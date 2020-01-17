Job Alert for 01-16-19

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Vice Chancellor for Student Services/Chief Student Services Officer

JOB DUTIES: The Vice Chancellor for Student Services serves as a member of the College’s executive leadership team, and is responsible for providing leadership, guidance, and strategic direction in the Student Services division to attract, enroll, retain, support, develop, and graduate students.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop and implement collaborative and innovative strategies focusing on enrollment growth and student success including retention, persistence, completion, transfer, and employment.

Effectively manage resources and provide budgetary oversight for all Student Services functions.

Serve as Title IX Coordinator for the college.

QUALIFICATIONS: Professional degree (J.D., ph.D., etc.), plus 5 years related experience and/or training, and 5 years related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $90,000-$100,000 annually

LOCATION: Beebe, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

Review of applications will begin on January 27, 2020.

EMPLOYER: ATEAM STAFFING

JOB TITLE: Industrial electrician

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have working experience in an industrial setting

Must be willing to learn and grown with a local company

PAY: $45-$60K DOQ

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: Great benefits after perm

HOW TO APPLY: Call ATEAM at 870-535-5507

EMPLOYER: University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

JOB TITLE: Forensic Psychiatrist (Assistant Professor)

JOB OVERVIEW:

This is a part-time position

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Department of Psychiatry is currently seeking applicants for the Forensic Psychiatrist (Assistant Professor) inpatient faculty position located at the Arkansas State Hospital (ASH).

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a unique combination of education, research, and clinical programs that encourages and supports teamwork and diversity. We champion being a collaborative health care organization, focused on improving the health, health care, and well-being of Arkansans.

UAMS offers amazing benefits and perks:

Health: Medical, Dental and Vision plans available for staff and family

Holiday, Vacation and Sick Leave

Education discount for staff and dependents (undergraduate only)

Retirement: Up to 10% matched contribution from UAMS

Basic Life Insurance up to $50,000

Career Training and Educational Opportunities

Merchant Discounts

Concierge prescription delivery on the main campus when using UAMS pharmacy

PAY: Salary offered commensurate with experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

While the Arkansas State Hospital is the primary training site for the UAMS Forensic Psychiatry Fellowship, Board Certification/Eligibility in Forensic Psychiatry is not required.

Models the Core Values of UAMS – Integrity, Respect, Diversity, Teamwork, Creativity, and Excellence in compliance with company guidelines.

Performs related responsibilities as required or assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS: M.D. required.

This position is subject to a pre-employment criminal background check and drug screen. A criminal conviction or arrest pending adjudication alone shall not disqualify an applicant except as provided by law. Any criminal history will be evaluated in relationship to job responsibilities and business necessity. The information obtained in these reports will be used in a confidential, non-discriminatory manner consistent with state and federal law.

UAMS is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer of individuals with disabilities and protected veterans and is committed to excellence.

EMPLOYER: White County

JOB TITLE: Advanced Care Hospital RN

JOB DESCRIPTION:

EDUCATION: Graduate of an accredited school of professional nursing. Current licensure in the State of Arkansas. Proficient oral and written communication skills.

TRAINING & EXPERIENCE: Individualized orientation period of no less than 2 weeks and generally no greater than 3 months.

JOB KNOWLEDGE: Ability to practice nursing as described by the following definition: ” The diagnosis and treatment of human responses to actual or potential health alterations.” Ability to utilize the nursing process in the provision of nursing care including but not limited to administering prescribed treatments, medications and diagnostic tests, formulating a plan of care using the problem list, collaborating with other health care providers and providing education to patients and/or significant others. Responsible for the delivery of patient care through the nursing process of assessment, identification of nursing problems, implementation, and evaluation. Collaborates with other professional disciplines to ensure effective and efficient patient care delivery and the achievement of desired patient outcomes. Serves as a resource nurse when oriented and so directed. Supports the organization’s mission, vision and values. Applies knowledge of patient’s age and cultural diversity, along with their spiritual and emotional needs into the provision of patient care. Contributes to the provision of quality nursing care through performance improvement techniques that demonstrate positive outcomes in patient care.

JOB LOCATION: Searcy, AR 72145

EMPLOYER: White County

JOB TITLE: Clinical Dietitian

EDUCATION: Minimum of Bachelors Degree in Food and Nutrition or related degree. Registered, American Dietetic Association after completion of internship or approved graduate program. Licensed, Arkansas Dietetics Licensing Board preferred. Job required reading, writing and math skills.

