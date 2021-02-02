Job Alert: Openings in welding, logistics, and more

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EMPLOYER: Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc

JOB TITLE: Facility Technician II

JOB LOCATION: El Dorado, AR 71730

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As a Facility Technician you will be responsible for performing hands-on operations within the warehouse associated with loading and unloading 55-gallon drums, offloading vans, and completing paperwork for waste tracking/inventory purposes. We are looking for safety-oriented and reliable individuals who do not mind physically demanding work to join our team in El Dorado, AR!

What does it take to work for Clean Harbors?

  • HS Diploma or equivalent
  • Forklift operating experience
  • Computer proficiency preferred
  • Prior labor experience within a plant environment preferred
  • Ability to work shift work, including days, nights, weekends, and holidays
  • An excellent commitment to Health and Safety

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Harry Pepper & Associates

JOB TITLE: PPM Structural Welder- (Pinebluff)

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Plan, lay-out, weld, install and repair all types of structural steel products in accordance with all applicable plans, specifications, codes, and industry standards. Will be working on new and pre-existing structures.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Education – High School Diploma (or GED or High School Equivalence Certificate) Preferred
  • Experience – Structural welding experience preferred; must pass welder certification test.
  • Must have a working knowledge of various welding processes, coeds, techniques and methods related to structural steel welding.
  • Must read and understand plans and specifications, including diagrams, prints, orthographic and isometric drawings and visualize two dimensional drawings in three dimensions.
  • Must be familiar with properties of metal machining, weld shrinkage and welding techniques.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Glazer’s Beer and Beverage

JOB TITLE: General Warehouse Worker (North Little Rock)

SALARY: Starting at $13.00 per hour

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Review load and plan the work load.
  • Conduct layer process review, review order selectors and manage picking process. Check for accuracy from picker.
  • Stage load and prepare for loading of trucks.
  • Start the loading process, park and seal all trucks. 
  • Load delivery trucks and other outbound shipments of billed orders.
  • Fill case and bottle orders for products.
  • Restock daily bottle and case inventory.
  • Meet schedules and timelines.
  • Participate in inventory counts as directed.
  • Understand the safety rules and requirements in the workplace.
  • Attend safety meetings and take all safety classes, as needed.
  • Ensure warehouse equipment service needs, safety needs and other safety issues are reported promptly.
  • Responsible for filling out equipment report before usage.
  • Responsible for meeting operational efficiency goals.
  • Perform other job-related duties as assigned. 

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

  • 6 months warehouse experience.
  • High School diploma or equivalency; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
  • Operate a forklift or other warehouse equipment safely.
  • Proficiency in inventory software, databases and systems.
  • Familiarity with modern warehousing practices and methods. 

SAFETY REQUIREMENTS:

  • Able to perform job related task without hindering the safety of employees or others.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYERArkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE:  Maintenance Assistant/Grounds

JOB DUTIES:  

ASU-Beebe is seeking a full-time Maintenance Assistant for Grounds. The employee will be responsible for the following duties:

  • Mowing – riding lawn mower.
  • Weed eating.
  • Raking leaves and using the leaf blower.
  • Other campus cleanup as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Equivalent of a high school diploma or GED and the ability to work lawn care maintenance equipment. A valid driver’s license is required.

PAY: $23,086

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories