Job Alert for 01-09-20

EMPLOYER: Milbank-El Dorado

JOB TITLE: Spot Welder

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Description: OPERATE MACHINE TO SPOT WELD METAL PARTS TO JOB SPECIFICATION. Fast paced job. Must make and keep up with quotas.

Skills: PREFERS CRC CERTIFICATE. Must have stable work history. Must have one year of employment with the same employer within the last three years. Must have HS Diploma/GED. Pass background and drug test. Prefers 3 months experience in some type of welding background. If no welding experience must have experience in mechanical, sand blasting or other intensive labor job. Must be able to bend, stoop. twist, reach, kneel, lift and otherwise maneuver the entire body and the dexterous use of both hands. Must be able to handle material of 70lbs or greater Duties: Very physically demanding and intensive work. Must be able to handle material of 70lbs or greater. Position require standing 100 % of time.

JOB LOCATION: El Dorado, AR 71731

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 3 months

HOW TO APPLY:

In person at: Milbank-El Dorado, 195 Prescolite Drive, El Dorado, AR 71730

EMPLOYER: Faulkner County Detention Center

JOB TITLE: Detention Officer

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Will monitor and supervise detainees confined to the detention center, complete required paperwork regarding observations, signs of trouble, etc.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum 18 yrs. of age or older.

Must pass background check and drug screen.

Must have HS diploma or GED.

Must have valid Arkansas driver’s license.

Work schedule will be discussed. Positions available at both units.

PAY: $12.88 per hour.

JOB LOCATION: CONWAY, AR 72032

HOW TO APPLY:

You may apply for this job through the Conway (DWS) – Job Service at 1500 N. Museum Road, #111, Conway , AR ( 501-730-9897 )

Must come to Conway Workforce Center to get application. Applicant will complete 14 pg. Faulkner County application and DWS will mail to employer. Must attach copy of driver’s license. May call 501-730-9897 if you need more information.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Academic Dean – Arts & Humanities

JOB DUTIES: The Academic Dean of Arts and Humanities is responsible for coordinating the delivery of instruction in all programs and discipline areas within the division, for ensuring the quality if instruction, for the annual review of assessment of faculty performance, for recommending faculty for promotion and tenure, for budget management, and for the overall leadership, management, and supervision of the division.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education): Professional degree (J.D., ph.D., etc.), plus 6 years related experience and/or training, and 4 years related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $79,000 annually

LOCATION: Beebe, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The job posting closes on 02/14/2020 with a desired hire date of 03/16/2020.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: UAMS

TITLE: HR Business Partner (2019-64038)

ADVERTISING DATES: 1/3/2020 – 1/17/2020

OVERVIEW:

The HR Business Partner (HRBP) position is responsible for aligning strategic business objectives with employees and management within designated business units. The position serves as a consultant to management and anticipates needs on human resource-related issues. This position acts as an employee champion and change agent and seeks to develop integrated solutions. The HRBP forms partnerships across the HR function to deliver value-added service to management and employees that reflect the business objectives of the organization. The HRBP executes strategic initiatives to support our mission and overarching goals of the institution. Incumbent is a strong advocate for lifelong learning, takes on challenges with confidence and demonstrates a high level of business acumen within every segment of business. The HRBP is embedded within the everyday operations of the HR team and serves as a consultant to management and focuses on people-centered solutions.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a unique combination of education, research, and clinical programs that encourages and supports teamwork and diversity. We champion being a collaborative health care organization, focused on improving patient care and the lives of Arkansans.

UAMS offers amazing benefits & perks:

Health: Medical, Dental and Vision plans available for staff and family

Holiday, Vacation and Sick Leave

Education discount for staff and dependents (undergraduate only)

Retirement: Up to 10% matched contribution from UAMS

Basic Life Insurance up to $50,000

Career Training and Educational Opportunities

Merchant Discounts

Concierge prescription delivery on the main campus when using UAMS pharmacy

SALARY: Negotiable

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Conducts weekly meetings with respective business unit leaders.

Identifies current and future organizational needs regarding the attraction, development and retention of talent, while partnering closely with our core Talent Management team.

Analyzes trends and metrics in partnership within the Office of Human Resources to develop solutions, programs and policies.

Demonstrates targeted experience and expertise in human resources, identifies and mitigates risk to the institution.

Builds the core team by continuously improving the Human Resources Business Partner function to be aligned and fully integrated with the unique requirements of each line-of-business within the department.

Manages and resolves employee relations issues. Conducts effective, thorough and objective investigations as needed.

Maintains in-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to day-to-day management of employees, reducing legal risks and ensuring regulatory compliance. Partners with the Employee Relations and legal department as needed/required.

Provides day-to-day performance management guidance to line management (e.g., coaching, counseling, career development, disciplinary actions).

Works closely with management and employees to improve work relationships, build morale, and increase productivity and retention.

Provides HR policy guidance and interpretation.

Provides guidance and input on business unit restructures, workforce planning and succession planning.

Participates in evaluation and monitoring of training programs to ensure success and follows up to ensure training objectives are met.

The HR Business Partner will provide hands-on leadership, encompassing both strategies and tactics, to enable talent and workforce management plans, organization and people effectiveness objectives, and the effective implementation of the full human resources management portfolio for an assigned client group.

