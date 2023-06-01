JOB TITLE: Airport Operations Specialist

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

BASE PAY: $23.33 – $35.00 / hour

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE: 2 Years

REQUIRED DEGREE: 4-year degree

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Airport Operations Specialist is responsible for overseeing Airport operations and ensuring compliance with FAR Part 139. They will also conduct inspections and prepare discrepancy reports, respond to emergencies and follow FAA regulation guidance. Individual must be able to communicate changes in security procedures, assist with updating all governing certifications and policies, conduct security training, and issuing SIDA badges.

Must be available for day, evening and overnight schedules if called-in. A four-year degree in Aviation Management or Business Administration is preferred, along with a minimum 2yrs experience working in a small or medium hub Part 139 airport. Must have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record.

This is a Full-time, hourly position with the following available shift schedule(s):

Sunday – Thursday, 2pm to 10pm (Nights)

JOB TITLE: Robotic Weld Programmer

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Robotic Weld Programmer is responsible for the set up and operation of computer-controlled machines or robots to perform one or more machine functions on steel products. Operator will be required to adjust machines, and equipment to produce an acceptable quality product. Operator will read, interpret, and perform welding techniques to fabricate parts to be used in the manufacturing of product.

SHIFTS AVAILABLE:

Day Shift: Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Night Shift: Monday – Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Prior experience necessary

After 60 days of employment, we offer 401k, Health, Dental, Vision, life insurance, attendance bonus, referral bonus, night shift differential premium of $1.50, competitive pay DOE.

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Order Selector

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

POSITION SUMMARY:

Join Martin Brower – one of the best kept secrets in food-service distribution! We service one of the most recognized brands in the world and we need hardworking, dependable, passionate people to join our team. We pride ourselves in the work that we do every day and are committed to making our team members feel valued and part of the family.

Are you someone who loves working in a fast-paced environment? Are you competitive? Do you enjoy being physically active at work? Then this is the role for you!

The Warehouse Team Member performs a variety of functions that may include receiving and processing incoming product, picking, and filling orders from stock, stacking, and wrapping product and/or building pallets. Warehouse Team Members are active throughout their day working independently using a voice-controlled system to select full-case dry, cool, or frozen products in a multi-temperature foodservice warehouse environment using powered material handling equipment.

Position Responsibilities may include, but not limited to:

Safely and accurately select customer orders. Build and wrap pallets to meet weekly standards for productivity and accuracy.

Hand stack cases of product weighing up to 50 pounds repetitively from floor to over-head

Shrink wrap orders with label and move completed order to the loading dock area using electronic pallet jack or walkie-rider equipment.

Move products from racks to pallets directed by order selecting software and equipment.

Validate that correct product has been selected and is damage free.

Accurately receive inbound products and replenish inventory as needed.

Perform pre-shift equipment checks and safely operate material handling equipment (pallet jack/forklift)

Perform basic sanitation duties to maintain a clean and safe environment; clear aisles of debris, stacks empty pallets from slots in aisle and return pallet jacks to charging area.

Observe all safety policies and procedures.

Other projects or duties as assigned.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

$1,000 Sign On Bonus

Earn up to $23.00/hour

Performance Base Pay (UNCAPPED)

Paid weekly

4 Day Work Schedule

Excellent Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Agent

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The People of Southwest Airlines come together to deliver on our Purpose, which is to connect People to what’s important in their lives through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel. Our Customer Service Agents extend Hospitality to Southwest’s Customers at the ticket counter, baggage service office, and gate area. Customer Service Agents are often the first Southwest Employee our Customers interact with during their travel experience and set a hospitable tone for our Customers’ trip. They’re friendly, patient problem solvers who enjoy multitasking and working in a dynamic, safe environment.

PAY & BENEFITS: $18.50 per hour, with the opportunity for future increase per applicable collective bargaining agreement wage scale. Opportunities for overtime and shift premiums.

BENEFITS YOU’LL LOVE:

• Fly for free, as a privilege, on any open seat on all Southwest flights (your eligible dependents too)

• Up to a 9.3% 401(k) Company match, dollar for dollar, of your eligible pay, per

paycheck **

• Potential for annual ProfitSharing contribution toward retirement – when

Southwest profits, you profit***

• Explore more Benefits you’ll love: https://careers.southwestair.com/benefits

