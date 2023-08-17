EMPLOYER: Little Rock Police Department

JOB TITLE: New & Certified Police Officers

JOB OBJECTIVE: To patrol an assigned district in the City of Little Rock in order to enforce laws and ordinances.

INCENTIVE INFORMATION:

$10,000 hiring incentive payable upon Academy graduation

$5,000 Residency Incentive Program

2023 SALARY PROGRESSION

Entry: $50,000

Year 1: $53,029

Year 2: $56,733

Year 3: $60,438

Year 4: $64,119

Year 6: $68,100

Year 8: $73,276

Year 15: $75,108

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:

To be considered for employment as a Police Officer with the Little Rock Police Department, applicants must meet the criteria established by the State of Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement, the State of Arkansas Civil Service Statutes, and the Little Rock Civil Service Rules and Regulations (list is not all inclusive). Please click here to review these eligibility requirements.

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Only on-line applications will be accepted for this position. Application and supplemental questions must be submitted no later than September 22nd at 12:00 PM to be considered for the February 2024 Police Academy.

DATE & TIME: August 19, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

The Compassion Project – Community Resource Fair

Sheman Park Community Center

624 N. Beech Street

North Little Rock, AR 72114

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The Mobile Workforce Center provides free employment services like job search assistance, resume review, mock interviews and more.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Children’s Hospital

JOB TITLE: Child Life Specialist

LOCATION: Little Rock

JOB SUMMARY:

Meets the basic psychosocial and developmental needs of children and families to reduce the stress and anxiety accompanying hospitalization and other health care encounters.

