Job Alert: Openings in sales, higher education, administration, legal, law enforcement, engineering, more

EMPLOYER: Orangetheory Fitness

JOB TITLE: Front Desk Sales Associate

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

ADDTIONAL INFORMATION:

We are seeking a sales professional for the 4:30am to noon shift who is eager to provide our members with excellent customer service. You MUST be a high school graduate.

HOW TO APPLY:

Send all inquiries and resumes to studiomanager0997@orangetheoryfitness.com.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Instructor or Assistant Professor of Chemistry

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college associated with the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, promotion eligible, Instructor or Assistant Professor of Chemistry to begin January 1, 2022.

The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach a variety of chemistry courses including Introduction to Chemistry, General Chemistry, and Organic Chemistry. Ability to teach Organic Chemistry is a must.

The individual hired will:

Teach Face to Face, Hybrid, Online, Zoom, and Zoom Hybrid course offerings as needed

Teach at our satellite locations as needed

Maintain a roster of advisees across many Math & Science disciplines

Assist with curriculum development and review

Participate in course and program assessment

Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives

Serve on institutional committees

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master’s degree in Chemistry, Organic Chemistry or closely related field. An ability to inspire, motivate, and empower students to succeed. Strong computer and technology skills.

PAY: $38,425 Master’s/$48,125 Doctorate

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist III-Student Services

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The position of Administrative Specialist III in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Services is the first point of contact for visitors, students, faculty, and staff and is responsible for general office duties. Assists the Vice Chancellor with correspondence, scheduling appointments, completing forms, budgeting and purchasing, etc. Will work to accomplish goals, meet deadlines, develop relationships and facilitate communication within the Student Services division.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs general administrative duties to support the Vice Chancellor for Student Services including answering telephone, making copies, and developing correspondence as needed. Provides customer service as point of contact for students, faculty, staff and visitors via phone, email, and/or in person. Responsible for department correspondence, or and written as requested. Process mail in/out communicates reminders of reports and deadlines. Attends meetings and takes minutes as requested. Create and maintain files for appeals, complaints, grievances, student conduct and Title IX cases. Assists with travel arrangements, request vehicles, travel approval forms, and travel reimbursement as needed for Student Services division. Purchasing/Budget/Inventory: Maintains departmental accounts for ordering supplies and maintaining inventory; obtains approval from the Vice Chancellor prior to all purchases; prepares items for submission to M&R; enters requisitions and receives materials; maintains P-Card; assists with inventory including supporting annual procurement efforts. Assists division in coordinating events and functions. Organizes, coordinates, plans, and conducts events by securing space, equipment, food, invitations, and announcements. Human resources: Prepares work authorizations and submits time sheets. Other duties logically associated with the position are assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 5 years related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $25,773

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Instructor or Assistant Professor of English

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college associated with the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, promotion eligible, Instructor or Assistant Professor of English to begin August 2022.

The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach developmental English and English composition.

Teach Face-to-Face, Hybrid, Zoom, and Online course offerings as needed

Teach at the College’s satellite locations as needed

Maintain a roster of advisees across many Arts and Humanities disciplines

Assist with curriculum development and review

Participate in course and program assessment

Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives

Serve on institutional committees

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master’s degree in Composition & Rhetoric, English, or closely related field. Strong computer and technology skills.

PAY: $38,425 Master’s/$48,125 Doctorate

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Attorney Specialist – Little Rock/Pine Bluff

JOB#: 13765

LOCATION: This position covers Jefferson County cases.ADVERTISING

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $62,531

JOB SUMMARY:

The Attorney Specialist is responsible for conducting legal research and writing legal documents for use in litigation and for providing legal assistance to the agency. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

DIMENSIONS:

Occasional to frequent in-state travel to attend fact finding meetings, advisory meetings, hearings, and/or court proceedings is required. Occasional out-of state travel related to agency legal matters may be required.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of state and federal laws. Knowledge of legal research and writing protocols. Ability to research, analyze, interpret, and apply case law, state and federal statutes, legal precedents, and relevant legislative intent to agency legal matters. Ability to provide legal guidance and technical assistance to agency’s management and staff. Ability to perform mediation / litigation. Ability to plan, organize, and direct the work of the administrative support staff.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Licensed to practice law and admitted to the Arkansas State Bar in accordance with ACA 16-22-201. The formal education equivalent of a law degree from an accredited law school; plus three years of experience practicing law. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Security Officer – Civilian Student Training Program (Camp Robinson)

JOB#: 14363

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $26,034

JOB DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide full and comprehensive supervision to students in accordance with program policies/procedures and Security Officer Handbook directives. Manage and coordinate visitor activities and telephone calls in a prompt and professional manner. Initiate and maintain relevant, timely, and accurate log entries. Perform facility maintenance tasks, manage, control, and safeguard program equipment and property in accordance with current policies/procedures. Complete vehicle maintenance tasks and inspections. Initiate complete and accurate reports.

REQUIREMENTS:

Requires HS Diploma/GED and a valid Arkansas Driver’s License

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Administrative/Engagement Coordinator(Program Specialist) -Little Rock

JOB#: 14365

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $36,155

JOB SUMMARY:

Provides administrative support to the Director of Division of Youth Services; Provides support to all staff at the Division of Youth Services Central Office, and facilities.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in psychology, sociology, or a related field; plus two years of experience in social or community service program activities or related area. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: IT Senior Engineer – Little Rock

JOB#: 13574

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $80,242

SUMMARY:

The Department of Human Services (DHS) Information Technology (IT) Senior Engineer is responsible for reviewing, designing and developing solutions to solve complex application problems, system administration issues, and network concerns. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information science, data processing, or a related field; plus four years of experience in systems engineering, systems administration, or a related field. OR Completion of technical training in computer science, data processing, or a related field acquired from a vocational, military, or industrial setting; plus four years of experience in systems engineering, systems administration, or a related field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Associate Driver

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

How You’ll Perform the Role

Support the sales efforts at a Sherwin-Williams paint store, servicing wholesale and retail customers and making deliveries when necessary.

Assist customers in person and over the phone by determining needs and presenting appropriate products and services.

Ensure sales transactions are completed accurately, stocking shelves, and setting up displays, cleaning store equipment, loading and unloading trucks.

Loading customer orders properly on to the delivery vehicle, ensuring appropriate forms are completed, following designated routes and time schedules, and delivering merchandise to the customer in a safe and timely manner.

Our Must Haves – These are our Basic Qualifications, hit apply if you meet all of them!

21 years of age or older

Legally authorized to work in country of employment without requiring sponsorship for employment visa status, now or in the future

Be able to operate a computer and communicate via the telephone, with or without reasonable accommodation

Ability to retrieve material from shelves and floor stacks and lift and carry up to 50 lbs., with or without reasonable accommodation

Ability to distinguish the difference between colors, a skill used when color matching or tinting paint, with or without reasonable accommodation

Have a valid and unrestricted driver’s license, and an acceptable driving record from the State Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Extras to Help you Stand Out – These are not required for you to be eligible to apply.

Experience in a delivery, retail sales or customer service position

Ability to speak more than one language: preferably Spanish

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.