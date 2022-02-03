EMPLOYER: Arkansas Children’s Hospital

JOB TITLE: Healthy Steps Specialist

Master degree in Social Work, Early Childhood Education or Counseling. We are hiring the M-F full time role in Little Rock, Hot Springs, Fort Smith, and Jonesboro

The Healthy Steps Specialist is an early child development expert who will join the pediatric primary care team in Arkansas Children’s Care Network clinic to provide interventions, referrals, and follow-up for families with patients ages 0-3 for Social, Emotional, and Behavioral issues. The Healthy Steps Specialist builds strong relationships with families and providers to increase the efficiency of the medical system and support team-based comprehensive care.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The position of Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance will manage cash assets, student accounts, general revenue reimbursement requests, as well as track usage for cash appropriations and be responsible for reconciling AASIS, cash balances, and collateral pledges and fulfill various reporting requirements. In addition, the AVCF will oversee business office and bookstore operations. The AVCF is a key member of the Division Finance and Administration\’s management team and will assist the Vice Chancellor in the management and administration of the finance function.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Cash management duties to include: Tracking balances, transferring funds as needed, posting of interest charges, post credit card charges, process debt service payments, and monitor CD investments. Manage student accounts: Supervise the student accounts manager, assist with stipends, refunds, and reconciliations. Manage billing configurations and drop for non-payment processes, Nelnet payment posting and reconciliation, and oversee the verification of deposits as needed. Process international insurance roster. Test, update, and troubleshoot ERP configurations as needed. Supervise Business Office, Bookstore, & Student Account operations. ADHE, DFA, and other reporting. 1098-T & 1099 reporting. Assist in the preparation of annual budgets. Reconciling AASIS.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree in a related field and 3 years of institutional finance or closely related area required.

PAY: $65,000-$70,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

EMPLOYER: Revolution Company

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Shift Lead

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Revolution Company is now hiring for a Warehouse Lead position in Little Rock, AR. This role will determine work priorities, prepare work schedules, and expedite workflow. This position will work first shift Monday-Friday, 8 AM – 4:30 PM, overtime is available.

Assign tasks to warehouse personnel, including inbound unloading/put away, outbound pulling/staging and loading, sanitation, product moves, etc.

Audits tasks performed by warehouse personnel, including inbound, outbound, and date code rotation.

Perform cycle counts, bay audits, and physical inventories as needed.

Understand and support Revolution Bag, its customers, policies, and procedures.

Ensure that exceptional housekeeping is maintained.

Tracking and coordinating the receipt, storage, and timely delivery of goods and materials.

Ensure that daily equipment inspections are correctly performed.

Communicate with Customer Service and Transportation personnel as needed.

Monitor product disposition to ensure good space management and complete re-warehousing functions to facilitate the put-away of incoming inbound freight.

Other duties are assigned as needed.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High School diploma or equivalent GED preferred.

Three years of relevant experience in a warehouse or distribution center environment.

Two years experience in a Lead role.

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Strong math skills and intermediate computer skills.

Perform well in a customer-driven, safety-conscious organization.

