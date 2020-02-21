Job Alert for 02-20-20

EDITORS NOTE: If you have a job opening that you would like featured during our weekly Job Alert segment, email jobalert@fox16.com.

EVENT: Arkansas Travelers Job Fair & National Anthem Auditions

WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Dickey-Stephens Park, 400 West Broadway St., North Little Rock, AR 72114

WHAT: The Travs are looking for part-time seasonal staff to work home baseball games and MORE! Looking for a fun summer job, the Dickey-Stephens Park is the place for you! We’re hiring Ushers, Concession workers, Ticket scanners, Ticket sales, gift shop (retail) staff, Luxury Suite wait staff, custodial, Mascot actors, game day promotional staff, and more! Come to DSP on February 29th with a job history or resume ready to interview. All applicants will fill out an application form then submit it to the manager over the area you’d like to work. Please have your summer schedule and availability ready.

National Anthem auditions will be held at the same time. To Audition please come prepared to sing the entire National Anthem as you would perform it before a game over the PA.

For questions please call the Travs front office at 501-664-1555

EMPLOYER: CARTI

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse Infusion Manager

JOB SUMMARY: The Nurse Manager practices within the professional boundaries established by the Board of Nursing. The Nurse Manager coordinates staffing and development of new staff within their assigned team. Patient flow and the overall patient experience is a responsibility of this role. The Nurse Manager will assist the Director of Infusion Services with employee performance evaluations, time and attendance, and the disciplinary action process. The Nurse Manager will act as a liaison between CARTI team members and the Director of Infusion Services.

EDUCATION, CERTIFICATION, LICENSURE and REGISTRATION:

ADN or BSN from an accredited College of Nursing BLS Certified Valid and current Arkansas state nursing license Chemotherapy Certification (required within 90 days of employment) Valid Arkansas Driver’s License (if travel is required) Ongoing education toward ONS certification

EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS and ABILITIES:

2-5 years’ clinical experience in direct patient care preferred Maintain required number of continuing education units (CEU’s) as specified by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing Excellent computer and other basic office equipment skills

Expertise in IV therapy skills and injections

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITY: Under the direct supervision of the Director of Nursing and the general supervision of the Vice President of Medical Oncology, this position is responsible for the delivery of nursing care to include nursing assessment, nursing diagnosis, intervention and evaluation of patients during a treatment day, five days a week or as directed. Charge Nurse is responsible for providing leadership and professional development of CARTI’s Medical Oncology nursing team members.

OTHER JOB REQUIREMENTS: This position may require additional hours outside the normal 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday work schedule and travel.

SPECIFIC JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Document the performance of nurses, assists with performance evaluations and counsel nurses on unsatisfactory performance. Address personnel and administrative issues and solve problems among staff Investigates patient and employee occurrences/variances and provides follow-up. Coordinates staffing for assigned team as well as communication of upcoming needs and resources through assignment of roles, time off approval and denial based on team needs, and monitoring and reporting of attendance of team. Maintains accountability for controlled substances; inventories medications at the beginning and end of the day with another licensed nurse; notifies manager of discrepancies. Ensures proper availability of supplies through communication and assistance with ordering and continuous monitoring of inventory. Inventories medical and office supplies. Notifies Director of Nursing of needed items. Determines work procedures; prepares work schedules, expedites workflow, evaluates, counsels and discusses with Director any performance issues of team members. Directs flexing and sharing of staff to support patient volumes. Ensures proper utilization of time by team members and approves payroll ensuring staff appropriately clocks in and out. Actively involved in hiring, onboarding, training, and evaluation of new team members. Ensures all team members have completed assigned training and competencies. Assists with the orientation and supervision of students rotating through the nursing area. Monitors patient flow and takes an active role in improving patient experience and improvement activities of organization Facilitates teaching of new information regarding medical practice, EMR, policy and procedure and any other relevant material to team members.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: CARTI

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse- Research

JOB SUMMARY: The Clinical Research Nurse (CRN) executes and coordinates daily clinical research activities according to GCP and FDA/ICH guidelines; reviews and assists in the selection of Sponsor supported clinical trials; completes and organizes all IRB/Sponsor regulatory documents; negotiates clinical trial budgets and invoices for site activities; ensures IRB approved protocols are implemented and followed; educates patients and their families about clinical trial treatments and possible side effects; executes and documents the informed consent process and monitors patient status and safety; collects, organizes and reports research data; schedules and conducts study specific training and site in-services to study related staff on new or amended protocols; conducts visits with CRA’s (Clinical Research Associates) to initiate protocols and to verify source documents; maintains investigational product inventory and oversees the dispensing of investigational product to patients; reports regularly to the Principle Investigator on the status of all open clinical trials under his/her supervision. Works closely with the laboratory to ensure samples are collect and processed according to protocol.

