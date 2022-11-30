JOB TITLE: Mailroom Clerk

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB OVERVIEW:

The Mailroom Clerk works with a team to provide mail services to the Dillard’s Corporate Office. This is a full-time position with benefits. If you enjoy working in an active and friendly environment and pride yourself in excellence, this may be a great opportunity for you.

ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Receives, sorts, and delivers incoming mail by department and/or employee to ensure timely distribution.

Processes and weighs outgoing mail.

Packages and ships goods.

Operates mail machines including the postage meter, photocopying machine, and mail folding and inserting machine.

Delivers supplies throughout the corporate office from the inventory that we fully maintain.

Maintains various systems within the mail room to maximize quality of service.

Full time position, competitive wages and benefits in an active and friendly work environment for the person that prides themselves in excellence.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Computer literacy: word processing, spreadsheet, navigating a simple file structure

Ability to work on your feet and lift heavy boxes, approximately 50 pounds, throughout the work day.

Ability to correctly sort and distribute large amounts of mail.

Ability to understand and follow written and verbal instructions.

Good communication skills and customer service.

General organization and filing skills.

General understanding of or ability to learn operating instructions and processes for machines.

General understanding of or ability to learn the organizational structure of the corporate office.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Receptionist

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

Manage the Front Desk at Dickey-Stephens Park. Provide exceptional service to Fans, Clients, and Visitors of the Park. Serve as the initial point of contact for walk-in visitors, answering phones and general emails. Assist with clerical / administrative duties and keep the front office presentable and inviting to guests. The friendly, helpful and cheery person who brings light to all.

PART TIME: 6 Hour Work Day + 1 Hour Unpaid Lunch (hours will shift between 8:30am to 5:30pm depending upon the time of the year)

PAY: $12.50 per hour

NOTE: 60 Day Probation Period

All Duties and Responsibilities are determined by Management. All duties and responsibilities are also under the direction of Management and are subject to change at any time:

Answer all in-bound telephone calls, answer basic questions and direct any more detailed questions to the proper department, in a polite and timely manner.

Manage email account, answer any basic questions and forward any more detailed questions to the proper department, in a polite and timely manner.

Responsible for logging all Clubhouse packages accepted into the office, and transferring them onto a digital spreadsheet, to be submitted to Management on the 1st of each month

Responsible for delivering packages to the appropriate department / person

Accept, sort and distribute mail & other packages daily

Lead contact for Non-Travs related events (photo shoots, proposals, parking lot use, charity fundraisers, etc.)

Responsible for accepting all donation requests, determining if the Travs should donate and providing the proper feedback to each request in a timely manner (Family Four Packs)

Maintain a database of all “Family Four Pack” donations to provide Management with a report and to help prevent double donations to the same organization or event

Assist with administrative tasks such as, but not limited to; stuffing envelopes, printing lineups and standings sheets, stuff scorecards, select and prepare “lucky number” program winners and prizes, organize files, proof read documents, laminate, create and cut coupons, make copies, scan files, maintain filing systems (both electronic and physical)

Vacuum the entire front office daily at regularly scheduled time

Keep the front desk / entry to the office clean and tidy

Keep break room tidy at all times

Work alongside fellow co-workers of the Travelers organization to meet objectives

Any other tasks or responsibilities assigned, delegated or requested by Management

QUALIFICATIONS:

Verbal and written communication skills to interact clearly with Fans, Clients, Visitors, and other employees

Organization skills to keep accurate and complete files (both physical and electronic)

Perform a wide variety of tasks throughout the day

The ability to multi-task

Patience and listening skills to respond appropriate and interact positively with customers

Interpersonal skills to create a pleasant experience for all who come to Dickey-Stephens Park

Availability to work Non-Travs Events (potentially after 5:30pm, on weekends and holidays)

Flexible availability

JOB QUESTIONS:

If selected for this position, when would you be available to start? Do you have experience as a Receptionist? Where did you hear about this position?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Package Handler

LOCATION: Mabelvale, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS!

Come for a job and stay for a career! FedEx Ground is part of the rapidly growing warehouse and transportation sector that helps keep America, and our economy, moving. Be part of a winning team and workplace community that cares about who you are as an individual, and your safety in the workplace.

Perks and Benefits at FedEx Ground

Competitive wages paid weekly for both full and part time opportunities

$5,250 tuition reimbursement every year with no lifetime cap! All employees are eligible for this awesome benefit on their first day of employment!

Generous paid time off program – work your way up to 5 weeks of PTO a year!

Medical, dental and vision benefits after a short waiting period.

Flexible scheduling that helps balance your work and personal life.

Valuable employee discounts on things like cell phone plans, electronics, cars and restaurants.

Free Purple Pathways career development program for all FedEx Ground employees.

Paid parental leave for both moms and dads!

Employee networks, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs available for all employees.

What you can expect at FedEx Ground:

Fast paced and physical warehouse work – why pay for a gym membership when you can get paid while working out?

Warehouse duties include loading, unloading, and sorting of packages of various sizes.

Part time FedEx Ground employees work one shift a day; full time FedEx Ground employees work two shifts.

Shift lengths vary based on package volume – generally part time employees work between 3 and 6 hours a day. Full time employees can expect to work between 6 and 10 hours.

Overtime paid after 40 hours a week.

Reasonable accommodations are available for qualified individuals with disabilities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.