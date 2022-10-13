Editor’s Note: The automotive detailer opening at Enterprise Holdings and the Intramural Sports Assistant openings at UA Little Rock are no longer open positions.

EMPLOYER: Kohler Faucets

JOB TITLE: Tool Maker

PAY: $18.00/hour depending on exp

Requirements for this position:

High school education or equivalent required.

Minimum of 3+ years experience with CNC program editing and set-up.

​Journeyman tool maker status or higher.

​Functional proficiency in G/M code programming.

​Ability to read and interpret blueprints and mechanical drawings.

​Ability to read and use precision measuring tools.

​Proficiency with all tool room and shop equipment including CNC required.

HOW TO APPLY:

Apply online by clicking here.

Or email kristina.henderson@kohler.com for more information.

EMPLOYER: Ferrellgas

JOB TITLE: Truck Driver

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

OVERVIEW:

Ferrellgas is searching for a customer-focused Full-Time Propane Delivery Driver to join our team! Ferrellgas Truck Drivers are critical to our success as they are the face of our company in their daily interactions with our current and future customers.As full-time driver on our team, you will pick up and deliver propane to residential and industrial customers in a safe and efficient manner. Ferrellgas delivery drivers can expect to work local routes and be home every night; however, on-call rotations for after hours and weekend emergency deliveries may be needed.

BENEFITS:

Medical, Dental, Vision & Life Insurance

401 (K) with company match

Paid Time Off (PTO)

Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)

Wellness Program

Propane Discounts

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Loads, secures, transports, delivers, and unloads propane to and from specified destinations

Provides exceptional customer service by supplying service information and answering inquires

Inspects vehicle and notifies supervisor of needed equipment, supplies, or routine maintenance

Maintains compliance with all DOT requirements

QUALIFICATIONS:

Previous truck driving experience, preferred

Class A or B CDL, Hazmat and Tanker Endorsement, or obtain quickly

High school diploma or equivalent

Good driving record

Physically able to lift up to 60 pounds, in all weather conditions

Must be a Citizen or National of the United States, a lawful, permanent resident, or have authorization to work in the United States

Applicants must not now, or any time in the future, require sponsorship for an employment visa.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.