Job Alert: Openings in logistics, delivery, maintenance, higher education, more

JOB TITLE: Inventory Control Clerk

JOB LOCATION: Hot Springs, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Cycle Count Clerk is responsible for accurately counting finished goods, wip, supplies and raw material inventories, completing selected areas daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Essential Jobs and Responsibilities

The Cycle Count Clerk is a key participant in physical inventories

Recounting areas as needed

Follows all Company policies regarding safety, quality, and attendance

Performs duties in a safe manner and reports all observed safety hazards to management

Acts as a role model for safety

Active participant in weekly and monthly cycle counts and inventory counts, in both warehouses and POUs. Perform daily cycle counts rotating throughout the locations to ensure 100% physical inventory is accomplished for all active locations

Schedules and receives returns for TICS

Communicates receipts for TICS to QA group and Inventory

Inventory priority is dictated by Supply Chain Management

Ensure Inventory Transaction forms are reconciled

All cycle counts must be blind counts ensuring data is not transposed in the system but verified in person

Conduct inventory ensuring all locations are pulled out prior to cycle count.

Check product/supplies ensuring they are labeled properly during each count

After each cycle count, ensuring products/supplies are placed back in location per FIFO (first in/first out)

Ensure all data is entered correctly and checked for accuracy

Ensure any unlabeled product is researched, relabeled, and brought

QUALIFICATIONS:

Hold a current forklift license and demonstrate skilled ability to drive a lift

RF scanner experience

Outstanding written and oral communication skills

Ability to manage multiple projects and meet timelines

Strong leadership, communication, organizational and motivational skills

Strong computer skills with emphasis on Excel with Inventory Control Systems; JDE preferred

Ability to maintain effective working relationships with others

Must take initiative and work effectively with little supervision

Must be able to stand for long periods of time as this position requires inventory on the production/warehouse floor

Must be able to wear safety shoes as part of the plant safety requirement

Must be able to work in a non-climate-controlled environment

Must be able to lift 35lbs

Must be able to climb stairs without fear of heights

Must be able to follow instructions written/verbal

Reports directly to the Inventory Control Manager

Essential contact with department managers, supervisors, and schedulers

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

A high school diploma or GED

Computer skills

Must have a strong understanding of maintaining inventory accuracy

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Driver/Warehouse

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

At Motion Industries, Drivers also work in our Warehouses. They provide the highest levels of customer service by delivering products timely and treating customers with respect. Drivers are important in developing long standing relationships by catering to the needs of our customers and keeping industry in motion while delivering the difference. Motion Industries offers an excellent benefits package which includes options for healthcare coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, vacation, sick, and holiday pay.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure timely deliveries to customers

Assist warehouse employees in preparing items for delivery, including packing products and sorting delivery items by route

May transport return items from customer to warehouse

May assist with restocking shelves

Interact with customers while delivering items share information with Motion Industries’ associates

Ensure customer service requirements are met

May be required to earn safety certifications for specific customers

QUALIFICATIONS:

At least 18 years old

Possess a valid driver’s license

Good customer service and communication skills

Reliable, organized, detailed and focused

Ability to multitask and manage time well

Ability to move up to 100 lbs. and lift up to 50 lbs.

High School Diploma or GED

Where permitted by applicable law, successful applicants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to start date. COVID-19 vaccination is a condition of employment, subject to an approved accommodation, and proof of vaccination will be required on or prior to start date.



GPC conducts its business without regard to sex, race, creed, color, religion, marital status, national origin, citizenship status, age, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, genetic information, disability, military status, status as a veteran, or any other protected characteristic. GPC’s policy is to recruit, hire, train, promote, assign, transfer and terminate employees based on their own ability, achievement, experience and conduct and other legitimate business reasons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Technician

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

The Impact You’ll Make in this Role

As Maintenance Technician, you will have the opportunity to tap into your curiosity and collaborate with some of the most innovative and diverse people around the world. Here, you will make an impact by:

Troubleshoot/Repair mechanical equipment and components such as: bearings, bushings, gear boxes, pump seals, clutches, brakes, drive components, valves, motors and couplings.

