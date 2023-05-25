JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $63,830

SUMMARY:

The Registered Nurse is responsible for providing direct patient care and the provision of other patient services in a clinical setting. This position is governed by state and federal laws, and agency/institution policy.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of professional nursing theories, concepts, and methods. Ability to develop patient care plan and participate in diagnosis and development of treatment goals. Ability to apply comprehensive nursing care to clients in all age groups in a clinical setting. Ability to assign and coordinate work activities and monitor the performance of subordinates. Ability to instruct patients and families on self-help care. Ability to assist physicians with routine and emergency care.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a diploma, associate’s, or bachelor’s degree in nursing. Must be licensed as a Registered Nurse by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing in accordance with ACA 17-87-307. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

ADDITIONAL PREFERENCES:

In-state travel is required as a full-time mobile health unit nurse. Travel to work in other local health units may be required.

Some after-hours work and weekend work for special clinics may be required.

Public health experience preferred.

Community outreach experience preferred.

Knowledge of electronic health records preferred.

Must be proficient with Microsoft Office Programs, including Excel.

A BSN is preferred.

The work location will be 5800 W 10th Street in Little Rock.

EMPLOYER: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Executive Director

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

POSITION PURPOSE:

Leads the BBBSCA agency to ensure that the mission, strategy, values and goals of the organization are achieved. This is an opportunity for a proactive and forward-thinking leader with excellent relationship-building, fundraising, and strategic planning skills.

Supervises: A trained team which supports mission, programs, new and existing matches, and fundraising.

Schedule: 40 hours per week minimum (schedule is flexible, but requires attendance to events outside the typical workday)

Mission: The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships (and supportive programs) that ignite potential in the youth of Central Arkansas.

QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION – Bachelor’s degree at a minimum; graduate level degree preferred.

– Bachelor’s degree at a minimum; graduate level degree preferred. EXPERIENCE – 5+ years of proven results in building an organization and achieving results; successful management and budget administration experience; Organizational leadership and fundraising experience strongly preferred.

– 5+ years of proven results in building an organization and achieving results; successful management and budget administration experience; Organizational leadership and fundraising experience strongly preferred. KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS – Ability to read and interpret financial statements; Thorough understanding of nonprofit sector; Business savvy.

– Ability to read and interpret financial statements; Thorough understanding of nonprofit sector; Business savvy. INTANGIBLES – Passion for youth issues; Demonstrated history of commitment to youth development through extensive work/volunteering in education or human services.

– Passion for youth issues; Demonstrated history of commitment to youth development through extensive work/volunteering in education or human services. TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES – Proficiency in Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, and Outlook; Excellent written and oral communication skills.

– Proficiency in Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, and Outlook; Excellent written and oral communication skills. REQUIREMENTS – Criminal History and Child Abuse Clearances will be processed.

HOW TO APPLY:

Interested candidates should send a letter of interest and resume via email to Wendy Ward, PhD,

President of the Board of Directors at wward1001@gmail.com.

JOB TITLE: Registrar

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The position of Registrar is responsible for the maintenance, safekeeping, and data integrity of all student academic records. This position shall work in conjunction with other college administrators and students to resolve student scheduling conflicts. Familiarity with college academic policies and procedures in addition to graduation requirements and accreditation requirements as it pertains to student academic records for credit attribution. This position must be able to work with diverse groups and have exceptional communications skills. Attention to detail is required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Works collaboratively with other college administrators for the accurate reporting and recording of student academic achievement. Organizes, coordinates, and directs the day-to-day activities of the Registrar’s Office. Reviews transcripts, maintains prerequisites, determines student’s graduation eligibility, transcripts and class rankings. Oversees and troubleshoots the campus student information system including the development of degree audit through software analysis, process mapping, testing, training, and documentation. Assists in testing and provides recommendations for system enhancements. Keeps abreast of current college policies and procedures regarding academics and advising students on how to meet graduation requirements. Resolves issues related to individual academic records and credit attribution. Plans, conducts, and monitors student information systems; maintains and updates efficient student records systems in accordance with the policies or recommendations of the University and within FERPA guidelines. Facilitates student movement through academic programs, ensuring records are kept properly. Develops, designs, and implements various procedures and processes to increase department efficiency and effectiveness. Develops and manages the operational budget for the Office; oversees the processing of purchase orders; monitors expenditures. Compiles data and prepares reports related to the assignment. Develops forms, correspondence, and informational materials for the Office. Participates in a variety of committees and meetings related to the Registrar’s Office, with may involve travel outside of the University’s campuses. Supervises the coordination, evaluation, and certification of all graduation applications, and oversees the graduation process.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Education: Four-year college degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting, marketing, business administration, agriculture etc.

Experience General: 5 years related experience and/or training.

Experience Management: 2 years related management experience.

PAY: $60,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

