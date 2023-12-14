JOB TITLE: Machine Operator

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Machine Operator is responsible for the overall quality and efficiency of the machine and is indirectly responsible for leading machine crews. The primary result expected from the Machine Operator is to ensure the safe operation of a coffee packaging machine. This position will report to the Plant Manager.

PRIMARY JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Operates production equipment safely and efficiently to effectively hit all production/waste goals.

Completes all required documents and checklists related to equipment operation, reports any malfunctions to supervisor and maintenance.

Accurately interprets work orders and other instructions to ensure proper materials and specifications are being followed.

Troubleshoots and resolves basic-to-moderate operation difficulties.

Ensures that coffee has had adequate time to gas-off

Completes change-over sheet, notifies line support when a change-over is necessary, and requests that appropriate film, filters, and boxes be delivered to the packaging line.

Utilizes computer to open appropriate coffee bin.

Utilizes data entry console to enter item information in order to print correct item labels.

Programs packaging machine for item to be run, using touch sensitive computer, based on information listed on the manufacturing specification sheet.

Adjusts packaging equipment to handle appropriate case size.

Adjusts amount of coffee per package without stopping production, in order to remain within specified ranges.

Manages the packaging process by closing boxes, labeling them, and sending them through a tape machine.

Performs numerous visual, weight, and seal inspections of individual packages during operation.

Identifies and segregates nonconforming goods for proper disposition.

Moves boxes from the conveyor belt onto pallets, stacking them appropriately.

Completes tickets for every pallet, including information such as the item number, date, and case count.

Records amount of downtime incurred during shift with explanation.

Completes maintenance work request forms if a mechanic is required to service a machine.

Cleans machine with an air hose and sweeps the working area throughout the day as necessary to prevent dust on the packaging line.

Conducts a check of the packaging machines and completes a changeover sheet to ensure that bags on packaging line are correct.

Collects and submits required samples for quality assurance purposes.

Follows all quality system and safety protocols by safely operating equipment, wearing proper protective equipment (PPE), keeping work areas clean and organized, and contributing to established safety goals.

Performs other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Ability to communicate effectively including speaking, writing, active listening and taking instructions.

Good leadership and training skills

Ability and willingness to promote and support a positive culture and follow Westrock Coffee values.

Ability to collaborate with all parts of the operation to achieve goals and objectives.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and handle multiple tasks

Able to work in a team environment where honest communication, a positive attitude, engagement, and personal accountability is expected.

Quick troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

Ability to follow specifications and manuals

Basic math skills

Mechanical aptitude, including comfort with using tools to make simple repairs

STARTING PAY RATE: Hourly pay rate $21.37

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Production Supervisor

LOCATION: Conway, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Production Supervisor — Roasted Bean is responsible for ensuring that production meets Employee Safety, Food Safety, and Quality standards set by Westrock, the food industry (SQF), and Government agencies. The incumbent in this role will communicate what is expected and will monitor machine and employee performance with continuous improvement. The Production Supervisor — Roasted Bean will report to the Roasting Director.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Oversees the daily operation of automated equipment activities and people management responsibilities including training, planning and conflict resolution.

Assists with the operation of automated production equipment.

Provides direction, assigns responsibilities, and motivates the production team to achieve department goals.

Identify and address safety hazards and coach personnel in safety initiatives.

Accurately interpret production schedule and work orders along with other instructions to assure proper materials and specifications are being followed. Inspect what is expected.

Completes all required documents and checklists related to equipment operation.

Assist with troubleshooting and resolving basic to moderate operation difficulties.

Reports problems with quality, processes, equipment malfunctions, and materials to the Director and Maintenance team.

Troubleshoot and resolve basic to moderate operation difficulties using continuous improvement, document work instructions and resolutions.

Assures all changeovers, start-ups and shutdowns are performed in a safe and efficient manner.

Assist in all production builds and material moves in NetSuite.

Follows all quality system and safety protocols by safely operating equipment, wearing proper protective equipment (PPE), keeping work areas clean and organized, and contributing to established safety goals.

Follows all policies, procedures, standards, and safety requirements.

Willingness to work weekends or holidays occasionally due to production demands.

Perform other duties as assigned by Department and Company Management.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or GED

Minimum of 5 years experience in a Manufacturing environment

Ability to run multiple types of machinery proficiently

Associate degree in Management or Business

Ability to communicate effectively with co-workers, including speaking, writing, active listening and taking instruction.

Good leadership and training skills

Excellent mechanical skills, including comfort with using tools to make simple repairs.

Advanced knowledge of following specifications and manuals

Quick troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Fund Development VISTA

ESSENTIAL SERVICE FUNCATION:

Join our team at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas as a

Fund Development VISTA, where you’ll play a pivotal role in expanding our fundraising capacity.

This position involves grant writing and research, donor engagement, database management,

and supporting fundraising campaigns. As a key member of the Fund Development team, you

will contribute to community outreach efforts, represent the organization at events, and build

essential partnerships. This role requires a bachelor’s degree, strong communication skills, and

the ability to work both independently and collaboratively. If you’re passionate about making a

positive impact and want to contribute to the growth of our organization, we invite you to

apply. This position is part of the AmeriCorps VISTA program, offering valuable experience and

benefits.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Identify new donor cultivation opportunities, partnerships, and funding opportunities.

Research potential funding and partnership opportunities, document information and

keep records in donor database and grants management systems.

efforts.

Implement donor surveys; collect donor and volunteer testimonials.

Improve donor stewardship, support event planning and outreach

Coordinate l donor and alumni engagement events.

Aid in proposal drafting.

REQUIREMENTS:

Be able to serve full-time hours weekly for one year

Participants must be at least 17 years of age at the start of the service term

Must be a citizen, national, or lawful permanent resident of the United States

Must be a high school graduate, GED recipient, or working towards attaining a high

school diploma or GED during the term of service

adult maltreatment registry checks, sex offender registry checks, and a pre-employment

drug screen

BENEFITS & PERKS:

Living Allowance of $22,819.16 over the year of service

$7,395 Segal Education Award at the end of a successful service term

Healthcare coverage

Student loan forbearance

Employee Assistance Program

Time off

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTION:

Become a vital part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas as a

Mentor Recruitment VISTA, contributing to the growth and success of our mentoring programs.

In this role, you will focus on recruiting and engaging volunteers to become mentors, making a

lasting impact on the lives of children in our community. Responsibilities include developing

recruitment strategies, organizing outreach events, and collaborating with community partners.

The Mentor Recruitment VISTA will also play a key role in creating compelling communication

materials to attract potential mentors. If you are passionate about mentorship, community

engagement, and making a positive difference, we encourage you to apply. This position is part

of the AmeriCorps VISTA program, offering a unique opportunity for professional development

and service.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Research and identify new avenues for reaching potential mentors, including community events, online platforms, and partnerships.

Build and maintain relationships with community organizations, schools, and businesses

to enhance mentor recruitment efforts.

REQUIREMENTS:

Be able to serve full-time hours weekly for one year

Participants must be at least 17 years of age at the start of the service term

Must be a citizen, national, or lawful permanent resident of the United States

Must be a high school graduate, GED recipient, or working towards attaining a high

school diploma or GED during the term of service

adult maltreatment registry checks, sex offender registry checks, and a pre-employment

drug screen.

BENFITS & PERKS:

Living Allowance of $22,819.16 over the year of service

$7,395 Segal Education Award at the end of a successful service term

Healthcare coverage

Student loan forbearance

Employee Assistance Program

Time off

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Financial Aid Analyst

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

Responsible for verifying, processing, and packaging student financial aid which will include federal, state, institutional, and private funds while keeping abreast of changing federal and state regulations. This position conducts financial aid outreach to current and prospective students to determine if their financial situation has changed. The individual in this position will also facilitate student workshops, provide students and parents with advice on financial aid options, and will assist in training. Some light travel is required. Must have the ability to work overtime during peak processing times. Will assist with the management of the Federal Work-Study program.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Conduct outreach to financial aid applicants about the opportunity to receive a financial aid adjustment due to the recent unemployment of a family member or independent student, or other circumstances. Process financial aid files. Compile Federal and State reports. Conduct Financial Aid Nights. Travel to other ASU-Beebe Campus Sites. Review needs analysis statements and determine financial aid need. Review all financial aid packages for accuracy and completeness and award according to eligibility and regulations. Package and mail financial aid information as needed. Attend workshops to keep abreast of new regulations. Work with the Business Office for disbursement, recording, and awarding of Financial Aid. Monitor student enrollment to verify loan eligibility requirements.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training.

PAY: $31,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.