Some of the typical HR deliverables will include working with balanced scorecards, strategy maps, change management and execution of HR programs.

Identifies current and future organizational needs regarding the attraction, development and retention of talent, while partnering closely with our core Talent Management team.

The HR Business Partner will exhibit and maintain high levels of discretion, ethical behavior, integrity and confidentiality at all times within their role.

This position description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee.

Other duties, responsibilities and activities may change or be assigned at any time with or without notice.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree of Human Resource Management, Applied Communication, Organizational Development, Business Administration, or related field of study.

Five (5) years of demonstrated accomplishment in multiple human resource disciplines, including compensation practices, organizational diagnosis, employee relations, diversity, performance management, and federal and state respective employment laws.

Two (2) years of supervisory experience.

Must have the ability to travel to multiple locations within Little Rock and sometimes the state of Arkansas.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management, Applied Communication, Organizational Development, Business Administration, or related degree of study.

PHR, SPHR, SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP certification.



This position is subject to a pre-employment criminal background check. A criminal conviction or arrest pending adjudication alone shall not disqualify an applicant except as provided by law. Any criminal history will be evaluated in relationship to job responsibilities and business necessity. The information obtained in these reports will be used in a confidential, non-discriminatory manner consistent with state and federal law.

UAMS is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer of individuals with disabilities and protected veterans and is committed to excellence.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: UAMS

Title: HR Generalist (2019-62536)

ADVERTISING DATES: 1/3/2020 – 1/17/2020

OVERVIEW:

The Human Resources Generalist will support clinical service lines within the Integrated Clinical Enterprise and Finance. The Human Resources Generalist is responsible for performing human resources related activities such as day to day transactions, training, performance management, compensation, talent management, on-boarding, policy implementation, affirmative action and employment law compliance. This position provides information to employees on various personnel issues such as benefits, grievance procedures, leave accrual and usage, FMLA, wage garnishments, workers’ compensation, and labor standards.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a unique combination of education, research, and clinical programs that encourages and supports teamwork and diversity. We champion being a collaborative health care organization, focused on improving the health, health care, and well-being of Arkansans.

SALARY: Negotiable

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Serves as an HR contact for service line needs by using knowledge of division business concerns to resolve HR problems and/or coordinate the appropriate resolution with available campus resources.

Initiates transactions related to the complete employee life cycle including recruitment, orientation, on-boarding, compensation, employee development, and separation from the institution. This includes completion of SAP transactions such as reconciliations, funding allocations, FMLA, LOA and terminations.

Maintains and manages electronic employee files for the departments including but not limited to employee relations, HIPAA, FMLA, ADA and other confidential personnel files.

Maintains current competency with Joint Commission accreditation and any other regulatory agencies, primary source verification of all licensed employees and other similar standards pertinent to HR. This includes audits and preparation for Joint Commission.

Prepares spreadsheets utilizing the SAP system to perform all aspects of HR duties (including attrition rates, cost center assignments, organizational charts, staffing levels, employee head-count, turnover, evaluations and other ad hoc reports as needed).

Responds to employee and/or management inquiries by providing information, assistance, and clarification concerning UAMS policies and procedures to ensure consistent application.

Assists HR Business Partner with employee disciplinary notices and terminations while working closely with UAMS HR staff.

Assists Managers/Directors with questions regarding MyCompass. Assists with position postings and the new hire process through MyCompass / iCIMS, including, creating requisitions, reviewing job descriptions, evaluating applicant qualifications, compensation, interviewing, scheduling orientation and on-boarding. Assists the HR Business Partner with job approvals and offer approvals.

Attends workshops and meetings to stay abreast of HR trends and procedural changes.

Assists with a variety of tasks including helping resolve payroll issues, general office duties, including but not limited to ordering supplies, maintaining calendars and scheduling appointments.

Serves as back-up support to HR Business Partner as needed.

Performs other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Human Resources, Organizational Management/Development, Finance, or related field

One (1) year of work experience in Human Resources, Finance, Business, or related field.

Preferred Qualifications:

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Master’s Degree in Business, Human Resources, Organizational Management/Development, Finance, or related field and two (2) years experience OR a Bachelor’s and three (3) years of related experience.

SHRM-CP or PHR Certification.

This position is subject to a pre-employment criminal background check. A criminal conviction or arrest pending adjudication alone shall not disqualify an applicant except as provided by law. Any criminal history will be evaluated in relationship to job responsibilities and business necessity. The information obtained in these reports will be used in a confidential, non-discriminatory manner consistent with state and federal law.

UAMS is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer of individuals with disabilities and protected veterans and is committed to excellence.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Pulaski County Special School District

JOB TITLE: Psychological Examiner Needed for Pulaski County Special School District-Immediately

QUALIFICATIONS: Must be licensed by the Arkansas State Board of Examiners in Psychology

REPORTS TO: Director of Special Education

JOB GOAL: To assess the psycho-educational needs of students referred for special education services and to provide support to school sites including intervention strategies, behavior management techniques/plans and consultation.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

Questions: Please call Director of Special Education at 501-234-2436