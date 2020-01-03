Job Alert for 01-02-20

EMPLOYER: TruGreen

JOB TITLE: Sales Representative

JOB DESCRIPTION

Do you like a job where every day is different? Do you enjoy meeting new people? The Sales Representative role is an excellent opportunity for an energetic, self-motivated, and goal oriented individual. With TruGreen, you’ll learn the essential skills to launch a successful career in sales.

POSITION OVERVIEW:

Our Sales Representatives sell residential lawn care services tailored to meet the needs of new and existing customers both in-person (door-to-door) and/or by phone. Sales Representatives educate customers on proper lawn maintenance practices by conducting lawn analysis, advising customers of problems with lawn and landscape, and determining appropriate solutions. Sales Representatives also determine pricing by measuring and calculating square footage.

Compensation is a guaranteed base plus uncapped sales commission. Some positions may require a valid driver’s license and/or appropriate state/local licensing.

INCLUDED ROLES:

Residential Sales Representative

Branch Sales Representative

TruGreen® is America’s #1 lawn care company, serving more than 1.7 million residential and commercial customers across the United States and Canada with lawn, tree, and shrub care.

TruGreen focuses on developing our people by building dynamic, enthusiastic teams while helping associates reach their personal and professional goals.

TruGreen is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to Diversity and Inclusion. We encourage diverse candidates to apply to this position. To learn more copy and paste this URL into your browser: www.eeoc.gov/employers/upload/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer – Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

TruGreen performs pre-employment testing.

By providing my cell phone number, I agree that TruGreen may call or text/SMS message me on that number using an automated telephone dialing system or prerecorded or artificial voice to discuss possible employment opportunities, my account, including current and possible future services, customer service and billing. I understand that providing my cell phone number is not required to inquire about or apply for employment or purchase services, and that I may revoke this permission at any time.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72202

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Some High School or less

EMPLOYER: BB&T Corporation

JOB TITLE: Commercial Insurance Account Executive

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Facilitate the sales and administrative processes for Property and Casualty clients on assigned accounts, working closely with producer and P&C agency staff. Must be knowledgeable in areas of P&C coverages, carrier guidelines, underwriting and legislative changes.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Following is a summary of the essential functions for this job. Other duties may be performed, both major and minor, which are not mentioned below. Specific activities may change from time to time.

Assist producer with achieving new business and retention goals. Seek new lines of coverage for current and new clients and act on cross-sell opportunities. Ensure review of existing plans/coverages is completed for new clients. Manage the renewal marketing process, coordinating with producer to develop proposals and recommendations. Negotiate renewal with carrier. Deliver recommendations to clients as needed, or accompany producer in making presentations. Control and coordinate the implementation process of new business and renewals, including renewal meetings, on boarding, and delivery of administrative resource materials. Build and maintain relationships with key client contacts. Assist with obtaining reports and meeting with clients regarding claims, risk management, and safety; to be done monthly or quarterly, as necessary. Maintain relationships with carrier representatives, staying abreast of new products, carrier procedural changes and market trends. Attend seminars, classes and carrier meetings to keep abreast of new products available for clients, as opportunities occur. Prepare annually, the Stewardship Report for appropriate clients, with assistance of producer and P&C agency staff. Ensure clients are up-to-date on compliance requirements and industry changes through meetings, webinars, legislative updates and other resources. Liaise between client and carrier and between client and P&C agency staff on escalated service issues and problem solving, assuring clients their concerns remain active until verifiably complete and confirmed. Make proactive, regularly scheduled courtesy service calls to assigned accounts. Facilitate seminars, educational materials, training, and group meetings as requested, in cooperation with Account Manager. Provide administrative support on other tasks as they arise, such as assigned special projects, development of new ideas/services and other projects, as requested. Become proficient in the P&C system, specifically log activities to document client meetings, carrier follow-up, service issues, establish follow-up date(s), and daily manage follow-up in the P&C system. Also, understand how P&C staff uses the system to know where to look for information to assist clients.

REQUIRED SKILLS & COMPETENCIES:

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent education and related training Five years of relevant experience State-issued agent’s license Strong knowledge of Property and Casualty practices, and ability to manage multiple concurrent projects with shifting priorities Ability and experience working with large retail accounts Ability to communicate complex rules to clients and associates to achieve understanding and facilitate decision making Comprehensive knowledge and training on Alternative Risk Programs, such as Captives, Large Deductibles, and Self Insured plans Competent with the various resources and tools designed to provide client/prospect solutions for risk mitigation, total cost of risk identifier, etc. Comprehensive knowledge of Property and Casualty insurance plans, markets, and carriers Superb written and verbal interpersonal skills Good analytical skills Strong communication and organizational skills Demonstrated proficiency in basic computer applications such as Microsoft Office software products Ability to travel, occasionally overnight

DESIRED SKILLS:

Knowledge of BB&T Insurance Services’ management systems, Sagitta/SurePath Hold insurance designation (Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Risk Management (ARM))

Truist supports a diverse workforce and is an Equal Opportunity Employer who does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, gender, color, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status or other classification protected by law. Drug Free Workplace.

Thank you for your interest in Truist! BB&T and SunTrust have come together in a transformational merger of equals to create Truist, the premier financial organization in the country. You may notice references to our legacy company names, BB&T and SunTrust, in places throughout this site. All such references should be understood to refer to Truist moving forward while we continue to transition to the Truist name.

EEO is the Law Pay Transparency Nondiscrimination Provision

BB&T is an Equal Opportunity Employer and considers all qualified applicants regardless of race, gender, color, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status or other classification protected by law.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72202

EMPLOYER: Education First

JOB TITLE: Teach online – Work from home

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Teach English Online

Work from home

Make your own schedule

Earn up to $20 an hour to start.

Choose your schedule teaching from home

Classes available to start teaching within 2 weeks

Teach students each week and watch them thrive

Earn extra for teaching more and at peak times

24/7 flexibility & support

Set your availability & use the gaps in your busy life

Teach the same students week after week and inspire them to reach their potential

Work in EF’s user-friendly online classroom

Bring your own teaching style to prepared EF lesson material

Access 24/7 troubleshooting support

Easy communications and prompt payment with EF’s US-based headquarters

EMPLOYER: Baptist Health

JOB TITLE: Information Associate

JOB LOCATION: BHMC-Little Rock – Labor & Delivery

POSITION TYPE: Nursing Support, Full-time, Night, 6:30p-7a

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITY (general statement of purpose or objective of position):

The information associate is the face of the nursing unit who serves to greet each and every guest making them feel welcome and helping to keep them informed. The IA maintains order on the unit by routing new orders and consults, answering call lights and meeting the paging needs of the units, monitoring for and meeting patient needs thus helping to ensure patient flow through the unit is seamless. The IA also performs admission and discharge duties, reconciles and enters patient charges, performs data entry, helps with stocking/ cleaning, and does telemetry and video monitoring,. The IA is responsible and accountable for the tone of the nursing unit.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS (Knowledge, skills, abilities, license, registration, certification, education, and experience):

High school diploma or equivalent is required. Data entry experience and some knowledge of computer programs preferred but not required, telemetry monitoring (will provide training) fluid English, a willingness to work flexible hours.” You will also be required to obtain your certification in CPR during your first 60 days of employment. This certification will be a requirement for this role while employed at Baptist Health.

