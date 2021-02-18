Job Alert: Openings in medical, accounting fields

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield

JOB TITLE: Claims Specialist

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

The Claims Specialist resolves medical claims that are not automatically adjudicated by the claims processing system in a timely and accurate manner according to divisional standards of quality and productivity. Resolution may include additional investigation or communication in order to obtain necessary information to complete the claim. Outside issues such as peak filing season, systems down time, inclement weather, holidays, and absenteeism may directly affect the volume of work for each Specialist

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

1. High School diploma or equivalent.

2. Two (2) years of college coursework (48 semester hours) or other equivalent certification with an emphasis in anatomy, medical terminology, math, biology, or a related field.

OR

One (1) year of related office experience such as claims processing, health insurance, or medical office.

3. Must pass company proficiency test: Claims Assessment



SPECIALIZED KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:

• Written and verbal communications

• Strong Interpersonal skills

• Sound Judgement

• Decision Making

• Detail-Oriented

• Teamwork

• Dependability

PAY: $15.50

START DATE: May 3, 2021

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Student Accounts Coordinator

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

The Student Accounts Coordinator will process all third party billing, issue stipends and refunds, provide back-up support for cashiering, and assist in other general student accounts responsibilities.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Process Third Party Billing: Work with outside agencies to coordinate pay authorizations; Prepare invoices; Receipt payments; Track unpaid accounts. Issue Student Stipends and Refunds: Work directly with Financial Aid office to post financial aid disbursements and process stipends; Process student refunds; Process returned funds (expired checks, voids, and stop payments). General Student Account Responsibilities: Help students and staff with student account inquiries; Perform cashier duties when necessary. Provide backup support for cashiering function. Participate and assist ERP configuration and testing. Assist Student Accounts Manager as needed. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc. plus 2 years related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $29,251

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Children’s Hospital

JOB TITLE: Research MRI Technologist

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

Required – Associate’s degree or equivalent from two-year college program or technical school Field of Study: ARRT Registry in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) required

Preferred – Bachelor’s degree from four-year college or university – Field of Study: Advanced level degree in science, or previous experience in post processing, data collection and analysis.

1 year experience required

CERTIFICATION / LICENSE / REGISTRY REQUIREMENTS

Required – American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT R) (Candidate must possess at time of hire)

Required – MRI Specialist (Certification) (needed within 2 years of hire date)

