone by determining needs and presenting appropriate products and services.

Ensure sales transactions are completed accurately, stocking shelves, and setting up displays, cleaning store equipment, loading and unloading trucks.

Loading customer orders properly on to the delivery vehicle, ensuring appropriate forms are completed, following designated routes and time schedules, and delivering merchandise to the customer in a safe and timely manner.

Our Must Haves – These are our Basic Qualifications, hit apply if you meet all of them!

21 years of age or older

Legally authorized to work in country of employment without requiring sponsorship for employment visa status, now or in the future

Be able to operate a computer and communicate via the telephone, with or without reasonable accommodation

Ability to retrieve material from shelves and floor stacks and lift and carry up to 50 lbs., with or without reasonable accommodation

Ability to distinguish the difference between colors, a skill used when color matching or tinting paint, with or without reasonable accommodation

Have a valid and unrestricted driver’s license, and an acceptable driving record from the State Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Extras to Help you Stand Out – These are not required for you to be eligible to apply.

Experience in a delivery, retail sales or customer service position

Ability to speak more than one language: preferably Spanish

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

Employer: ARK MINORITY HEALTH COMMISSION(LR)

JOB TITLE: Community and Social Service Specialists, All Other

MAJOR DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsibilities for include day-to-day operations of the grant, coalition building, schedule and host, and attend coalition and community meetings, community forums, conferences, data entry of program activities, mentoring, etc.

Provide dedicated support for the Grant Program, including volunteer and project coordination, correspondence preparation, both project and prospect tracking and management, document management, and meeting and travel scheduling.

Efficient and accurate in Microsoft Office: Microsoft Word mail merges and mail merges pulled from queries; Microsoft Excel data sorting and manipulation; Microsoft PowerPoint brief preparation and formal presentations.

Correspond and communicate effectively, efficiently and in a timely manner with coalition members, ADH grant office, and targeted communities via letters, phone, or email.

Efficient and accurate (quickly adaptable) in the use of the Web based database, including Reports, Query, Export, Mail, Events, and Constituent Management. Able to enter relevant project activities in and prospect data, and understand and assimilate details within the database program.

Prepare required and requested program reports. Assist appropriate staff and consultants in the development and translation of program materials.

Maintain regular and open communications with staff, agency board, ADH grant office and maintain an excellent working relationship with staff, partnering organizations and home health agencies, etc.

Assist with office duties such as answering telephones, sending e-mail, correspondences, typing and copying documents, and other duties that will impact the overall program. Organize meetings and coordinate attendees as assigned.

As available, assist the Executive Director when directed.

Other duties as assigned.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s Degree

HOW TO APPLY:

ARK MINORITY HEALTH COMMISSION

523 LOUISIANA, STE. 425, LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas 72201, United States

Contact Information: HEATHER DUNLAP , HR MANAGER