Job Alert: Openings in nonprofit organizations, maintenance, education

Editor’s Note: Additional jobs will be posted to this article throughout the week.

EMPLOYER: Ronald McDonald House Charities

JOB TITLE: Family Care Specialist

JOB TYPE: Full Time – 40 hours per week

JOB SHIFT: Monday – Friday 8 am – 5 pm

JOB INFORMATION:

This dynamic individual will serve as the daily/first point of contact and support for all guest families during their stay. The successful applicant will be a people person who is welcoming and compassionate, able to multi-task, think on your feet, adapt and find new ways to make our guest experience even better.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Assemblers Incorporated

JOB TITLE: Assemblers and Fabricators, All Other

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Role Description: You will be assembling products you see at your local stores (bicycles, BBQ grills, lawnmowers, storage sheds, patio furniture…). If it can be purchased and built, our technicians make it happen.

JOB LOCATION: A store in your area (Lowe’s, Home Depot, Academy Sports, and Tractor Supply are examples)

REQUIREMENTS:

Must own or have access to impact drill, cordless drill with socket set, adjustable wrench

Must be willing to travel within a 25-mile radius, if needed, to work at other stores

Great for handymen, construction workers, mechanics, electricians, college students, and others who enjoy building things and are mechanically inclined.

If you are looking for either additional income or possible career track, this may be a great fit for you.

Work Schedule: 8-5 M-F, and some Saturdays as needed. We also offer ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULES for those seeking PT / temporary work assignments.

PAY SCHEDULE: Weekly, each Tuesday.

HOW TO APPLY:

Send an email to m.white@assemblersinc.net and include the city and state of where the job is located. Also, include your phone number and respond to calls quickly. You must include a good email address as a secondary contact method.

Apply through the American Job Center.

EMPLOYER: Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc

JOB TITLE: Vehicle Mechanic

JOB LOCATION: El Dorado, AR

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure Health and Safety is the number one priority by complying with all safe work practices, policies, and processes and acting in a safe manner at all times

Diagnose failures of vehicles and disassemble, repair, and reassemble parts as necessary

Perform preventitive maintenance on vehicles

Maintain vehicle records

Maintain and repair fleet equipment

Test Mechanical products and equipment after repair or assembly to ensure proper performance and compliance with manufacturer’s specifications

Weld and use cutting rig as required

Other duties as assigned by management

What does it take to work for Clean Harbors?

HS Diploma or equivalent

3+ years of experience preferred

The ability to work weekends as required

Excellent working knowledge of diesel engines, transmissions, hydraulic systems, and air brake systems

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Director of Admissions

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

The Director of Admissions will provide vision, leadership, and direction to the planning, budgeting, administration and evaluation of recruitment and admissions processes. This position will be responsible for enhancing enrollment opportunities with K-12 and community partners through innovative initiatives and data-driven assessment. Additionally, this position will work collaboratively with other stakeholders at the college regarding the growth and expansion of enrollment initiatives related to marketing, division and program-specific recruitment, and new student onboarding and retention.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Provides leadership and strategic direction for the Office of Admissions including the functions of recruitment, admissions processing, and onboarding. Supervises admissions and recruitment staff at multiple campus locations. Develops and implements measurable recruitment plans to meet enrollment targets in collaboration with stakeholders and related functional areas. Manage the departmental budget for all areas of responsibility. Establish a rapport and maintain working relationships with individuals key to the continual recruitment of traditional, non-traditional, online, international, transfer, concurrent, and non-credit students. Maintain open lines of communication and seek feedback regarding possible avenues of improvement and better practices to serve the local communities and school districts. Coordinates and manages student recruitment correspondence and messaging from the office of Admissions. Develops annual admissions forecasts and predictive enrollment models based on local, state, and national data. Continually assess and evaluate reports and data based on prior terms and academic years.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master’s degree required in higher education administration, leadership, or human relations.

PAY: $55,000-$60,000

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Executive Director

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SALARY: Negotiable

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Position Summary: The Executive Director is the Chief Executive Officer responsible for overall leadership and strategic plan execution for the agency. Main responsibilities include the organization’s consistent achievement of its mission and financial objectives, along with the overall strategic and operational responsibilities of the agency. He/She will ensure quality program delivery, sustainable funding sources and levels for agency programs, and setting expectations for and monitoring performance of agency staff. The Executive Director will develop a deep knowledge of the field, core programs, operations, business plans, marketing, and fundraising initiatives while demonstrating a high level of competency in developing and implementing tactics to meet goals in each of these areas. The Executive Director will perform fiscal and administrative management duties to actively lead BBBSCA to exceed strategic goals and increase the number of youth served within its market area. The Executive Director also serves as the official spokesperson for the agency and protects and promotes the reputation of the agency in communities served.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Site Based Program Coordinator

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SALARY: $30-35,000

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Site-Based Program Coordinator is responsible for all program enrollment functions. The Coordinator enrolls volunteers and youth for our site program during the school year in addition to making mentor matches, cultivating relationships with schools, assisting in planning match activities, completing match support, hosting trainings and other duties as assigned. This position must adhere to all Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Standards of Practice and follow all Service Delivery Model requirements. The Coordinator may occasionally work with board members and other community leaders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Community Based Program Coordinator

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SALARY: $31-36,000

Job Level: 3-5 years experience

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Community-Based Program Coordinator is responsible for all program enrollment functions. The Coordinator enrolls volunteers and youth for our community program in addition to making mentor matches, assisting in planning match activities and other duties as assigned. This position must adhere to all Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Standards of Practice and follow all Service Delivery Model requirements. The Coordinator may occasionally work with board members and other community leaders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: ABM Industries, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Janitors and Cleaners, Except Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72204

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Cleaner provides the cleaning and upkeep of all assigned areas including the following task: clean restrooms, replenish restrooms, empty trash, empty recycle bins, clean desks where applicable, clean tables in conference rooms, vacuum offices and common areas, clean interior glass, clean drinking fountains, dust partitions, cabinets and vents, mop floors, clean elevators/shine stainless steel. Operate chemical dispensing units. Properly measure chemicals that are not provided in dispenser form.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.