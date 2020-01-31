Job Alert for 01-30-19

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Privacy Officer (Managing Attorney)

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, Arkansas

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Must be licensed to practice law and admitted to the Arkansas State Bar. Must have six years of experience in law, including three years in a professional managerial capacity.

RESPONSIBILITIES: The Privacy Officer (PO) is responsible for conducting legal research and writing legal documents for use in litigation, providing legal assistance to the agency, and supervising subordinate attorneys and legal administrative support staff. The PO oversees the Agency’s Privacy Program including but not limited to development, implementation, and maintenance of privacy policies and procedures, investigation and tracking of privacy incidents and report inappropriate access and/or disclosure of protected health information according to HIPAA, as well as other information that is confidential under applicable state/federal laws. The PO will ensure the Agency maintains adequate administrative, technical, and physical safeguards to protect health information and other confidential information and work in collaboration with the IT Security Officer. The PO will monitor organizational privacy compliance, confidentiality consents, authorization forms and information notices reflecting current legal practices and requirements for HIPAA/Patient Privacy compliance. The PO will monitor patterns of inappropriate access and/or disclosure of protected health information and manage all requests from patients who wish to exercise their rights according to the Privacy laws. The PO will assist with the development and presentation of privacy training to Agency staff as indicated by regulatory changes or incidents and serve as privacy resource to the Agency regarding release of information and all privacy-related issues and follow up on individual complaints. The PO will interact with all levels of staff within the Agency in managing privacy and information security compliance related to the programs and services provided by the Agency. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

STARTING SALARY: $77,862.

To apply send resumes to dhs.recruiting@dhs.arkansas.gov

“The Arkansas Department of Human Services is an equal opportunity employer providing equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, veteran status, or political affiliation.”

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Director of Human Resources

JOB DUTIES: The College’s Director of Human Resources reports to the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration and provides oversight and management of the human resources functions related to recruitment and selection of employees; employee leave and benefits administration; job analysis and classification; compensation; employee relations; employee training and development; equal employment opportunity; discipline, complaint and grievance processing; and all other human resources administration. The Director of Human Resources serves as the Chief Diversity Officer and Deputy Title IX Coordinator. The Director works closely with and advises the executive team on all issues related to human resources.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education):

Bachelor’s in Human Resources, Business, or a related field required

Five years related experience; Experience in higher education and/or an Arkansas State Agency environment is highly preferred

Articulate with excellent written and verbal communication skills

Proficiency with Microsoft Office, Excel, and Word software

Demonstrated comfort with change, innovation, and technology

Uncompromising integrity and ability to maintain confidences

PAY: $65,000 annually

LOCATION: Beebe, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Review of applications will begin on February 5, 2020.

EMPLOYER: MHM Support Services dba Mercy Healthcare System

JOB TITLE: CT Technologist

JOB DESCRIPTION:

We’re a Little Different

Our mission is clear. We bring to life a healing ministry through our compassionate care and exceptional service.

We don’t believe in jobs at Mercy, we believe in careers that match the unique gifts of unique individuals; careers that not only make the most of your skills and talents, but also your heart.

At Mercy, you’ll feel our supportive community every step of your day, especially the tough ones. We’re a team and love working that way. That team is expanding, and we currently have exceptional opportunities to help our communities grow.

Interprets orders for requested exams, produces CT and diagnostic medical images, positions and transfers patients. Selects proper technical factors on an individual patient basis, selects and operates equipment as directed. Provides protection in accordance with prescribed safety standards. Assists physicians in administering enhancing agents and medications. Responsible for delegated areas of authority in the performance of CT and special imaging techniques. Must be able to proficiently operate and use equipment related to all exams performed, the computerized radiology information system and office equipment. Assists within all areas of radiology as needed. Functions as a cooperative team member on weekend and evening shifts and reports personnel and procedural incidents to the Section Manager. Works in specialized areas as needed. Recommends the procurement and necessity of maintenance of equipment. May be responsible for specific areas of instruction with the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith, School of Radiography. Maintains current CPR certification and assists in performing first aid as necessary. Remains current with credentialing agency’s required continuing education.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Because you’re committed to excellence, you understand the importance of being properly prepared for your role at Mercy. That’s why you’ll bring to your role the right set of qualifications:

EDUCATION: Satisfactory completion of formal Radiologic Technology training.

LICENSURE: Current Arkansas Radiologic Technologist License.

EXPERIENCE: Has acquired experience and possesses capability as determined to be adequate for the position.

CERTIFICATION: Has a Current ARRT Registry in Compliance with Continuing Education. Registry in ARRT (CT) or actively pursuing this registry. Maintain current CPR certification .

OTHER: Performs duties in the manner that reflects the basic Mercy Values of love and concern for others. Demonstrates respect for others (patients, visitors, general public and fellow employees) through behavior that exhibits a willingness to be helpful, common courtesy, and friendliness; strives to be a faithful, co-operative team member; industrious in giving his/her best efforts creatively for the welfare of the patients and the medical center

Compassion and professionalism go hand-in-hand with us, along with exceptional quality care. Having a positive outlook and a strong sense of advocacy is in perfect step with our mission and vision. We’re also collaborative and are not afraid to do a little extra to deliver excellent care – that’s just part of our commitment. If that sounds like a fit for you as well, we encourage you to apply.

Mercy has determined this is a safety-sensitive position. The ability to work in a constant state of alertness and in a safe manner is an essential function of this job.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: MHM Support Services dba Mercy Healthcare System

JOB TITLE: Reg Respiratory Therapist

JOB DESCRIPTION:

We’re a Little Different

Our mission is clear. We bring to life a healing ministry through our compassionate care and exceptional service.

We don’t believe in jobs at Mercy, we believe in careers that match the unique gifts of unique individuals; careers that not only make the most of your skills and talents, but also your heart.

At Mercy, you’ll feel our supportive community every step of your day, especially the tough ones. We’re a team and love working that way. That team is expanding, and we currently have exceptional opportunities to help our communities grow.

Must have an excellent knowledge of all Respiratory Care procedures and modalities including Critical Care and Blood Gas analysis. Their knowledge base should be sufficient to provide consultation on respiratory care to therapists and other health care providers.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Because you’re committed to excellence, you understand the importance of being properly prepared for your role at Mercy. That’s why you’ll bring to your role the right set of qualifications:

EDUCATION: Graudate of an AMA approved School for Respiratory Care with an Associate Degree preferred

LICENSURE: Must be licensed by the State of Arkansas to practice Respiratory Care (LRCP)

EXPERIENCE: Must have a working knowledge of Respiratory Care inclucing Ventilator Management and Blood Gas Analysis

CERTIFICATIONS: Must be eligible to take or have passed the Registeration (RRT) exam given by the NBRC. Must be certified by the American Heart Association to provide CPR.

OTHER: Must be able to work with computers in a health care environment

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: UAMS

JOB TITLE: Housekeeper

POSITION TYPE: Regular Full-Time

OVERVIEW:

Day Shift (shift starts at 6:00 A.M.)

Weekends & Holidays may vary (Essential Personnel)

The Housekeeper is responsible for general cleaning areas in office buildings, resident halls, or other areas and operating laundry machines and training others in laundry operations. This position is classified as essential personnel and may require overtime based on departmental needs.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a unique combination of education, research, and clinical programs that encourages and supports teamwork and diversity. We champion being a collaborative health care organization, focused on improving the health, health care, and well-being of Arkansans.

UAMS offers amazing benefits and perks:

Health: Medical, Dental and Vision plans available for staff and family

Holiday, Vacation and Sick Leave

Education discount for staff and dependents (undergraduate only)

Retirement: Up to 10% matched contribution from UAMS

Basic Life Insurance up to $50,000

Career Training and Educational Opportunities

Merchant Discounts

Concierge prescription delivery on the main campus when using UAMS pharmacy

Salary: $29,120 annually ($14.00 hourly)

RESPONSIBILITIES:



Empties waste baskets, dumps trash, and replaces trash bags.

Wipes and cleans furniture, such as desk tops, tables, and other surfaces.

Cleans walls, windows, and windowsills.

Sweeps, mops, and buffs floors, vacuums and shampoos rugs, cleans baseboards, dusts furniture and fixtures, washes windows and blinds, and empties trash.

Strips and waxes floors, as needed.

Cleans bathroom fixtures and stocks bathroom with soap, toilet tissue, and paper towels.

Clean areas requiring special cleaning methods, by use of specific cleansers, sterilized equipment, and/or disposing of contaminated wastes. Issues towels and bed linens to members/students.

Collects and sends dirty linens and towels to laundry.

Loads soiled articles into washing machine, loads chemicals, sets controls, removes and transfers articles to dryer, sets controls, and removes articles when dry.

Operates steam press to iron articles and fold articles for delivery.

Sorts, counts, loads, and delivers finished items to user.

May mend damaged articles by machine or by hand sewing

May perform other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma/GED

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Two (2) years of professional cleaning experience

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.