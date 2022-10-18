JOB TITLE: Nabisco Retail Merchandiser/Stocker

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

Become one of our Part Time Retail Merchandisers (Stocker) and an ambassador of world-famous brands like Oreo, Ritz, belVita, Chips Ahoy, Triscuit among other delicious industry-leading snacks. Deliver the merchandising needs of our grocery customers through stocking the shelves and building and maintaining displays. Our local customers Walmart, Kroger, Target and more.

What we expect from you:

Ensure Nabisco leading brands (Oreo, Ritz, Belvita, Chips Ahoy, Triscuit among others) are well represented, stocked and maintained on shelf and displays.

Ensure Sales Representative’s plans within stores are being followed and communicate any issues with your Mondelēz management team.

Follow the daily route plan (store to store) prepared by the operations team to ensure the most efficient instore service.

Work closely with sales representative to optimize visibility of Mondelez products on shelves and the construction of promotional displays.

Enhance seasonal sales, seasonal displays, and new product launches.

Professional, positive, and upbeat attitude while representing Mondelēz in store.

Who is a good fit?

Be at least 18 years of age, have a valid driver’s license and proof of auto insurance

Ability to drive your personal vehicle to a variety of store locations (mileage will be reimbursed).

Ability to perform in a fast-paced work environment and to meet the defined physical activities like repetitive lifting, bending, and carrying up to 25 lbs. This includes physically moving our products from the stock rooms and stocking the store’s shelves.

Live within 25-35 miles range from the primary location (Maumelle, AR)

Secondary Locations:Little Rock, AR

Schedule availability required: Monday- Saturday, up to 5 days, 20-25hrs/week

What you can expect from us:

The Part Time Retail Merchandiser position offers an hourly compensation rate of $15.00 per hour based on relative experience.

Work related mileage reimbursement.

Safety equipment such as kneeling pads, safety knives, PPE.

Growth opportunities within the company.

Reimbursement of business internet/data expenses up to $10/per month if company device is not provided.

This position offers a $300.00 hiring bonus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Department Manager

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

POSITION OVERVIEW:

The Sales Supervisor grows department sales to achieve the store sales plan. The Sales Supervisor responsibilities include aspects of merchandising, customer service, and store maintenance.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Greet and acknowledge every customer as they enter and exit the store and as they approach the department and front end.

Be knowledgeable of all products, promotions, and advertisements to ensure that customer questions can be answered and to assist with selling product; support Ollie’s Army and other donation programs throughout the year.

Assist with receiving the truck and pricing items.

Ensure that all product within the department is merchandised and recovered per the visual merchandise standards.

Complete price changes within the department per company guidelines.

Communicate customer needs to Team Leaders when necessary.

Assist with training new Associates.

Accurately and efficiently operate the register.

Maintain the cleanliness of the overall store.

Complete any additional responsibilities and/or duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High School diploma or equivalent preferred.

Minimum of six months’ retail experience in a mid-size to large retail service-oriented business.

Ability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays on a regular basis.

Ability to read, write and speak English.

Ability to exercise sound judgment.

Ability to preserve confidentiality of information.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Ability to organize and prioritize a variety of tasks and activities and work within strict timeframes and deadlines.

Outstanding interpersonal and listening skills.

Must have a positive attitude and the ability to interact well with customers and Associates.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds.

Ability to push and pull up to 35 pounds.

Ability to stand for extended periods.

Ability to bend and twist frequently.

Ability to grip, reach, and pinch with arms and hands frequently.

Ability to squat, kneel, balance, and climb ladders occasionally.

Ability to see, hear, and speak regularly.

Ability to work in a constant state of alertness and safe manner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Accounting Receivable

POSITION INFORMATION:

Accounting Receivable position requires strong organizational skills and attention to detail. Performs any combination of following calculating, posting and verifying duties to obtain financial data for use in maintaining accounting records: Compiles and sorts documents, such as invoices and checks, substantiating business transactions; Verifies and posts details of business transactions, such as funds received and disbursed, and totals accounts, using calculator or computer; Computes and records charges, refunds, cost of lost or damaged goods, freight charges, rentals and similar items. May type vouchers, invoices, checks, account statements, reports, and other records, using typewriter or computer. May reconcile bank statements. Ability to compile facts and figures.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Knowledge of Microsoft Office, Excel, Word and Outlook preferred.

Prior bookkeeping related experience.

Ability to communicate effectively with the public and other Team Members.

Read, write and speak English fluently.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Student Development Specialist/Academic Coach

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Student Development Specialist position provides in-depth tutoring (both one-on-one and group) to SSS participants; serves as an instructor for workshops and group sessions in academic and non-cognitive areas; serves as an academic adviser to SSS students; develops appropriate tutorial strategies to improve participants\’ academic success; diagnoses needs of students in academic areas and designs appropriate interventions; provides career and transfer services to SSS participants; monitors student data and degree plans; and coordinates field trips and cultural events.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide in-depth one-on-one and group tutoring to SSS students. This duty is performed daily. Serve as an instructor for workshops and group sessions. Provides career and transfer services to SSS participants. Serves as student advisor and registers students in classes, this includes teaching students how to comprehend their degree plan at ASUB and teaching students how to ensure their current degree plan matches their transfer plans. Instructs students seeking career assistance and provides in-depth career awareness workshops. Provides workshops and group sessions in life skills and financial education. Serves as academic coach for personal and life skills and mindset values. Provide workshops and assist with transfer activities on campus. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Baccalaureate degree, two years’ experience working with disadvantaged students, and one year experience in college setting.

PAY: $31,000-$35,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Admissions Specialist

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Admissions Specialist acts as a first contact to students who seek out the admissions office with questions or concerns about the admissions process. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Serve as first contact point of contact for all walk-in traffic and direct students to the appropriate staff or department. Answer incoming calls to the Admissions Office and appropriately route calls to appropriate staff or department. Answer prospective student questions regarding the admissions process. Manage the Admissions Office and email inbox. Respond to prospective and current student questions or redirect questions to the appropriate staff or department. Receive and process incoming student documents including, but not limited to transcripts, test scores, and immunization records. Update both physical and electronic files as documents are received. Process incoming and outgoing mail from the Admissions Office including bulk mail. Serve as the primary staff member responsible for submitting purchases for the office including purchases made with the office p-card. Communicates with other educational and external institutions to obtain transcripts and other pertinent information. Assist with campus tours and other on-campus recruitment events when needed. Processes applications for student admission.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $23,547

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.