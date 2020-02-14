Job Alert for 02-13-20

EMPLOYER: Central Research

JOB TITLE: Administrative Support Specialist

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Central Research is actively seeking Administrative Support Specialists to review financial forms and documentation supplied by consumers interested in entering into a Federal Government student loan rehabilitation program. The Administrative Support Specialist is responsible for ensuring required documentation is received and accurate, enabling calculation of a monthly payment for each consumer’s individualized repayment plan.

WHY CRI?

Central Research Inc. offers a variety of excellent benefits and compensation packages, including:

40-hour workweek, Monday-Friday

100% paid employee medical, dental and vision, dependent on hours worked (spouse and family coverage also available)

Benefits begin first of the month following date of hire

10 paid federal holidays off

Paid time off during first year of employment

401k retirement program

Fast-paced, casual work environment

Opportunities for advancement

RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:

Navigate collections system software to locate consumer accounts

Review incoming consumer correspondence and documentation

Verify consumer eligibility for the program

Verify receipt of documentation

Communicate to the operations staff should any additional documentation be needed from the consumer

Analyze consumer documentation to identify income and expenses, to be used when determining the monthly payment amount required for the program

Additional duties as assigned

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or GED certificate

1-year administrative experience interpreting information on professional documents and making actionable decisions regarding this information

US Citizenship is required per the contract

Must be able to obtain and retain a 5C Suitability clearance

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Artiva experience

Knowledge of the CRI Collection System and DMCS

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Computer keyboarding skills

Ability to read, understand and apply information from income and expense documents

Basic knowledge with using Microsoft Office applications; including Excel and Outlook

Detail-oriented mind-set with the ability to multi-task

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to work efficiently with minimal supervision while under pressure

Ability to maintain confidential information

Strong organizational skills

Ability to demonstrate professional demeanor with staff and internal and external clients

OTHER INFORMATION:

Must be willing and available to work evenings and weekends

JOB LOCATION: Lowell, AR 72745

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Heart Hospital

JOB TITLE: Patient Registrar

SHIFT TYPE: FT Mon-Fri – 6:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This position is responsible for admitting/registering patients to the appropriate department (i.e., clinic, hospital, emergency room, day patient) within the facility. Accumulates and enters all necessary demographic and billing information in the computer system with timeliness and accuracy. May act in the capacity of a cashier.

PRIMARY DUTIES:

Admitting/Registration:

Admits/registers patients for office visit, procedure, diagnostic testing or admission to the hospital.

Explains policies, answer questions on patient admission and gathers all necessary information and signatures according to hospital policy and procedures.

If admitting patient to the hospital, assigns patient to a room, notifies designated nursing station of patients arrival and arranges transport of patient to the room.

Notifies appropriate outpatient departments when the patient has arrived and provides directions to the destination.

Performs preadmission functions as defined in hospital policy.

May perform pre-certification/benefit verification processes in an efficient and timely manner. UHC pre-certification is required on all IP stays within 24 hours of admission regardless of weekend or holidays. Registration will contact UHC upon notification of IP status to initiate pre-cert.

Greets patients, families, and visitors arriving at the registration desk in a friendly, courteous manner.

Serves as liaison with clinical departments, patients and families regarding admission and registration processes.

Ensures patient and family needs are met and addressed while they are in lobby areas.

Remains focused on Delighting our Customers.

Booking and Scheduling:

In collaboration with inpatient admission, OR, Cath Lab and Radiology, may coordinate the booking and scheduling of patients and transmit bookings to concierge throughout the shift.

May, in an active manner, solicit information from patients, doctors office staff and insurance companies to complete the Admission Questionnaire form and insurance pre-certification information.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Education: High School graduate or equivalent required; Associate degree preferred.

Experience: Minimum of one year related experience (i.e., patient admissions, registration, scheduling, medical insurance) required; healthcare environment strongly preferred.

EMPLOYER: United States Postal Service

JOB TITLE: City Carrier Assistant

POSITION INFORMATION:

Non-Scheduled Days: VARIES

Hours: VARIES



CCAs may be required to work any day of the week, including weekends and holidays as scheduled.

CCAs hold temporary appointments for periods not-to-exceed 360 days. Subsequent appointments after a 5 day break in service may be offered but are not guaranteed and should not be expected because the use of CCAs is discretionary and subject to business needs.

DRIVING REQUIRED: Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger. The driving must have taken place in the U.S. or its possessions or territories or in U.S. military installations worldwide.

BENEFIT INFORMATION: Non-career 360-day term with possibility of reappointment. May lead to career position. Benefits include paid leave at the rate of 1 hr for every 20 hrs in pay status, holiday pay for 6 holidays, and pay raises per NALC National Agreement. Immediately eligible for USPSHB Plan with a $125 Postal premium contribution towards Self Only. Employer contribution towards greater than Self Only is 65% (75% for subsequent appointments). Upon reappointment to a second 360-day term after a 5-day break in service eligible for: health insurance under FEHB; dental and vision insurance through FEDVIP; flexible spending

accounts through FSAFEDS and long-term care insurance through FLTCIP. Wounded Warrior leave available if eligibility criteria are met.

SALARY RANGE: $17.29 per hour paid bi-weekly

EMPLOYER: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

JOB TITLE: Food Service Worker

SALARY: $12.48 to $14.56 per hour

LOCATIONS: Little Rock & North Little Rock, AR

DUTIES:

Summary

The employee provides patient care/support serves food in patient cafeteria or tray assembly line by placing uniform portions of food on plates according to instructions.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

There are 3 three positions located in food service at the VA Medical Center at the Little Rock AR, or North Little Rock, AR Campus

Using proper cleaning solutions to sanitize food preparation surfaces.

Cleaning walk-in refrigerators and freezers in a food service or food handling organization.

Handling and storing sanitized dishes, glasses and silverware for public use.

Making sandwiches using prepared ingredients for cafeteria or buffet lines.

Portioning food items into standard serving sizes using the proper utensils and containers.

Assembling and tossing fresh fruit or green salads in large quantities for public consumption.

Brewing coffee in a restaurant/commercial size coffee maker.

Setting up glasses, silverware, dishes, trays and condiments in communal dining areas.

Scouring and scrubbing heavy cooking utensils such as mixing bowls and pots.

Loading and operating a continuous conveyor belt feeding dishwasher.

Delivering meals, which may include hot foods and liquids, to patients’ bedsides or patrons.

Performing other duties assigned as it relates to the position.

REQUIREMENTS:

Conditions of Employment

You must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for this job

Subject to a background/security investigation

Designated and/or random drug testing may be required

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959

May be required to serve a probationary period

Pre-employment physical may be required

Selected applicants will be required to complete an online onboarding process

Qualifications

PHYSICAL EFFORT AND WORK CONDITIONS: Employee performs work requiring continual standing, walking and frequent stooping, reaching, pushing, pulling and bending. Frequently lifts or moves objects weighing up to 40 pounds unassisted, and occasionally lifts or moves objects weighing over 40 pounds with the assistance of lifting devices or

other workers. May also be required to work on ladders and use powered cleaning equipment. The work is performed in kitchen areas where the steam and heat from cooking and dishwashing equipment often cause uncomfortably high temperatures and humidity. The work area is well lighted but is usually noisy from food service activities, and there is

danger of slipping on floors where food or beverages have been dropped. The worker is regularly exposed to hot liquids, sharp cutting blades, hot working surfaces and extreme temperature changes when entering walk-in refrigeration or freezing units. Required to wear protective shoes and gloves or other items by food handling guides.