TRAINING & EXPERIENCE: Must have good communication skills. Previous experience in clinical nutrition preferred. Some computer knowledge necessary.

JOB KNOWLEDGE: Should be knowledgeable about basic nutrition, clinical nutrition and applicable JCAHO and State Health regulations. Should have ability to use the quality improvement techniques as outlined in the JCAHO regulations. Should be familiar with current literature available for educating patients and make decisions regarding which literature to use. This position requires knowledge in the care of patients of all age groups: neonate, infant, childhood, adolescence, adult and geriatric. Works with management dietitian in preparation of menus for patients and in solving problems pertaining to patient food service. Is on call for problems pertaining to patient food service. Must be able to adjust speed of work as the need requires. Subject to regular interruptions by nursing and dietetics associates, physicians and other hospital associates.

JOB LOCATION: Searcy, AR 72145

EMPLOYER: Regions Bank

JOB TITLE: Financial Relationship Specialist

At Regions, we believe associates deserve more than just a job. We believe in offering performance-driven individuals a place where they can build a career a place to expect more opportunities.

The information that you submit will be collected and reviewed by associates, consultants, and vendors of Regions in order to evaluate your qualifications and experience for job opportunities.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

At Regions, the Financial Relationship Specialist is responsible for providing an exceptional customer experience and contribute to improving the financial wellness of our customers. This position offers an exciting opportunity for candidates with prior Teller, limited banking, or some retail sales experience who are interested in beginning a career with opportunities for growth, development and upward mobility.

Regions’ mission is to make life better for our customers and communities. The purpose of this role is to create meaningful personal connections with customers, identify ways for Regions to meet customer needs, and assist in resolving end to end customer sales and service inquiries. The successful candidate should be ambitious and adaptable with a desire to educate customers on the ability to bank when, where, and how they want. This requires an individual who is motivated by a fast paced and energetic environment, with the ability to provide personalized customer service.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provides a consistent optimal customer experience, primarily handling customers’ transactional needs, including but not limited to performing teller activities such as deposits, withdrawals, payments, and balancing

Answers customer inquiries regarding products and services, fulfills basic servicing requests, and opens basic Consumer products such as checking and savings accounts

Works to create and establish relationships with customers, remaining well-informed about the customer’s relationship with the bank

Educates customers on standard consumer products, emerging bank technology and digital solutions such as mobile, online, and ATM offerings, all designed to make banking easier

Assists branch and fellow team members with achieving goals by assisting with basic tasks to aid in customer problem resolution

Refers customers to an internal team of experts when more complex financial goals and needs are recognized

Achieves required levels of outbound phone calls using generated customer and prospect lead lists to educate customers on emerging technology and assist with meeting their financial needs

Ensures safe and sound banking practices, including adherence to all applicable laws and regulations

This position requires the tracking of time and is eligible for overtime for hours worked in excess of 40 per week under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

This position is incentive eligible.

REQUIREMENTS:

High school diploma or GED

PREFERENCES:

One to two (1-2) years prior banking, sales, and/or customer service experience

Two plus (2+) years prior cash handling or Teller experience

SKILLS & COMPETENCIES:

Ability to assist customers with digital banking offerings

Strong customer focus

Ability to handle multiple priorities simultaneously

POSITION TYPE: Full time

LOCATION DETAILS: East Race St Branch, Searcy, Arkansas

EEO/AA/Minorities/Females/Disabled/Veterans

About Regions

At Regions, our culture focuses on five core values that are a commitment to how we will do business:

Put people first

Do what is right

Focus on your customer

Reach higher

Enjoy life

Through these values, our mission to make life better drives our desire to improve and make a positive difference in the communities where we work and live through financial investments and volunteering.

EEO/AA/Minorities/Females/Disabled/Veterans

EMPLOYER: The Allen School

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT

POSITION TITLE: Substitute – Early Childhood Teacher Assistant

DURATION: Possible Temp-to-Perm

SALARY: DOE/E

JOB POST DATE: 01/09/2020-02/08/2020

JOB SUMMARY:

Substitute – Teacher Assistant works directly with the Lead Teacher and other staff in implementing developmentally appropriate learning experiences for Preschool age students with special needs.

