EMPLOYER: Little Rock Police Department
JOB TITLE: New & Certified Police Officers
JOB OBJECTIVE: To patrol an assigned district in the City of Little Rock in order to enforce laws and ordinances.
INCENTIVE INFORMATION:
- $10,000 hiring incentive payable upon Academy graduation
- $5,000 Residency Incentive Program
2023 SALARY PROGRESSION
- Entry: $50,000
- Year 1: $53,029
- Year 2: $56,733
- Year 3: $60,438
- Year 4: $64,119
- Year 6: $68,100
- Year 8: $73,276
- Year 15: $75,108
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:
To be considered for employment as a Police Officer with the Little Rock Police Department, applicants must meet the criteria established by the State of Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement, the State of Arkansas Civil Service Statutes, and the Little Rock Civil Service Rules and Regulations (list is not all inclusive). Please click here to review these eligibility requirements.
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:
Only on-line applications will be accepted for this position. Application and supplemental questions must be submitted no later than September 22nd at 12:00 PM to be considered for the February 2024 Police Academy.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.
EVENT: Arkansas Division of Workforce Services Mobile Workforce Center
DATE & TIME: August 19, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LOCATION:
The Compassion Project – Community Resource Fair
Sheman Park Community Center
624 N. Beech Street
North Little Rock, AR 72114
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
The Mobile Workforce Center provides free employment services like job search assistance, resume review, mock interviews and more.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
EMPLOYER: Arkansas Children’s Hospital
JOB TITLE: Child Life Specialist
LOCATION: Little Rock
JOB SUMMARY:
Meets the basic psychosocial and developmental needs of children and families to reduce the stress and anxiety accompanying hospitalization and other health care encounters.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.