Job Alert for 09-12-19

EMPLOYER: Nabholz Construction Services

JOB TITLE: Excavation and Utility Labor

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Originally founded as a small construction company in 1949, Nabholz is now a team of more than 1000 industry leading professionals working together to serve our clients, communities, and each other. Over the last 70 years, we’ve grown into a national multi-service contractor offering a full range of construction, industrial, civil, and environmental services.

WE ARE PROUD TO OFFER YOU:

Medical, Dental and Vision Care

401(k) Retirement Savings Plan with Company Matching Contributions

Long-Term Disability Insurance

Company-Paid Life Insurance

Supplemental Voluntary Life and Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance

Dependent Voluntary Life Insurance

Accident Recovery

Flexible Spending Accounts

Paid Holidays and Vacation

Direct Deposit

Wellness Program with Incentives

SUMMARY:

Perform tasks involving physical labor at buildings, heavy construction projects, and demolition sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types.

TYPICAL DUTIES:

May clean and prepare sites.

Dig trenches.

Set braces to support the sides of excavations.

Erect and disassemble scaffolding and other temporary structures.

Clean up rubble and debris.

Assist other craft workers including carpenters, plasterers, operating engineers, and masons.

Load, unload, identify, and distribute building materials to the appropriate location according to project plans and specifications.

Laborers also tend machines; for example, mix concrete using a portable mixer or tend a machine that pumps concrete, grout, cement, sand, plaster, or stucco through a spray gun for application to ceilings and walls.

Safety Sensitive position.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Comprehensive knowledge of general construction and repair methods, the proper utilization and care of tools, materials, and equipment used in building construction.

Comprehensive knowledge of traditional building materials, practices, and techniques.

Ability to communicate effectively.

Ability to operate a motor vehicle.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Ability to continuously sit, stand, or walk.

Ability to bend, squat, climb stairs, and lift frequently.

Ability to work in heat, cold, work outside, and work in high elevations.

May lift and carry heavy objects 5 25 pounds frequently, 25 50 pounds often, 50-100 pounds occasionally.

Stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl in awkward positions continuously.

Work at great heights or outdoors in all weather conditions.

Some jobs expose workers to harmful materials or chemicals, fumes, odors, loud noise, or dangerous machinery. To avoid injury, workers in these jobs wear safety clothing, such as gloves, hardhats, protective chemical suits, devices to protect their eyes, respiratory system, and hearing.

While working in construction, laborers must be especially alert to safely follow procedures and must deal with a variety of hazards.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Ability to work outside.

Hot, wet, or cold environment.

High elevations.

Job site, trailer, or office.

AA/EOE. Women, Minorities, Veterans, and Disabled People Encouraged to Apply

Employment at Nabholz is subject to post offer, pre-employment drug testing. Nabholz is a drug-free workplace and an E-Verify employer. The above description covers the principal duties and responsibilities of the job. The description shall not, however, be construed as a complete listing of all miscellaneous, incidental, or similar duties which may be required from day-to-day.

JOB LOCATION: Rogers, AR 72758

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Nabholz Construction Services

JOB TITLE: Project Manager Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WE ARE PROUD TO OFFER YOU:

SUMMARY:

Project Management Assistants (PMA) are responsible for various project support activities as directed by Project Managers including data entry, document preparation, document logging, distribution, telephone support, and other tasks. PMA’s shall support other assistants during workload peaks as directed by their Supervisor.

TYPICAL DUTIES:

Manage administrative support functions and more complex tasks including establishing relative priorities of current and anticipated workload, organizing, and conducting assignments according to deadlines.

Set up office systems including file maintenance, correspondence deadlines, and project management for own work.

Prepare and compose letters, reports, correspondence, and perform other clerical administrative support duties as directed from time to time. Maintain confidentiality.

Answer incoming phone calls.

Prepare, receive, and distribute postal deliveries, UPS deliveries, FedEx deliveries, and Plan Room deliveries.

