JOB TITLE: Part-time Nabisco Retail Merchandiser/Stocker

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Are you ready to make it happen at Nabisco, a subsidiary of Mondelēz International?

Become one of our Part Time Retail Merchandisers (Stocker) and an ambassador of world-famous brands like Oreo, Ritz, belVita, Chips Ahoy, Triscuit among other delicious industry-leading snacks. Deliver the merchandising needs of our grocery customers through stocking the shelves and building and maintaining displays. Our local customers Walmart, Kroger, Target and more.

What we expect from you:

Ensure Nabisco leading brands (Oreo, Ritz, Belvita, Chips Ahoy, Triscuit among others) are well represented, stocked and maintained on shelf and displays.

Ensure Sales Representative’s plans within stores are being followed and communicate any issues with your Mondelēz management team.

Follow the daily route plan (store to store) prepared by the operations team to ensure the most efficient instore service.

Work closely with sales representative to optimize visibility of Mondelez products on shelves and the construction of promotional displays.

Enhance seasonal sales, seasonal displays, and new product launches.

Professional, positive, and upbeat attitude while representing Mondelēz in store.

Who is a good fit?

Be at least 18 years of age, have a valid driver’s license and proof of auto insurance

Ability to drive your personal vehicle to a variety of store locations (mileage will be reimbursed).

Ability to perform in a fast-paced work environment and to meet the defined physical activities like repetitive lifting, bending, and carrying up to 25 lbs. This includes physically moving our products from the stock rooms and stocking the store’s shelves.

Live within 25-35 miles range from the primary location (Maumelle, AR)

Secondary Locations:Little Rock, AR

Schedule availability required: Monday- Saturday, up to 5 days, 20-25hrs/week

What you can expect from us:

The Part Time Retail Merchandiser position offers an hourly compensation rate of $15.00 per hour based on relative experience.

Work related mileage reimbursement.

Safety equipment such as kneeling pads, safety knives, PPE.

Growth opportunities within the company.

Reimbursement of business internet/data expenses up to $10/per month if company device is not provided.

JOB TITLE: Department Manager (HBA/Food/Candy)

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

POSITION OVERVIEW:

The Sales Supervisor grows department sales to achieve the store sales plan. The Sales Supervisor responsibilities include aspects of merchandising, customer service, and store maintenance.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Greet and acknowledge every customer as they enter and exit the store and as they approach the department and front end.

Be knowledgeable of all products, promotions, and advertisements to ensure that customer questions can be answered and to assist with selling product; support Ollie’s Army and other donation programs throughout the year.

Assist with receiving the truck and pricing items.

Ensure that all product within the department is merchandised and recovered per the visual merchandise standards.

Complete price changes within the department per company guidelines.

Communicate customer needs to Team Leaders when necessary.

Assist with training new Associates.

Accurately and efficiently operate the register.

Maintain the cleanliness of the overall store.

Complete any additional responsibilities and/or duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High School diploma or equivalent preferred.

Minimum of six months’ retail experience in a mid-size to large retail service-oriented business.

Ability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays on a regular basis.

Ability to read, write and speak English.

Ability to exercise sound judgment.

Ability to preserve confidentiality of information.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Ability to organize and prioritize a variety of tasks and activities and work within strict timeframes and deadlines.

Outstanding interpersonal and listening skills.

Must have a positive attitude and the ability to interact well with customers and Associates.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds.

Ability to push and pull up to 35 pounds.

Ability to stand for extended periods.

Ability to bend and twist frequently.

Ability to grip, reach, and pinch with arms and hands frequently.

Ability to squat, kneel, balance, and climb ladders occasionally.

Ability to see, hear, and speak regularly.

Ability to work in a constant state of alertness and safe manner.

JOB TITLE: Accounting Receivable

POSITION INFORMATION:

Accounting Receivable position requires strong organizational skills and attention to detail. Performs any combination of following calculating, posting and verifying duties to obtain financial data for use in maintaining accounting records: Compiles and sorts documents, such as invoices and checks, substantiating business transactions; Verifies and posts details of business transactions, such as funds received and disbursed, and totals accounts, using calculator or computer; Computes and records charges, refunds, cost of lost or damaged goods, freight charges, rentals and similar items. May type vouchers, invoices, checks, account statements, reports, and other records, using typewriter or computer. May reconcile bank statements. Ability to compile facts and figures.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Knowledge of Microsoft Office, Excel, Word and Outlook preferred.

Prior bookkeeping related experience.

Ability to communicate effectively with the public and other Team Members.

Read, write and speak English fluently.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Computer Systems & Networking Technology

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college associated with the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, 9-month, promotion eligible non-tenure eligible, Instructor of Computer Systems & Networking Technology to begin August 2023.



We are searching for an individual with a positive attitude, a drive to help students succeed, and the ability to stay on top of new technologies.



The selected faculty member will be able to teach all phases of the CSNT program, advise students as needed, assist in developing new curriculum, and complete other duties as assigned. Courses include, but are not limited to: Cisco, A+, Linux, Microsoft, VMware, Security, and other material. Teaching is done during the day, some evenings, online, or possibly some weekends. Although CSNT classes are currently only taught on the ASU-Beebe campus, one or more of our courses may need to be taught on one of our other three campuses in the future. This position reports to the Dean of Career Education.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Four-year college degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting, marketing, business administration, agriculture, etc. plus 2 years related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Certifications such as the CCNA /CCAI, CompTIA A+/Security+/Linux+/Network+, or other industry standard certifications are preferred.

PAY: $$38,425 Master’s/$48,125 Doctorate

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