Troubleshoot/Adjust mechanical equipment such as: hydraulic and pneumatic machinery and equipment, variable speed power transmission systems, conveyors, spraying systems and extruders.

Troubleshoot control valves, hydraulic/pneumatic systems, and pumps.

Welding on structures

Maintaining a safe work environment and perform duties safely.

Your Skills and Expertise

To set you up for success in this role from day one, 3M is looking for candidates who must have the following qualifications:

High School Diploma/GED or higher (completed and verified prior to start) from an accredited institution

Possess a two-year technical diploma/degree or higher in a Mechanical, Electrical/Electronics or Maintenance discipline from an accredited institution OR possess a minimum of three (3) years’ maintenance experience in a private, public, government, or military environment.

The position will require working overtime, weekend, holiday and on call work.

Additional qualifications that could help you succeed even further in this role include:

Five (5) years experience of manufacturing, equipment installation and troubleshooting maintenance support.

Direct Proven skill level in working with original equipment manuals, prints, drawings and charts.

Knowledge and skills of mechanical concepts needed to maintain, troubleshoot and repair mechanical equipment and electrical devices.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

Supporting Your Well-being

3M offers many programs to help you live your best life – both physically and financially. To ensure competitive pay and benefits, 3M regularly benchmarks with other companies that are comparable in size and scope.

Resources for You

For more details on what happens before, during and after the interview process, check out the Insights for Candidates page at 3M.com/careers.

This posting is for a Maintenance Technician position at 3M Little Rock. 3M anticipates that multiple openings for this position will occur over time. Qualified applicants may be considered as Maintenance Technician openings occur at 3M Little Rock, and 3M will accept applications for up to 6 months from the posting date of this requisition. After that, the posting will be taken down and applicants will need to apply/re-apply for available open postings at that time.Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M.Responsibilities of this position include that corporate policies, procedures and security standards are complied with while performing assigned duties.Pay & Benefits Overview: https://www.3m.com/3M/en_US/careers-us/working-at-3m/benefits/3M is an equal opportunity employer. 3M will not discriminate against any applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, or veteran status.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II – Adult Ed

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

The Adult Education Administrative Specialist II position provides support services to the department by maintaining student information in the required databases, performing bookkeeping duties as assigned by the director, contacting clients for the SNAP Employment & Training program, and handling general office duties.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Enters student information into LACES Database for reporting purposes for the Arkansas Department of Career Education. Answers the phone, makes copies and provides clerical support to the Director of Adult Ed,faculty, and staff. Assists with bookkeeping duties related to the various budgets in the department. Completes the monthly expenditure reports for all budgets by the due date, using the school’s financial database. Processes homeschool paperwork as required including all correspondence with 16 and 17 year old adult education students. Generates and mails letters to SNAP E&T clients to schedule appointments. Assists Snap E&T case manager with updated client files. Greets students, external stakeholders, visitors and provides Adult Education information as requested. Schedules and administers the TABE assessment when needed.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc. plus 19 to 23 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $23,880

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Assistant Director Student Support Services

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

The Assistant Director works closely with the TRIO Director to implement, manage, and administer the Student support Services program on the Beebe Campus according to the grant objectives. The Assistant Director provides support and direction to the Student Development Specialist’s and supervises and evaluates the performance of program staff.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Assists with planning and implements the Student Support Services project daily, within the guidelines of the grant. Provides support and direction to student development specialists, supervises SSS project and staff daily; evaluates performance of program staff. Conducts recruitment, interviews, and selects new students, and manages the identification, eligibility, and selection of participants. Assists with documentation, APR, and evaluation process of the program daily. Ensures all objectives are met and all necessary information is entered into Student Access. Works closely with Financial Aid, Learning Center, Admissions, and Student Success Center. Assists with in-service training for SSS staff. Conducts on-going program evaluation. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Four-year degree in Education or related field.

Administrative/supervisory experience in a post-secondary setting

3 years’ experience with disadvantaged students

Two years’ supervisory experience

PAY: $50,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.