Responsible for, but not limited to the following duties:

Assist the Lead Teacher and co-worker(s) with curriculum instruction, behavior strategies, activities, meals, playtime, naptime, potty training, and diaper changing.

Assist in other capacities as assigned by the Lead Teacher, Special Education Teacher, and the Directors.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High school diploma or GED (required)

2 or more years of relevant experience preferred (Pre-school/Elementary students)

TAPP/PDR training (preferred)

Must pass a drug screen and all background checks

Must be able to lift 20+ pounds and be able to stand for long periods

HOW TO APPLY:

Interested applicants can apply on Indeed or submit an application/resume in person at 824 N. Tyler Street.

EMPLOYER: The Allen School

POSITION TITLE: Early Childhood Teacher Assistant

DURATION: Full-Time/Permanent

SALARY: DOE/E

JOB POST DATE: 01/09/2020-02/08/2020

JOB SUMMARY:

Teacher Assistant works directly with the Lead Teacher and other staff in implementing developmentally appropriate learning experiences for Preschool age students with special needs.

Responsible for, but not limited to the following duties:

Assist the Lead Teacher and co-worker(s) with activities, meals, playtime, naptime, potty training, diaper changing, and curriculum instruction.

Assist in implementing behavior strategies under the supervision of the Lead Teacher and Special Education Teacher.

Observe students’ performance and record relevant data to assess progress.

Assume the responsibilities of the Lead Teacher in his/her absence.

Assist in other capacities as assigned by the Lead Teacher, Special Education Teacher, and the Directors.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High school diploma or GED (required)

CDA (Child Development Associate) preferred

2 or more years of relevant experience preferred (Pre-school/Elementary students)

TAPP/PDR training (preferred)

Must pass a drug screen and all background checks

Must be able to lift 20+ pounds and be able to stand for long periods

We offer great benefits, competitive salaries, and a good retirement plan!!

HOW TO APPLY:

Interested applicants can apply on Indeed or submit an application/resume in person at 824 N. Tyler Street.

EMPLOYER: Central Arkansas Library System (CALS)

JOB TITLE: Community Liaison

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Community Liaison will be a key employee to help in our diversity and inclusivity efforts.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsibilities for the Community Liaison include communicating with our patrons, businesses, and others in the African-American communities CALS serves and identifying ways we can meet their needs to advance CALS’s mission. The Community Liaison will also be responsible for making recommendations to administration, attending community meetings/functions, and helping build a positive relationship in the African-American community.

REQUIREMENTS:

Interested candidate should have a thorough knowledge of the principles and practices of public relations and communications programs, the ability to maintain complete and accurate records and statistics, the ability to express ideas orally and in writing in English, and the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships as necessitated by work assignments. Candidate should have a bachelor’s degree, at least 5 years’ experience in a marketing or public relations role or related field, or a combination of education and experience. Library experience a plus.

PAY: Salary range starts at $37,689.

HOW TO APPLY:

Submit application and resume to David Stricklin at adminjobs@cals.org.

Full descriptions for the positions listed above and additional employment opportunities are available at cals.org.



EMPLOYER: Central Arkansas Library System (CALS)

JOB TITLE: Community Outreach Coordinator

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Responsibilities for the Community Outreach Coordinator include overseeing outreach programming to include developing, planning, administering, promoting and implementing outreach opportunities at various locations in CALS service areas. The Community Outreach Coordinator will also be responsible for representing CALS at events, writing grants to secure funding for outreach events and programming, and working collaboratively with other staff members.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Interested candidates should exhibit self-motivation, initiative, independent judgement, confidence in public speaking and the ability to represent the library to all ages. Other requirements include the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships, knowledge of CALS programs and library services, the ability to meet the physical demands such as lifting and/or moving 15-50 lbs. on a regular basis, and reliable transportation to drive between sites. Bachelor’s degree plus two years’ professional library programming experience that includes youth, teen, or adult programming; or master’s degree in Library Science from an ALA accredited institution; or a combination of education and experience.

PAY: Salary range starts at $37,689.

HOW TO APPLY:

Submit application and resume to Mark Christ at adminjobs@cals.org.

Full descriptions for the positions listed above and additional employment opportunities are available at cals.org.