AIA Documents Program.

Notarize & attest documents.

Point of contact for subcontractor registration/classification.

Receive paper invoices, scan, code, and route paperless invoices in accounting system.

Run/provide monthly financial reports.

Assist with monthly project status reports.

Assist with monthly expense reports.

Lead or make travel arrangements.

Assist with RFQ/RFP production.

Assist with distributing marketing materials.

Coordinate marketing events.

Participate in special activities, committees and events as requested.

Attend training sessions & seminars.

Safety Sensitive position.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Educational and experience requirements include 1-2 years’ business or technical training plus minimum 2 years’ administrative experience or equivalent combinations training and related experience.

Microsoft Office.

Timberline Gold Accounting (E.I.S. & Job Cost modules).

Prolog Project Management software.

Maintain organization of department files.

Provide computer software support to PM’s.

Participate in special activities, committees and events as requested.

Attend training sessions & seminars.

Excellent communication (written and oral) skills required.

Knowledge of office routines and business machines.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Ability to continuously sit, stand, or walk.

Ability to bend, squat, climb stairs, and lift frequently.

Ability to lift up to 25 pounds occasionally.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Office, cubicle, work station, job site, or job trailer.

AA/EOE. Women, Minorities, Veterans, and Disabled People Encouraged to Apply

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72205

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: ATEAM STAFFING

JOB TITLE: IT / Programmer Analyst

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education): Proficient in COBOL, SQL & AS400

PAY: $40-$50K DOQ

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

CALL ATEAM AT 870-535-5507 TO APPLY.

EVENT: Trader Joe’s Hiring Event

WHEN: Wednesday, September 18 & Thursday, September 19

TIME: 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

LOCATION: Courtyard Marriott, 10900 Financial Center Parkway, Little Rock, AR 72202

JOB TYPE: Crew

HOURS: Up to 38

PAY RANGE: $12 TO $15

Our Crew Members create a warm and friendly shopping experience in our stores. We answer questions, offer suggestions and ensure our customers know they are welcomed and cared for. We entertain customers and make grocery shopping an exciting adventure. Some responsibilities may include:

Working on teams to accomplish goals

Operating the cash register in a fun and efficient manner

Bagging groceries with care

Stocking shelves

Creating signage to inform and delight customers

Hosting product samples for customers

Helping customers find their favorite products

You’ll learn a lot. You’re not stuck doing one task here. Each Crew Member contributes to creating a WOW customer experience by participating in all aspects of the job.

If you have a passion for people and a fervor for food, we’d love to meet you. We can teach you the rest.

Trader Joe’s is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to hiring a diverse Crew.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

EMPLOYER: City of Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Master Electrician

JOB DESCRIPTION: Installs, repairs, and maintains electrical fixtures, equipment, and wiring at City buildings and facilities.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: The knowledge, skills, and abilities are usually, although not always, acquired through the completion of vocational technical school course work in basic electricity, and one (1) year of experience as a Master Electrician. Equivalent combinations of education and experience will be considered.

Apply online at www.LRJobs.net

EMPLOYER: City of Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Telephone Report Clerk/Police Cadet

JOB DESCRIPTION: This classification is designed as part of a career development program to recruit potential Police Officers between the ages of 18 and 21 for the Little Rock Police Department. Program employees will serve in various capacities to gain knowledge relative to Departmental activities and operations where the primary job function is to receive non-emergency telephone calls regarding reports of vehicle accidents and other requests for information and to provide assistance to various Divisions of the Little Rock Police Department to acquire working knowledge of Departmental practices, procedures, and operations.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Employees in this classification must be between the ages of 18 and 21 years of age to be considered for hire in this position; Must have a strong interest in securing full-time employment as a City of Little Rock Police Officer; Completion of High School or equivalent. Equivalent combinations of education and experience will be considered.

Apply online at www.LRJobs.net