Job Alert: Openings in maintenance, transportation, higher education

JOB TITLE: Assemblers and Fabricators, All Other

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This position is for the Faucet facility in Sheridan. Here Kohler makes faucets and different show components. This person will be responsible for assembling the faucets and the various functions associated with it. This will require them to stand for long period of times. They will stand at a work bench where they will either build, clean, or pack one piece of the faucet over and over again . They will be given a set of SOP (WORK INSTRUCTIONS) and there will also be a video on a screen above there head displaying what to do.

SHIFT: Monday – Friday 5pm – 3:30am ( Currently working 8 hours on Saturday as well)

PAY: $14.00 ( Get paid every week)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Start Classes every Wednesday and Friday

Over 30 Open Positions

HOW TO APPLY:

Contact Allison Ogilvie at aogilvie@aerotek.com

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: Davidson Hotels & Resorts

JOB TITLE: Shuttle Drivers and Chauffeurs

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Valet Staff responsibilities include transporting guests in a timely and safe manner, maintaining the appearance of the vehicles and the mileage log, maintain car key organization system, demonstrate guest service by assisting with luggage and special requests. Meet standards for cleaning assigned areas including parking lot, lobby and entrance doors.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Less than three moving violations in the three previous years. No DUI convictions.

• Must have current driver’s license.

• Read, write and speak English fluently.

• Ability to communicate effectively with the public and other Team Members.

• Familiar with local area and attractions.

• Experience in operating a twelve-passenger van or stretch limousine preferred.

• Valid CDL license where applicable.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Shorter College

JOB TITLE: Eligibility Specialist

DEPARTMENT: Workforce Reimagine Grant

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SALARY EXPECTATIONS: Commensurate with Experience and Education

WORK SCHEDULE: 40 hours a week

SUMMARY, ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Registers and enrolls students in the Workforce Reimagine program. Track students throughout the process; provide certificates of completion; send reports to Department of Workforce Services; screen students or companies for admittance to the program.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree strongly preferred. Minimum of two years Admissions, Social Services, Customer Service, Recruitment and/or Sales experience, preferably in an educational or social services environment preferred.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants may submit a resume and cover letter to humanresources@shortercollege.edu or mail to: 604 Locust Street, North Little Rock, AR 72214.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: Shorter College

JOB TITLE: Instructor

DEPARTMENT: Workforce Reimagine Grant

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SALARY EXPECTATIONS: Commensurate with Experience and Education

WORK SCHEDULE: Day and Evening Hours

SUMMARY, ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Instructors will teach as part of the Workforce Reimagine Grant. Provide a supportive learning environment that encourages student responsibility and that incorporates challenging instructional strategies/content. Instructors will be responsible for delivering the curriculum, as well as evaluation of the curriculum. Instructors will teach courses such as Entrepreneurial Studies or Information Technology and provide the creation of learning modules. Instructors will assist students and provide feedback on student progress and teach online guided courses.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

A minimum of a Master’s degree in Business, Information Technology or a related field.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants may submit a resume and cover letter to humanresources@shortercollege.edu or mail to: 604 Locust Street, North Little Rock, AR 72214.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: Shorter College

JOB TITLE: IT Professional

DEPARTMENT: Workforce Reimagine Grant

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SALARY EXPECTATIONS: Commensurate with Experience and Education

WORK SCHEDULE: 40 hours a week

SUMMARY & ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

The IT professional will assist students and staff with any issues related to hotspots, laptops, access to the classroom, creation of their profile, and email. The IT professional will be able to service the technology needs of the students and faculty by:

Review diagnostics and assess the functionality and efficiency of systems

Implement security measures

Monitor security certificates and company compliance of requirements

Offer technical support to company staff and troubleshoot computer problems

Install and update company software and hardware as needed

Anticipate and report the cost of replacing or updating computer items

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree or certifications in Computer Science, Information Technology or a related field

Minimum of two years of experience in a technology field

Experience setting up and troubleshooting various technical equipment such as laptops, video conferencing systems, mobiles, etc.

Working knowledge of relevant operating systems, software and programming

Excellent problem-solving and critical thinking skills

Keen attention to detail

Good organization, time management and prioritization

Effective communication skills, including speaking, writing and active listening

Great customer service and interpersonal skills.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants may submit a resume and cover letter to humanresources@shortercollege.edu or mail to: 604 Locust Street, North Little Rock, AR 72214.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: Shorter College

JOB TITLE: Student Advocate/Counselor

DEPARTMENT: Workforce Reimagine Grant

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SALARY EXPECTATIONS: Commensurate with Experience and Education

WORK SCHEDULE: 40 hours a week

SUMMARY, ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Student Advocate/Counselors will support the mental well-being and academic success of students. Provide counseling and support to participants via phone, an app, a video chat or even via laptops. The Student Advocate/Counselor will serve a role in helping the participants adjust and adapt with the personal barriers to a normal and successful life. This role is responsible for keeping up with the activities of each student within a given case load through regular meetings, while maintaining a detailed case file for each student.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of a Master’s degree in related field such as Psychology, Counseling, Sociology or Student Affairs is preferred. A Bachelor’s degree in a related field is required.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants may submit a resume and cover letter to humanresources@shortercollege.edu or mail to: 604 Locust Street, North Little Rock, AR 72214.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: Shorter College

JOB TITLE: Tutor

DEPARTMENT: Workforce Reimagine Grant

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SALARY EXPECTATIONS: Commensurate with Experience and Education

WORK SCHEDULE: Day and Evenings

SUMMARY, ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Tutors will help students and assist or guide them to the point at which they are able to become independent learners. The tutor will be well versed in a variety of subjects and use many different approaches to address the learning styles of a distinct set of users.

Tutors will work with students who are also learning via distance education. Facilitate learning with textbooks, workbooks, lectures, computer based educational programs, audio/visual aids, and hands-on activities.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in a related field. Interest in education and experience as a tutor is preferred.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.