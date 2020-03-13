Job Alert for 03-12-20

FIS Global in Little Rock, AR has approximately 70 Customer Service Contact positions we’re needing to fill starting on 3/16/20. In the past you’ve been so helpful by posting our positions on your Job Alert segment and we’ve always had a great response. Would it possible for you to include this position on your next Job Alert segment? Please let me know if you have any questions and thank you in advance.

Position: Dedicated Banking Customer Contact Associate II Job Number: JR0101256

Apply at : https://careers.fisglobal.com/i/us/en

What you will be doing

Serve as a primary contact for high valued clients in a state of the art contact center

Troubleshoot customer concerns and provide solutions

Track and document inbound support requests

What you bring:

Excellent customer service skills that build high levels of customer satisfaction

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Added bonus if you have:

Banking or financial industry experience

1-2 Call Center experience

What we offer you

Attractive benefits including private medical cover, dental cover, and 3 weeks of paid vacation

401k program with company match

A modern, international work environment and a dedicated and motivated team

A broad range of professional education and personal development possibilities – FIS is your final career step!

A variety of career development tools, resources and opportunities

===============================

JOB 3

Job Order#: JC155178549

Employer: Sonic Drive-In

Job Title: Cook

Job Description:

Who says FUN and RESPONSIBILITY can’t hang together? At SONIC Drive-In restaurants, you’ll have all that, along with great pay, flexible hours, a cool uniform and the camaraderie of fantastic co-workers.As a SONIC Drive-In restaurant Cook, you will oversee the Appetite Satisfaction Department, which involves operating the following stations: Food Production, Grill, Fryer and other tasks if applicable.Cook tasks in the restaurant may include:- Preparing and cooking food orders to meet product quality standards- Food preparation and portioning- Cooking on the grill- Operating the fry station- Dressing items to order- Packaging all menu items and checking for product quality and consistency- Cleaning including trash disposal, mopping, sweeping, washing dishes, wiping counter-tops and sanitizing food areasSONIC Drive-In Restaurant Cook Requirements:- Ability to work irregular hours, nights, weekends and holidays- Ability to be flexible in all situations based on business need- Effective communication skills; basic math and reading skills- Ability to follow directions- Willingness to abide by the appearance, uniform and hygiene standards at SONIC Drive-In restaurants- General knowledge and understanding of the restaurant industry or retail operations preferred, but not requiredAdditional SONIC Drive-In Restaurant Cook Qualifications…- Friendly and smiling faces that enjoy providing quality products for our guests!- A willingness to cross-train on all the stations – it never gets boring here!- Motivated individuals who are team players and committed to keeping our drive-in clean and safe.Sure, classic cars and vintage threads may be things of the past, but the SONIC Drive-In restaurant experience will always be groovy, right on, awesome, wicked, fab, the bee’s knees, cruisin’ . . . you get the picture! It’s downright sensational!!All that’s missing is you, so APPLY TODAY!SONIC and its independent franchise owners are Equal Opportunity Employers.

Job Information:

Job Location: MONTICELLO, AR 71657

Education Requirements: See Job Description

Required Work Experience: See Job Description

How to apply:

This employer wants to be contacted as follows:

Go to nlx.jobsyn.org/88be5ede37fc4d2192df5dda7df183d9133 to apply for this position. Follow the instructions included at the site, including how to submit an application.

Employers may not consider you if methods other than those listed are used.

https://external-uams.icims.com/jobs/65103/job?utm_source=indeed_integration&iis=Job+Board&iisn=Indeed&indeed-apply-token=73a2d2b2a8d6d5c0a62696875eaebd669103652d3f0c2cd5445d3e66b1592b0f&mobile=false&width=750&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300

Cashier

Posted Date21 hours ago(3/10/2020 2:59 PM)

Requisition ID 2020-65103 Category Service Position Type Regular Full-Time Department ICE CORE NUTRI Lobby Cafe Team 2 Post End Date 3/17/2020

Overview

The Cashier handles register transactions for customers at retail food outlets. Prepares and/or serves food items for customers. Able to prepare complicated frozen, iced and hot specialty coffee, espresso and tea drinks. Cleans and stocks work area.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a unique combination of education, research, and clinical programs that encourages and supports teamwork and diversity. We champion being a collaborative health care organization, focused on improving patient care and the lives of Arkansans.

UAMS offers amazing benefits and perks:

Health: Medical, Dental and Vision plans available for staff and family

Holiday, Vacation and Sick Leave

Education discount for staff and dependents (undergraduate only)

Retirement: Up to 10% matched contribution from UAMS

Basic Life Insurance up to $50,000

Career Training and Educational Opportunities

Merchant Discounts

Concierge prescription delivery on the main campus when using UAMS pharmacy

Salary: $29,120 annually ($14.00 hourly)

Responsibilities

Performs all transactions involving forms of payment including cash, cards, meal tickets and payroll deduct, etc.

Preparing and producing specialty drinks.

Cleans immediate work area around register as well as work unit including walls, chairs, tables, cabinets, etc.

Stocks paper goods, food items and beverages as needed.

May perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Minimum Qualifications:

High School diploma/GED.

Six (6) months experience in customer service, clerical work or related field.

Cashiering experience required.

Food service experience required.

Ideal candidate is team-oriented and has great customer service skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

ServSafe Certified.

This position is subject to a pre-employment criminal background check. A criminal conviction or arrest pending adjudication alone shall not disqualify an applicant except as provided by law. Any criminal history will be evaluated in relationship to job responsibilities and business necessity. The information obtained in these reports will be used in a confidential, non-discriminatory manner consistent with state and federal law.

UAMS is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer of individuals with disabilities and protected veterans and is committed to excellence.

Physical Requirements

Stand: Continuously

Sit: Never

Walk: Frequently

Bend, crawl, crouch, kneel, stoop, or reach overhead: Frequently

Lift, push, pull, carry weight: 26 – 50 lbs

Use hands to touch, handle, or feel: Continuously

Talk: Frequently

Hear: Continuously

Taste or smell: Occasionally

Read, concentrate, think analytically: Continuously

Physical Environment: Inside Medical Facility Environment

Noise Level: Loud

Visual Requirements: Color discrimination, Depth perception, Far visual acuity, Near visual acuity

Hazards: Chemical, Dust, Electrical, Fumes/Gases/Odors, Sharp objects/tools

Options