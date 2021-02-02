Job Alert: Openings in welding, logistics, and more

EMPLOYER: Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc
JOB TITLE: Facility Technician II
JOB LOCATION: El Dorado, AR 71730
JOB DESCRIPTION:
As a Facility Technician you will be responsible for performing hands-on operations within the warehouse associated with loading and unloading 55-gallon drums, offloading vans, and completing paperwork for waste tracking/inventory purposes. We are looking for safety-oriented and reliable individuals who do not mind physically demanding work to join our team in El Dorado, AR!
What does it take to work for Clean Harbors?
- HS Diploma or equivalent
- Forklift operating experience
- Computer proficiency preferred
- Prior labor experience within a plant environment preferred
- Ability to work shift work, including days, nights, weekends, and holidays
- An excellent commitment to Health and Safety
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.
EMPLOYER: Harry Pepper & Associates
JOB TITLE: PPM Structural Welder- (Pinebluff)
JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Plan, lay-out, weld, install and repair all types of structural steel products in accordance with all applicable plans, specifications, codes, and industry standards. Will be working on new and pre-existing structures.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Education – High School Diploma (or GED or High School Equivalence Certificate) Preferred
- Experience – Structural welding experience preferred; must pass welder certification test.
- Must have a working knowledge of various welding processes, coeds, techniques and methods related to structural steel welding.
- Must read and understand plans and specifications, including diagrams, prints, orthographic and isometric drawings and visualize two dimensional drawings in three dimensions.
- Must be familiar with properties of metal machining, weld shrinkage and welding techniques.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.
EMPLOYER: Glazer’s Beer and Beverage
JOB TITLE: General Warehouse Worker (North Little Rock)
SALARY: Starting at $13.00 per hour
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Review load and plan the work load.
- Conduct layer process review, review order selectors and manage picking process. Check for accuracy from picker.
- Stage load and prepare for loading of trucks.
- Start the loading process, park and seal all trucks.
- Load delivery trucks and other outbound shipments of billed orders.
- Fill case and bottle orders for products.
- Restock daily bottle and case inventory.
- Meet schedules and timelines.
- Participate in inventory counts as directed.
- Understand the safety rules and requirements in the workplace.
- Attend safety meetings and take all safety classes, as needed.
- Ensure warehouse equipment service needs, safety needs and other safety issues are reported promptly.
- Responsible for filling out equipment report before usage.
- Responsible for meeting operational efficiency goals.
- Perform other job-related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
- 6 months warehouse experience.
- High School diploma or equivalency; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Operate a forklift or other warehouse equipment safely.
- Proficiency in inventory software, databases and systems.
- Familiarity with modern warehousing practices and methods.
SAFETY REQUIREMENTS:
- Able to perform job related task without hindering the safety of employees or others.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.
EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe
JOB TITLE: Maintenance Assistant/Grounds
JOB DUTIES:
ASU-Beebe is seeking a full-time Maintenance Assistant for Grounds. The employee will be responsible for the following duties:
- Mowing – riding lawn mower.
- Weed eating.
- Raking leaves and using the leaf blower.
- Other campus cleanup as assigned.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Equivalent of a high school diploma or GED and the ability to work lawn care maintenance equipment. A valid driver’s license is required.
PAY: $23,086
LOCATION: BeebeCampus
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.