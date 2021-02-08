Job Alert: Openings in medical, transportation, security, education and more

EMPLOYER: White River Medical Center (Health System)

JOB TITLE: Transporter – Safety Sensitive

LOCATION: Batesville, AR 72501

JOB SUMMARY:

Requires the ability to communicate effectively with other staff members, patients, and families of all ages. Must be able to prioritize work load and handle stressful situations in a professional manner. Will be required to perform clerical duties and some environmental service duties when called upon.

JOB DUTIES:

Performs all transport duties in the area of assignment.

Will be responsible for the transport of all patients to and from radiology. Organize work load during high volume to expedite patient transport. Coordinates patient transport to each of the modalities. Responsible for keeping an adequate supply of wheelchairs and oxygen tanks in the department at all times. Will communicate with each modality that is involved with a patient to limit the number of trips required to each department. Will answer telephones and assist patients, physicians and other staff members when called upon. Will be responsible for keeping the department clean and orderly. Promotes positive relationships at the department level. Performs other job duties as assigned by the supervisor.

EMPLOYER: New Link Express

JOB TITLE: Box Truck Driver

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Work hours are 6am-5pm. Work Pine Bluff surrounding areas. Will be driving a 26 ft Box Truck to customers which are Hospitals, Businesses and Schools. Loading and unloading will be involved and some touch freight. Must have a medical card and clean criminal and driving record is required.

Email or fax a Word document resume to the employer. May also call or apply in person to the employers address.

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Some High School or less

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 6 months

HOW TO APPLY:

In person at New Link Express, 2000 W. 6th Ave., Pine Bluff, AR 71601

By email to garry@ecylclersusa.com – Email a Word document resume

By calling Garry Cardinal at 865-232-7371

By fax at 865-351-1484

EMPLOYER: Pacific Architects and Engineers LLC

JOB TITLE: Secret Cleared Administrative Officer

JOB LOCATION: Hot Springs, AR

FUNCTIONS:

Under the direction of the Contractor Operations Manager, manages the financial, procurement and administrative elements of the contract at the BPF.

Shall initiate and maintain administrative paperwork (e.g. timesheets, security forms, inventory, requisitions, purchase orders).

There shall be one administrative officer per shift.

Maintains expense oversight of contract.

Assures correct and timely billing of costs.

Controls receipt and processing of Contractor and subcontractor time sheets and leave records.

Maintains accurate inventory of office supplies and replenishes as necessary.

Ensures accurate and timely delivery of supplies and maintains adequate supply levels at the BPF.

Knowledge of Government procurement regulations and priority sources required.

Prepares spreadsheets and other regular and interim reports to management as required.

Required to actively participate with teams for continuous quality improvement.

Maintain overview of all security operations and clearance requirements for the BPF.

Be familiar with all building needs, safety and evacuation procedures.

Coordinates activities with all other sections of facility to obtain information and facilitate administration.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE/QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have a SECRET government clearance as required to work on the program.

Must have an Associate degree from an accredited university or college, such as a degree in Accounting or Business Administration.

At least three (3) years progressive supervisory experience, with two (2) years as office manager and/or accounts receivable/payable supervisor.

Thoroughly experienced in the use of a PC for word processing, data entry and report development.

Knowledge of postal requirements and equipment.

Computer skills required: Computer literate

Express and exchange ideas clearly in the English language, written and verbal

Ability to work effectively and efficiently in a team environment and relate well to others

Ability to show initiative and commitment to the company’s goals

Ability to readily adapt to changing requirements

Strong commitment to performing and producing at the highest level of quality at all times

Ability to manage individual workflow effectively

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively with coworkers both in written and verbal communications

Positive attitude focused on customer satisfaction

Attention to detail

Ability to relate to others in a friendly, courteous, and business-like manner

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE:

Four (4) year college degree in Accounting, Business Administration or related field.

Experience administering Government contracts.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Admissions Specialist

JOB DUTIES:

The Admissions Specialist is responsible for review, evaluation, and processing of applications for admission to the college and provides support for prospective students, ambassadors and other admissions personnel. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Receives, reviews, and evaluates applications for admission, academic transcripts, test scores, immunization records and other documents relating to the request for admission to the college from new students, former students, transfer students, and international students. Compares and analyzes all submitted documents considering institution standards to determine admission eligibility. Processes applications for admission and creates a computerized and manual file for each applicant. Corresponds and communicates directly with applicants to advise them of their eligibility status, remedial action necessary to qualify for admission, need for additional information, or to provide requested information. Initiates individual correspondence and the mailing of appropriate form letters. Confers with students concerning admission procedures, housing facilities, fees, academic advisors, and degree requirements, and directs prospective students to other college staff members for additional information. Communicates with other educational and external institutions to obtain transcripts and other pertinent information. Updates manual and computerized applicant files as requested admission information is received and verified. Performs other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $23,086

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