EDUCATION, CERTIFICATION, LICENSURE and REGISTRATION:

RN license

EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS and ABILITIES:

Two or more years of experience in clinical research or oncology

Must be proficient with Microsoft office applications (Outlook, Word and Excel)

Must be detail oriented, organized, self-motivated, be able to work independently and on a team, and the ability to stay on task;

Must have excellent communication, teamwork and problem solving skills;

Must be professional, possess a high degree of self-motivation and have a strong work ethic.

Must have the ability to adapt and take-on additional tasks as requested;

Must be capable of recognizing, and have the willingness, to resolve errors and issues;

Must possess a high degree of integrity and the ability to maintain the utmost confidentiality in all company matters.

OTHER JOB REQUIREMENTS: Occasional travel to satellite clinics.

This position is a Safety Sensitive Position. The essential functions, physical demands, and mental competencies of this job require the employee maintain the ability to work in a constant state of alertness in a safe manner.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: CARTI

JOB TITLE: Physician RN- Medical Oncology

JOB SUMMARY: Practices within the professional boundaries established by the Board of Nursing in assessing patients’ needs, administering physician prescribed treatments, teaching patients and family members about their disease state and the corresponding treatments and side effects, counseling of patients and family members when appropriate and assisting the physician in the overall care of the patients.

EDUCATION, CERTIFICATION, LICENSURE, REGISTRATION:

ADN or BSN from an accredited College of Nursing

BLS Certified

Valid and current Arkansas state nursing license

Chemotherapy Certification (required within 90 days of employment)

Valid Arkansas Driver’s License (if travel is required)

EXPERIENCE, SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:

2-5 years’ clinical experience in direct patient care preferred

Maintain required number of continuing education units (CEU’s) as specified by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing

Excellent computer and other basic office equipment skills

Expertise in IV therapy skills and injections

OTHER JOB REQUIREMENTS: This position may require additional hours outside the normal 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday work schedule and occasional travel throughout Central Arkansas.

This position is a Safety Sensitive Position. The essential functions, physical demands, and mental competencies of this job require the employee maintain the ability to work in a constant state of alertness in a safe manner.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: City of North Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Light Equipment Operator-Street

JOB DESCRIPTION:

General Responsibilities Summary

Serves on any of three crews and operates a variety of light equipment used in the installation, repair, and maintenance of City streets and other related City properties.

Essential Functions

Operates equipment on any one of three crews: Operates rubber tire front end loader, asphalt spreader, bushhog, street sweeper, poison spray rig, boom truck, backhoe, tractor, bobcat with attachment, and flush truck; operates frequently a steel wheel roller, a bulldozer, a small track hoe, and a forklift,; operates seasonally a salt/sand spreader and snow plow; may occasionally operate a gradall, asphalt paver, or motor grader; assists the Heavy Equipment Operator with the operation of the asphalt paver by working controls on the rear of the paver.

Drives various vehicles: a ½ ton or ¾ ton pickup, 1 ton flat bed dump truck, 6 yd, 10 yd, or 14 yd tandem axle dump truck; frequently drives a tractor with dump trailer or lowboy trailer, or 2 ton flat bed dump truck.

Loads and unloads equipment.

Uses hand tools or equipment: uses a shovel, pick, rake, weedeater, street broom, and compactor daily; frequently uses a chainsaw, jackhammer, sledgehammer, pole saw, and axe; occasionally uses lopping shears, pitchfork and Kaiserblade.

Performs preventive maintenance: checks oil, water, hydraulic levels, tires and other functions daily.

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR 7, AR 72114

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Downstream Casino

JOB TITLE: Security Officer

Job Description:

The Security Officer is responsible for properly executing security duties on an assigned shift, to adequately protect the life and property of customers, employees and Downstream Casino Resort property while maintaining exceptional customer service. All duties are to be performed within the guidelines of the Downstream Casino Resort’s policies and procedures, Internal Control Standards and objectives.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

HOW TO APPLY: