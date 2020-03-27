Job Alert for 03-26-20

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the week of March 26, Ashlei King features jobs that are hiring despite businesses closing for the coronavirus pandemic.

EMPLOYER: Dollar General

POSITIONS:

Store Manager

Retail District Manager

Asst Store Manager

Lead Sales Associate

Sales Associate

EMPLOYER: Edwards Food Giant

POSITIONS:

Produce Clerk

Grocery Stocker

Deli-bakery Clerk

Cashier

Meat Clerk

Meat Cutter

Courtesy Clerk

Office Clerk

Produce Manager

Assistant Store Manager

EMPLOYER: Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated

JOB TITLE: CDL-A Regional Truck Driver

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Join the Red Crew today!

Our fleet is growing and we have exciting driving opportunities just for you! As the dedicated carrier for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc., Red Classic offers high miles that lead to even higher earnings. We’re seeking safe, prompt and dependable CDL-A professionals for Regional truck driving opportunities that offer a competitive pay package and industry-leading low-cost benefits to start your Red Crew career off right. Call a recruiter today to learn more!

BENEFITS INCLUDE:

New pay increase for Regional Drivers – Call a recruiter for details

$1,500 Driver Transition Incentive – paid in first 45 days

Average 2,600 miles per week

Industry-leading low-cost health benefits package

No-touch freight

No Northeast, heavy Southwest and Texas

2 weeks paid vacation & paid holidays

New pay package

REGIONAL DRIVER REQUIREMENTS:

CDL-A

Be available to work evenings

Be 23 years of age

18 months of verifiable tractor/trailer experience within last 24 months

Must have excellent driving record (7-year MVR will be reviewed)

Be able to pass & maintain DOT physical requirements

Must have an excellent saftey record

EMPLOYER: Catholic Health Initiatives

JOB TITLE: Patient CareTech

JOB LOCATION: Hot Springs, Arkansas

Scheduled Hours per 2 week Pay Period: 72

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education: High School diploma, GED, Metropolitan Test or equivalent; Certified Nursing Assistant (EMT acceptable for ED area) or RN or LPN licensure upon entry to the position or evidence of the fundamentals of nursing and one semester of clinical practice in an RN school or a minimum of 6 months of direct patient care in an acute care environment within the last 24 months.

Experience: Area specific

Physical Requirements: Must possess ability to walk and stand for extended periods of time, ability to lift 50 lbs./transfer patients and equipment. Pulling, pushing, and reaching will be required in the day-to-day operation. Must possess ability to see, hear, smell, and speak. The individual in this position will be exposed to inside/outside environmental conditions. There is also potential for exposure to respiratory hazards, blood borne pathogens, chemical hazards, and body fluids. For positions in the ED: Ability to physically restrain, de-escalate and protect patients, staff, visitors, etc. when necessary utilizing training techniques.

Skills: Current Basic Life Support for Healthcare Provider from American Heart Association. Must possess demonstrated communication skills, excellent customer service skills and ability to deal effectively with multi-disciplinary team members/patients/significant others and physicians.

PRIMARY CUSTOMERS: Patients, families, visitors, physicians, and co-workers

REPORTING RELATIONSHIPS: Area Supervisor

Incumbent has access to restrict or confidential patient or other highly sensitive business information and must comply with the terms of SVHS/CHI Policies as they apply to their job role.

AGE GROUPS: _ Neonate/infant (Birth – 1 mo) Infant (1mo-1yr) Toddler (1yr-3 yrs) Preschool (3 yrs-6yrs) School Age (6 yrs-13yrs) Adolescent (13yrs-18 yrs) _ Adult (18 yrs-64 yrs) __ Older Adult (65+yrs)

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

TREATMENTS AND PROCEDURES

Performs treatments and patient care procedures.

Performs or assists ADLs according to Patient Plan of Care.

Performs or assists in procedures/treatments according to Nursing Policy and Procedure Manual.

Determines need for and properly implements safety measures for patients in a timely manner.

Responds to patient call lights and emergency lights in a timely manner.

Prepares patient for meals and snacks. Offers assistance as needed.

Maintains a safe environment: follows OSHA requirements including Universal Precautions.

DOCUMENTING CARE

Documents care provided according to hospital policy.

Documents ADLs, vital signs, and I&Os according to the plan of care.

Documents meals and snacks according to hospital policy.

As assigned, documents refrigerator/freezer temperature.

Participates as assigned in CQI activities.

COMMUNICATION

Expresses appropriate communication to patient, families, and other customers.

Identifies self to others in a professional manner.

Adheres to dress code and maintains a professional image with the ID badge clearly displayed.

Offers assistance and provides directions to customers keeping a positive and courteous tone.

Determines need for and properly implements safety measures for patients in a timely manner.

Maintains a safe environment: follows OSHA requirements including Universal Precautions.

Notifies the RN of abnormal vital signs, I&Os, and changes in the patient condition.

Communicates effectively with team members.

PROVIDING CARE

Provides care according to developmental age.

Demonstrates skills and knowledge necessary for the patient/customer appropriate to neonate, child, adolescent, adult, and/or older adult.

FLEXIBILITY

Demonstrates flexibility in accomplishing work tasks.

Adheres to time and attendance policy.

Available and accessible when on duty.

Leaves for and returns from inservices, meals, and breaks as scheduled.

Accepts changes in staffing and patient assignments.

EMERGENCY PROCEDURES/ENVIRONMENT OF CARE

Assists during emergency situations according to nursing and hospital policy.

Maintains a safe workplace environment.

Functions appropriately in emergencies according to assigned responsibilities and hospital policy.

Provides safety boundaries for patient at risk for violence.

EMPLOYER: FIS Global

JOB TITLE: Dedicated Banking Customer Contact Associate II

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING:

Serve as a primary contact for high valued clients in a state of the art contact center

Troubleshoot customer concerns and provide solutions

Track and document inbound support requests

WHAT YOU BRING:

Excellent customer service skills that build high levels of customer satisfaction

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

ADDED BONUS IF YOU HAVE:

Banking or financial industry experience

1-2 Call Center experience

WHAT WE OFFER YOU:

Attractive benefits including private medical cover, dental cover, and 3 weeks of paid vacation

401k program with company match

A modern, international work environment and a dedicated and motivated team

A broad range of professional education and personal development possibilities – FIS is your final career step!

A variety of career development tools, resources and opportunities

