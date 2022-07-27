EVENT: City of North Little Rock Public Safety Recruiting Event
DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
The City of North Little Rock will host a public safety recruiting event through its mobile workforce unit. The city is looking to hire police officers, firefighters and 911 dispatchers.
EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe
JOB TITLE: Instructor of Nursing
GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:
The Instructor of Nursing position is a full-time twelve (12) month nursing education faculty member for the day Practical Nursing program on the ASU-Searcy and/or Heber Springs campus. The selected faculty member will be able to teach all phases of the day Practical Nursing Program; supervise clinical practice; supervise extra help clinical instructors, as needed; teach other health-related classes, such as CPR, CNA, other short nursing related classes as directed, and assist with the evening and weekend classes and activities as required.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Prepare and read over assigned lesson plans to present to students.
- Present lesson plans to students.
- Administer and grade tests and assignments of students.
- Advise students.
- Order needed supplies to teach required material.
- Work with supervisor regarding materials being presented and problems encountered.
- Clinical supervision of client care by students.
- Make clinical assignments for students based upon students’ knowledge base and abilities.
- Calculate student grades.
- Collaboration with faculty on curriculum updates.
- Attend PN faculty meetings and division meetings.
- Travel to Heber Springs, Beebe, or Searcy for teaching or meetings.
- Assist students with all invasive procedures performed on clients at clinical sites.
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:
The successful candidate must possess an unencumbered Arkansas RN licenses with a minimum of two years hospital clinical experience.
PAY: $51,233
LOCATION: Searcy and/or Heber Springs Campus
ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.
EVENT: Rock Region METRO Job Fair
DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
LOCATION:
Rock Region METRO, Training Room
901 Maple Street, North Little Rock, AR
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- Hiring Drivers
- Full-time & Part-time openings
- $1000 – $5000 sign-on bonus
- Starting Pay: $15-$17+ hour
- Non-CDL and CDL positions available
- Current CDL w/Passenger Endorsement Preferred
- Paid Training & Equipment Provided
- Must pass criminal background check, drug test & DOT physical
- Excellent benefits, included employer paid health care
- Flexible schedule for part-time drivers
- $250 vaccine incentive pay
Make an appointment with our recruiter to attend at 501-375-6717 x1264
EMPLOYER: Welspun Tubular LLC
JOB TITLE: HR Generalist
JOB DUTIES:
Assist in talent acquisition and recruitment process, identify ways to improve policies and procedures, assist in compliance with regulations, employee training and providing excellent customer service to all served.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Skills: Computer skills, verbal and written communication and interpersonal communication
- Certifications: PHR preferred but not required
- Education: Bachelors in Human Resources or related field + 2 years related experience
PAY: Commensurate with experience
LOCATION: 9301 Frazier Pike, Little Rock, AR 72206
HOW TO APPLY:
- Send resumes to LR_HumanResources@welspun.com, please put job title in subject line
EMPLOYER: Welspun Tubular LLC
JOB TITLE: IT Manager
JOB DUTIES:
Responsible and accountable for the smooth running of our computer systems within the limits of requirements, specifications, costs and timelines.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Skills: Proven working experience as an IT manager or relevant experience
- Certifications: None
- Education: Bachelors in Computer Science or related field+ 4 years related experience
PAY: Commensurate with experience
LOCATION: 9301 Frazier Pike, Little Rock, AR 72206
HOW TO APPLY:
- Send resumes to LR_HumanResources@welspun.com, please put job title in subject line
EMPLOYER: Commercial Metals Company
JOB TITLE: Rolling Mill Trainee
JOB TITLE: Magnolia, AR
What You’ll Do
- Place the bars in the blades in a safe and efficient manner
- Learn product quality identification, the operation of the cooling bed, and heat separation
- Recognize bar quality issues and communicate them to the shift supervisor
- Support the Rolling Mill crew with day-to-day operations
- Participate in the CMC Safety Programs and proactively uphold the CMC Safety Culture
- Effectively communicate with others about possible production issues, concerns, and needs
- Ensure equipment inspection reports are filled out each shift
- Responsible for daily housekeeping duties including but not limited to immediate work area
- Troubleshoot work related problems using job knowledge, experience, and by communicating with others
- Understand start up, shutdown, and emergency procedures
- Any other tasks as assigned by supervisor
What You’ll Need
- Ability to work as a team player in a fast-paced environment, with excellent strong work ethic, attention to detail, and organizational skills
- Ability to work with exposure to extremes in temperature, chemical, dust fumes and mists, uneven surfaces, loud noise, elevated work areas, and confined spaces
- Ability to stand for duration of shift; frequent physical activity such as walking, climbing stairs or reaching to work with equipment throughout the entire shift
- Must be able to work a 12 hour shift, which includes overtime, weekends and holidays
- Dependability in attendance, work completion, and flexibility to meet business needs
- Must be able to learn quickly and multitask
- Basic computer skills
- Strong communication skills required. Must read, speak and understand English language in verbal and written communication.
Your Education
- High School Diploma or GED required
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.
EMPLOYER: ACRT, Inc.
JOB TITLE: Roving Utility Forester
As a roving forester, you will be responsible for:
- Performing identification and inspection of trees along utility lines
- Documenting work using handheld computers and GIS integrated software
- Serving as a liaison between clients, tree crews, and client customers to balance safety, budgetary, and community relation concerns
- The safety of yourself and your team. Safety is the most important focus of ACRT
Requirements:
- 2 year degree in forestry, horticulture, environmental science or closely related field OR in lieu of a degree, a high school diploma or GED plus 2 years experience in Utility Vegetation Management or other related field (Ex. general Right-of-Way management, Integrated Vegetation Management, nursery work or timber cutting, etc.)
- Strong tree identification is a preferred skill.
- Experience in utility vegetation management preferred
- ISA Certified Arborist preferred but not required
- Pesticide certification preferred but not required
- Candidate must be able to travel extensively- 6 to 8 weeks at a time.
- Company-paid travel
- Valid Driver License required
- Competent computer skills including Microsoft Office Suite
- Experience working with GIS integrated data collection software/hardware preferred
- Candidate must be self-motivated, show strong organization skills, and be production oriented
- Candidate must be comfortable working in an independent environment and managing a geographical area for all vegetation related activities
- Pre-employment drug screen and background check required
Why work for ACRT:
- ACRT, Inc. is 100% employee-owned; it’s not just a job…it’s YOUR Company!
- Extensive on-the-job training
- Full Time Position
- Overtime Available
- Company-Paid Travel with Diems
CRT offers excellent benefits including:
- Medical
- Dental
- Vision
- Short & Long Term Disability
- Group Life Insurance
- Optional Life Insurance
- 401k with company match
- Paid Vacation
- Paid Holidays
- Company Vehicle/Gas Card
- Per Diem Food Allowance
- Boot Allowance Program
- Employee Stock Ownership Program
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.