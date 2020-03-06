Job Alert for 03-05-20

EMPLOYER: AY Magazine

JOB TITLE: Account Executive

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Join the state’s largest award winning lifestyle magazine and special publications.

AY Magazine is looking for energetic, highly motivated, media-savvy, goal-oriented candidates who are interested in helping local companies grow and succeed.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE:

Must have outside sales experience, media sales a plus. You will maintain existing accounts but should also be comfortable prospecting new businesses both over the phone and in person. Must be entrepreneurial in spirit and enjoy building relationships and meeting new people. Successful candidates will have strong verbal and written communication skills.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

This position offers base pay plus commission with vacation and medical benefits.

HOW TO APPLY:

To Apply, or for more information email resume to hbaker@aymag.com.

EMPLOYER: FIS Global

JOB TITLE: Dedicated Banking Customer Contact Associate II

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING:

Serve as a primary contact for high valued clients in a state of the art contact center

Troubleshoot customer concerns and provide solutions

Track and document inbound support requests

WHAT YOU BRING:

Excellent customer service skills that build high levels of customer satisfaction

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

ADDED BONUS IF YOU HAVE:

Banking or financial industry experience

1-2 Call Center experience

WHAT WE OFFER YOU:

Attractive benefits including private medical cover, dental cover, and 3 weeks of paid vacation

401k program with company match

A modern, international work environment and a dedicated and motivated team

A broad range of professional education and personal development possibilities – FIS is your final career step!

A variety of career development tools, resources and opportunities

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Red Lobster

JOB TITLE: Restaurant Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION: As a Restaurant Manager, you will be responsible for leading restaurant operations with a focus on delivering high quality seafood and beverage service while maximizing our guest satisfaction. You will hire, train and inspire the people that make your restaurant standout.

Here’s more of what you’ll get to do:

Driving sales and guest satisfaction

Creating a FUN safe environment for team members to develop

Ensuring compliance with all employment policies

Managing performance of team members, including conducting performance evaluations, training, coaching, and discipline

Selecting top talent to add to our winning team

Understanding, and practicing safe food handling procedures while maintaining a clean and safe environment for guest at all times

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Saracen Casino Resort

JOB TITLE: Casino Cage Cashier

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Conduct financial transactions for patrons. May reconcile daily summaries of transactions to balance books. May accept patron’s credit application and verify credit references to provide check-cashing authorization or to establish house credit accounts. May sell gambling chips, tokens, or tickets to patrons, or to other workers for resale to patrons. May convert gaming chips, tokens, or tickets to currency upon patron’s request. May use a cash register or computer to record transaction. All duties are to be performed within the guidelines of the Saracen Casino Resort’s policies and procedures, Internal Control Standards and objectives. Must be a minimum of 18 years of age or older upon employment. High school diploma or equivalent required. Must be able to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to add, subtract, multiple and divide and to perform these operations using units of US currency. Must be able to work in a fast pace, busy and noisy environment. Excellent guest relation skills and an ability to be attentive and anticipate all guest needs. Employment is contingent upon a favorable outcome of a background investigation and drug screening. Must present a well-groomed and professional appearance. Must possess excellent communication skills. Must be able to read, write, speak and understand English. Must be able to respond to visual and aural cues. Ability to write routine correspondence and to speak effectively to the public, employees and customers. Must have the ability to deal effectively and interact well with the customers and employees. Must have the ability to resolve problems/conflicts in a diplomatic and tactful manner. Must be able to be approved for and maintain a valid gaming license. Work nights, weekends and holidays as required. Employment is contingent upon a favorable outcome of a background investigation and drug screening. Complete a company application at the Pine Bluff Workforce Center to be forwarded to the employer.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

HOW TO APPLY: