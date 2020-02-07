Job Alert for 02-06-20

EVENT: Arkansas Children’s Hospital Spring Nursing Open House

DATE: Saturday, February 8, 2020

TIME: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Arkansas Children’s Hospital

Professional Building 1, Children’s Hall

6 Children’s Way, Little Rock, AR 72202

POSITIONS: This is for RN’s, LPN’s and RN students.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Come see what being a Champion for Children is all about! Meet with nursing leaders and nurses from Arkansas Children’s Hospital to include our critical care areas, Emergency Department, Surgical Services, outpatient areas, and the Versant RN Residency program.

EMPLOYER: Elior North America

JOB TITLE: Catering Attendant

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Catering Attendant is responsible for providing superior service to our customers at catered events. Duties of this position include preparing the banquet room for the event, serving customers, and cleaning up after the event. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 1 year banquet/wait staff experience and the ability to work as part of a team devoted to providing outstanding customer service. This position requires standing, walking, and bending throughout the entire work day and the ability to lift, stack and maneuver objects that may weigh 30 to 50 pounds.

JOB LOCATION: El Dorado, AR 71731

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Thyssenkrupp Elevator Corporation

JOB TITLE: Mechanic

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Thyssenkruppis in the need of a Mechanic for the Little Rock, AR area. This route will support a diverse portfolio of units. You will be responsible for the successful completion of service and repair work while meeting both customer expectations and profitability measures. Establishing & strengthening business relationships with owners, property managers, building engineers and union business agents is a key part of this job.

Requires a high school diploma or GED and Four (4) years related work experience as a mechanic in the elevator industry. Background in all product lines will be considered.

Must have demonstrated strong mechanical reasoning & comprehension skills plus hands-on mechanical aptitude. This position does require that you live within the route area of Alexandria, LA.

Relocation assistance may be considered for a strongly qualified mechanic.

This position requires the ability to be a self starter and work independently with little supervision. EOE-M/F/D/V

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72201

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism

JOB TITLE: Software Support Analyst

JOB SUMMARY:

The Software Support Analyst is responsible for developing and implementing applications programs/systems, writing maintenance and enhancement programs, and providing technical assistance to staff. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

TYPICAL FUNCTIONS:

Designs system by developing general design and system flow charts, formatting screens and reports, establishing data base requirements and file structures, and writing detailed program specifications. Codes, tests, debugs, and documents programs, and implements programs/systems. Participates in evaluating user requests to determine project feasibility and impact on current systems. Writes test scripts, test files, and runs programs to determine if user needs are met. Writes documentation and runs books to assure consistent system usage. Provides technical assistance and/or training to peers, other departmental personnel, and users concerning system usage and development. Researches problems and corrects system errors. Performs other duties as assigned.

SPECIAL JOB DIMENSIONS:

Occasional to frequent twenty-four (24) hour on-call duty required.

KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES & SKILLS:

Knowledge of current computer languages and their respective programming techniques. Knowledge of applicable data processing technical standards, documentation procedures, and testing/debugging techniques. Ability to think through a logical sequence of necessary events, in terms of computer language, to produce a desired end product. Ability to devise or modify procedures to solve complex problems considering computer equipment capacity and limitations, operating time, and form of desired results. Ability to develop, implement, maintain, and enhance diverse programs. Ability to prepare project plans and program test scripts.

MINIMUM EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics, or a related field; plus two years of experience in programming and/or system analysis. ORCompletion of technical training in software, data processing, or a related field acquired from a vocational, military, or industrial setting; plus two years of experience in programming and/or systems analysis. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

SALARY: $51,762

LOCATION: MIS, Central Office, Little Rock, AR

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.