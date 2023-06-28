DATE & TIME: Monday, July 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

JobFairX, a premier virtual job fair organizer, is thrilled to announce the upcoming Little Rock Virtual Entry Level Job Fair on Monday, July 3, 2023. This virtual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., providing job seekers with an opportunity to explore career prospects in the Entry Level industry. The event is open to all job seekers and offers free to attend.

Attendees will have the chance to engage in interviews with over 25 local employers, including companies such as FedEx, PepsiCo, Prudential Financial and many more.

Job seekers are encouraged to register in advance and request interviews with their preferred participating companies.

JOB TITLE: Securities Examiner

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

SALARY RANGE: $40,340 – $58,493

SUMMARY:

The Securities Examiner is responsible for the regulation of the securities, mortgage, and other financial industries. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Participates in on-site examinations of registered entities and persons to test solvency, record keeping, and sales practices for conformance to applicable Acts and Rules. Writes reports detailing findings of examinations and notifies licensees of violations and remedies that should be taken to ensure compliance with the appropriate Acts and Rules. Investigates complaints, inquiries and suspected violations of the appropriate Acts and Rules. Schedules and analyzes account statements, bank records, and other documents to determine possible violations of the appropriate acts and rules. Prepares a written case summary, assists in preparation of case, and appears as an expert witness during administrative hearings or court proceedings. Reviews applications from broker-dealers, agents, investment advisers, representatives, mortgage companies, loan officers, and other regulated entities, to determine compliance with applicable statutes and rules. Reviews registrations and exemptions from registration of securities offerings to ensure that federal, state, and agency standards and requirements are met. Analyzes financial records, annual reports, and other financial statements to determine if regulated entities’ financial positions are adequate and business practices conform to state and federal statutes and rules. Examines trust accounts established for perpetual care cemeteries to ensure that the principal and income are accounted for as required by rule. Ensures that the trust accounts are invested appropriately. Performs investigations and examinations with other state regulatory agencies, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Conference of State Banking Supervisors (CSBS), American Association of Residential Mortgage Regulators (AARMR) and Money Transmitter Regulators Association (MTRA). Attends meetings with representatives of FINRA, SEC, CSBS, AARMR, and MTRA to discuss ongoing cases and new developments in the regulation of these industries. Utilizes the department database systems to track filings, input records, and provide input on the development and improvement of the database to administration. Inputs, monitors and maintains data in national databases such as FINRA’s Central Registration Depository (CRD), Investment Adviser Registration Depository (IARD), and CSBS’s Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS). Performs other duties as assigned.

DIMENSIONS:

Travel for job-related responsibilities is necessary.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of principles of accounting and financial auditing procedures. Knowledge of the statutes and rules administered by the Securities Department. Ability to analyze and evaluate accounting and financial data of regulated financial institutions. Ability to interpret and apply state and federal laws governing the regulated financial industries. Ability to evaluate securities offerings and the business practices of regulated industries. Ability to communicate technical information verbally and in writing. Ability to conduct financial examinations and determine compliance with applicable laws and rules.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or a related field; plus two years of experience in auditing, accounting, securities, or related field to securities or financial industry regulation. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

JOB TITLE: Inventory Clerk

JOB OVERVIEW:

Penske Logistics is looking for inventory clerks to become part of an excellent team. This is a great opportunity for individuals who are safety conscious and have a pleasant, outgoing attitude who want to excel in a warehouse environment. Responsible for the daily/weekly maintenance of inventory records, product adjustments, cycle counting reports, and the manipulation of accurate data. Track all returned product as directed by the customer for close out of returns from various customers and entities. Work inside a Warehouse Management System to research inventory problems.

**This is for a brand new operation located in Little Rock, AR. These positions will be available in early September.**

We take pride in offering a competitive wage and great benefits including:

$21.00 Base Rate

$1.00 Shift Differential

WORK SCHEDULE:

Monday-Thursday 5am-3:30pm

Monday-Thursday 4:30pm-2:30am

Friday-Sunday 6am-6:30pm

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS:

Paid Time Off

Medical Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

401K

Associate Referral Program

Our associates also enjoy numerous associate discounts and opportunities to grow with the organization!

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintains inventory records, assuring unit quantities are correct

Accurately match number and letters, assuring appropriate number of individual units or cases on a pallet, and in a pick location or stock location

Perform cycle counts, 1st and 2nd level

Perform inventory adjustments

Electronically scan products using a WMS (warehouse management system), to identify, move and verify inventory

Ensure damaged products are identified and removed when received, communicate with vendor for return authorization, keep and maintain damage records

Report quality errors to supervisors

Uses computer to enter records

Uses WMS to set and maintain item attributes

Complete daily audit logs, inbound and outbound

QUALIFICATIONS:

2 years of general office experience required

1 year of customer service experience required

High School diploma or equivalent required

Advanced computer skills including Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint required

Must have excellent attention to detail

Good communication skills

RF scanning system

Must be approachable

Willingness to work the required schedule, work at the specific location required

Complete a Penske employment application, submit to a background investigation (to include past employment, education, and criminal history) and drug screening required.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical and mental demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an associate to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The associate will be required to remember and understand certain instructions, guidelines, or other information. The associate must be able to see and verbally communicate. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and the ability to adjust focus.

While performing the duties of this job, the associate will be required to move frequently, stand, walk, and sit. The associate is frequently required to use hands to touch, handle, and feel, and to reach with hands and arms. The associate must be able to regularly lift and/or move up to 50lbs/23kg and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100lbs/45kg.

