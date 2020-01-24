Job Alert for 01-23-19

EVENT: 4th Annual Power to Get Wealth Job Fair & Job Readiness Training

The Power to Get Wealth Job Readiness Training:

Saturday, January 25, 2020

10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

Saint Mark Baptist Church, Family Life Center Multipurpose Room, 5722 W. 12th Street, Little Rock, AR 72204

The Power to Get Wealth Job Fair:

Sunday, January 26, 2020

10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Saint Mark Baptist Church, 5722 W. 12th Street, Little Rock, AR 72204

The Power to Get Wealth Job Fair is the premier event for employers to find qualified job seekers. It connects more than 50 companies with nearly 2,000 potential employees. On-site and off-site interviews will be conducted, and a resume center will be available to assist people with revisions and printing. Childcare will also be available. The job fair is free and open to the public.

The Power to Get Wealth Job Readiness Training, which is also free and open to the public, will be led by human resource professionals who will prepare job seekers in the following areas:

Appropriate interview and office attire; Resume writing and how to sell one’s value and assets; Interviewing and common mistakes to avoid How to manage a career

Job Fair participants (NOT exhaustive; list to be updated as employers commit):

Ally Financial

Arkansas Department of Transportation

Arkansas Electric Cooperatives

Arvest Bank

City of Little Rock Fire Department

City of Little Rock Human Resources Dept

City of Little Rock Police Department

Educational Opportunity Center TRIO Program

First Student

Lighthouse Academies, Inc.

McLarty Automotive Group

Park University

Primary Care of Arkansas

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

Pulaski County Special School District

Simmons Bank

The P.A.T. Center

Waffle House

Webster University

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Nursing

JOB DUTIES: The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and courses in the college’s Practical Nursing and/or Registered Nursing programs. Online instruction via the Canvas LMS platform will be required.

Teach face to face, hybrid, and online course offerings as needed

Teach at our satellite locations as needed

Supervise nursing students in all aspects of clinical education

Make clinical assignments

Develop and deliver nursing courses (face to face, hybrid, and online)

Collaborate with colleagues and administration on curriculum development

Program assessment

Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives

Institutional committee service

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education): Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Two years of clinical nursing experience. One year of long term care nursing within last 5 years. Current nursing license free of restrictions and be in good standing with Arkansas State Board of Nursing (ASBN).

PAY: $51,233 Annually

LOCATION: Beebe, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

HOW TO APPLY: https://jobs.asub.edu

EMPLOYER: Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated

JOB TITLE: Delivery Driver Merchandiser Trainee

SCHEDULE: 5 am until completion of route, Monday – Friday.

As a Trainee Route Sales, you will be responsible for delivering and/or unloading our products to customer locations on designated routes. This is a fast-paced position that stocks the greatest beverage brands on shelves, displays and in coolers.

JOB LOCATION: Camden, AR 71701

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Anderson Merchandisers LP

JOB TITLE: Part-Time Flex Associate – BLYTHEVILLE, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Flex Associate position is responsible for assisting other Anderson Merchandisers associates in execution of client projects. Employment will be on-going on an as needed basis.

DUTIES and RESPONSIBILITIES, include but are not limited to the following:

Execute all required tasks, projects, resets, displays with accuracy, by following all provided instructions.

Maintain company, client and retailer confidentiality.

Must be able to lift objects and product up to a maximum of 50 lbs with frequent lifting and/or carrying of objects/products up to 35 lbs., in addition the ability to lift heavy objects up to 100 lbs with assistance from another associate.

Work could be performed while sitting, standing or walking.

Work performed will entail fine manipulation of hands and/or fingers, bending, twisting, squatting, and climbing, as well as upper and lower body mobility.

Work flexible shifts (am or pm) based on store requirements.

JOB LOCATION: Blytheville, AR 72315

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Heritage Environmental Services, LLC

JOB TITLE: Assistant Plant Manager

PRIMARY PURPOSE: Assist Plant Manager in organizing and managing day to day activities for all areas of operations.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensures Health & Safety is the number one goal by following policies, processes, and acting in a safe manner at all times.

Assist Plant Manager in directing and coordinating activities of Production.

Review production orders and/or schedules in order to plan department operations to ensure productivity and quality.

Plan production operations to establish priorities and sequences.

Review production and operating reports and resolve operational problems to ensure minimum costs and prevent operational delays.

Inspect machines and equipment to ensure specific operational performance and optimum utilization.

Develop and/or revise standard operational and working practices.

Observe workers to ensure compliance with standards and requirements.

EDUCATION: Bachelors Degree in Chemical Engineering or Chemistry required.

KNOWLEDGE & ABILITIES: This is a safety sensitive position. The ability to work in a constant state of alertness and in a safe manner is an essential function. Effective communication skills both written and verbal with all levels in the organization. Excellent problem solving skills. Effective team building and leadership skills. Excellent computer skills including Microsoft Office Suite. Good organization and time management skills. Results driven individual. Regular and predictable attendance is an essential function of this position.

PHYSICAL/MENTAL DEMANDS: Must be able to see, hear, speak, read, write, sit, walk, bend, climb, stoop, kneel, work M-F week, and call outs as needed, lift up to 60 lbs., wear protective equipment, and work in an outdoor environment. Must pass a company physical.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: The Allen School

JOB TITLE: Early Childhood Special Ed. Teacher (Direct Care Supervisor)

DURATION: Full-Time

FLSA STATUS: Exempt

SALARY: DOE/E

JOB POST DATE: 01/15/2020-02/14/2020

JOB SUMMARY:

The special education teacher plans and provides for developmentally appropriate learning experiences for pre-school age students with special needs.

Responsible for, but not limited to the following duties:

Participate in IEP/ITP or other necessary programming meetings as scheduled

Monitor and evaluate student progress with the use of data collection and testing

Collaborate with onsite therapists and classroom teams regarding individual student goals

Communicate openly with parents regarding student progress

Use individualized reinforcement techniques as appropriate

Provide direct supervision and support to classroom staff

Model and help facilitate positive classroom management

Provide training to classroom and full school staff as necessary

Create a safe classroom environment that encourages learning through positive interactions and experiences

Other duties assigned by the Directors

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Special Education and/or Early Childhood Education with a current Arkansas Early Childhood Special Education certification (Master’s degree is preferred), or a Developmental Therapist.

2 or more years of Pre-school/Elementary classroom experience preferred

Supervisory experience preferred

How to apply: