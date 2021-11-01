Job Alert: Openings in transportation, housekeeping, information technology, education, more

COMPANY: Roehl Transport

JOB TITLE: CDL Truck Driver – Flatbed OTR Fleet

INFORMATION:

You’ll haul unique freight across 48 states and Canada in the Flatbed National Fleet for Roehl Transport.

Roehl Offers Pay Accelerators & Assures Drivers Start Strong

On this fleet, truck driving pros are making between $63,000 – $78,000.

Your Choice Pay Plan™ – choice of quarterly bonus or increased pay rate

Operate nationally

Flexible Hometime

Unique and interesting freight

You can earn a pay increase each quarter or a quarterly bonus with the Your Choice Pay Plan™.

Earnings: average $1,365, top drivers earn $1,850

Earnings are based on an average of actual Roehl drivers with at least one year of experience.

5 cents per mile for Experienced Drivers Home Time: 3 days home after 11-14 days out

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

COMPANY: Baptist Health

JOB TITLE: Housekeeper

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

SHIFT: Part-time, Weekends (Sat & Sun), 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITY: Daily cleaning of scheduled or assigned areas as per housekeeping procedures manual as assigned by supervisor. Promotes Baptist Health values of honesty, respect, service, stewardship, and service.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Be able to read and write. High School diploma or GED equivalent. Some previous housekeeping experience preferred, but not required. Must maintain a satisfactory attendance record.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

COMPANY: Sodexo

JOB TITLE: Environmental Services / Custodial Manager 1

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Put your passion for people to work and make a real impact on patient satisfaction.

Sodexo is seeking an Environmental Services /Custodial Manager 1 for Jefferson Regional Medical Center located in Pine Bluff, Arkansas forty-five minutes south of Little Rock, AR. This is a license 377 bed hospital that is growing each year and this individual will manage 30 plus hospital staff members. The position is a second shift position (2pm – midnight) Monday through Friday with some weekends and holidays and a rotating weekend on-call schedule for all managers.

Our Sodexo Healthcare Environmental Services/Housekeeping teams work to direct housekeeping operations at healthcare client locations, partnering with them to deliver innovative solutions. These teams also have responsibility for driving client satisfaction by providing stellar customer service via effective communication with all levels of hospital staff, as well as follow-through with action items that impact both client and patient satisfaction. At Sodexo Healthcare, patients are the heart of everything we do. Our ability to create a clean, healthy and comfortable environment for hospitals is key to the full patient experience.

The successful candidate will:

be responsible for driving client and patient satisfaction scores;

provide a clean and safe environment for patients, visitors and staff and works closely with the Infectious Control department;

lead teams and departmental projects and initiatives;

effectively manage the Unit Operating System; and/or

support a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Is this opportunity right for you? We are looking for candidates who:

have experience leading, training and managing a team and is a leader who develops and motivates a team to exceed the expectations of clients and customers in service delivery;

have customer service and/or guest satisfaction in a healthcare or hospitality;

possess strong leadership skills and has the ability to work independently to drive program;

monitor compliance and reach project target dates of completion;

have experience effectively managing projects within agreed upon timelines;

are results and safety driven;

are proficient with computers and other technology;

the ability to speak LANGUAGE will assist in managing this workforce; and/or

able to work a 2nd shift (2pm – midnight] schedule with a weekend and holiday rotation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

COMPANY: The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture

JOB TITLE: Sr. Network Administrator

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB OVERVIEW:

The U of A Division of Agriculture in Little Rock is seeking a Sr. Network Administrator responsible for Microsoft Windows production servers, Virtualization, Backup Administration, Website Administration, Active Directory, LAN administration, information security & data center monitoring.

REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s in IT or related area + 3 yrs experience in network administration and supervision. Preferred experience in using Windows Server & Active Directory.

BENEFITS: Salary depends on experience, full benefits and vacation package included.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

COMPANY: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Part-Time LPN/RN Instructor

JOB DUTIES: ASU-Beebe is seeking a part-time nursing instructor to teach on the Searcy campus. The instructor may have to supervise clinical practice; teach other health-related classes, such as CPR, CNA, other short nursing related classes as directed, and assist with the evening and weekend nursing program as needed.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Minimum qualifications of a formal education equivalent to a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing preferred, plus two years of hospital clinical nursing experience or an Associate Degree (diploma from an approved school of nursing) in Nursing plus four years hospital clinical nursing experience. Must be knowledgeable of the principles in nursing and experienced in the clinical setting.

PAY: $600 per credit hour

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.