Job Alert for 03-19-20

EMPLOYER: FIS Global

JOB TITLE: Dedicated Banking Customer Contact Associate II

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING:

Serve as a primary contact for high valued clients in a state of the art contact center

Troubleshoot customer concerns and provide solutions

Track and document inbound support requests

WHAT YOU BRING:

Excellent customer service skills that build high levels of customer satisfaction

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

ADDED BONUS IF YOU HAVE:

Banking or financial industry experience

1-2 Call Center experience

WHAT WE OFFER YOU:

Attractive benefits including private medical cover, dental cover, and 3 weeks of paid vacation

401k program with company match

A modern, international work environment and a dedicated and motivated team

A broad range of professional education and personal development possibilities – FIS is your final career step!

A variety of career development tools, resources and opportunities

EMPLOYER: University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

JOB TITLE: Executive Assistant II

OVERVIEW:

This position will serve as Executive Assistant II for the COPH Office of Academic Affairs and COPH Office of Research, reporting jointly to the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and the Associate Dean for Research. The Executive Assistant II will help plan, coordinate and implement activities of both offices; advance college-wide Office of Academic Affairs and Office of Research work by interfacing with Dean’s Office personnel as well as personnel in the five departments across the college; and contribute to academic affairs and research teams in order to help move these enterprises forward to achieve the missions of the COPH and UAMS. S/he will coordinate meetings and activities with individuals from local, state and national agencies as well as other colleges and departments at UAMS.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a unique combination of education, research, and clinical programs that encourages and supports teamwork and diversity. We champion being a collaborative health care organization, focused on improving the health, health care, and well-being of Arkansans.

UAMS offers amazing benefits and perks:

Health: Medical, Dental and Vision plans available for staff and family

Holiday, Vacation and Sick Leave

Education discount for staff and dependents (undergraduate only)

Retirement: Up to 10% matched contribution from UAMS

Basic Life Insurance up to $50,000

Career Training and Educational Opportunities

Merchant Discounts

Concierge prescription delivery on the main campus when using UAMS pharmacy

SALARY: Offered commensurate with experience

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinates and supports the activities of the Office of Academic Affairs and Office of Research:

Works with the Associate Deans to manage various committees

Supports work of the Associate Deans

Conducts web research to assemble and summarize information on practices adopted at other institutions

Conducts other activities to help develop new administrative initiatives

Serves as a reference person for archives

Coordinates meetings and minutes

Performs general office duties including scheduling meetings

Responsible for making travel arrangements, ordering supplies, etc.

Other duties as assigned and requested

This position will also back-up the Dean’s Executive Assistant.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting or related field plus two (2) years of experience working in an administrative role -OR- High School diploma/GED plus six (6) years of experience working in an administrative role.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications: Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint

Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills demonstrating high levels of emotional intelligence

Must be detail oriented

Must have excellent writing, editing, and spelling skills

Preferred Qualifications:

Master’s degree or Bachelor’s degree plus two (2) years or more of administrative or related experience

SAP experience

UAMS is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer of individuals with disabilities and protected veterans and is committed to excellence.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Stand: Never

Sit: Frequently

Walk: Never

Bend, crawl, crouch, kneel, stoop, or reach overhead: Occasionally

Lift, push, pull, carry weight: 10 lbs or less

Use hands to touch, handle, or feel: Never

Talk: Frequently

Hear: Frequently

Taste or smell: Never

Read, concentrate, think analytically: Continuously

Physical Environment: Inside Office Environment

Noise Level: Quiet

Visual Requirements: Near visual acuity

Hazards: None

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: IT Senior Engineer

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

STARTING SALARY: $80,242.00

JOB OVERVIEW:

The Department of Human Services (DHS) IT Senior Engineer is responsible for reviewing, designing and developing solutions to solve complex application problems, system administration issues, and network concerns.

TYPICAL FUNCTIONS:

Defines systems requirements based on agency user needs, cost, and integration with existing applications and systems. Determines technical standards and functionality tests for DHS applications and systems. Delivers technical assistance services to customers directly and manages the acquisition and deployment of other resources in response to the customer needs. Develops and implements procedures designed to ensure that all systems support the department’s business and meets the requirements of the end-users. Verifies stability, interoperability, portability, security, and scalability of system architecture. Provides technical guidance and support for the development and troubleshooting of systems and monitors system operations to detect potential problems. Collaborates with engineers and software developers to select appropriate design solutions and to ensure the compatibility of system components. Performs other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information science, data processing, or a related field; plus four years of experience in systems engineering, systems administration, or a related field. OR Completion of technical training in computer science, data processing, or a related field acquired from a vocational, military, or industrial setting; plus four years of experience in systems engineering, systems administration, or a related field.

PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS:

Technology related experience or certifications such as CCNA/CCNP, CCAr, MCSA/MCSE, MCITP, MCTS, Cloud or security related experience/certifications such as AWS, Azure, Google CISSP, CISM, CEH, ITIL etc. Knowledge/experience with databases, scripting and coding languages such as SQL Server, MySQL, DB2, Powershell, Perl, Python, Java, C, etc. Knowledge/experience with the system development lifecycle and approaches such as Agile, Scrum and Kanban.

SALARY/BENEFITS:

This position provides a competitive starting salary of $80,242.00 and excellent benefits including group health and life insurance, state retirement plan, and a tax deferred compensation plan, holidays and annual leave time off.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Skilled Tradesman/HVAC

JOB DUTIES: The position of Skilled Tradesman-HVAC is responsible for the maintenance, repair, and/or installation of all HVAC units on campus.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Planning and Layout of new HV/AC systems. Installation of HV/AC systems and refrigeration equipment. Inspection and service repair on low pressure boilers. Special projects and support service. Performing general and preventive maintenance repair of HV/AC systems. Perform general building maintenance.

QUALIFICATIONS: Refrigerant Recovery License is required with a minimum of 3 years experience in heating and air conditioning repair and unit replacement. Applicant must have all licenses and certifications required by Arkansas State Law to service all heating and air conditioning equipment.

PAY: $29,251 annually

LOCATION: Beebe, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

EMPLOYER: Natural Grocers

JOB TITLE: Cashier – Temporary

JOB LOCATION: US-AR-Little Rock, 9210 N. Rodney Parham Rd.

OVERVIEW:

The job in a nutshell:

Do you have a passion for helping people? Do you believe that you can change the world with your food choices? How about nutrition; do you like to learn and help people live healthier? Yes? Well, do we have the job for you! A Natural Grocers Good4U Crew Member plays a critical role in helping Natural Grocers be the most awesome place possible where food quality actually matters, affordability is a must and health is what we are buzzing about. We have a lot going on, so we don’t think you’ll get bored! From stocking, greeting and cashiering, to promoting special events, and our one-of-a-kind Nutrient to Know About program, you will have the opportunity to use your people skills, passion for talking and learning about nutrition, energy, and excitement in this multifaceted entry-level position. We are looking for Good4UCrew Members that will join us in our enthusiasm and passion for helping people and the environment. Sound good? Keep reading…

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The nitty-gritty, what is essential in this role?

Providing world class customer service

Cashiering duties

Providing support in various departments

Support Company initiatives

Gain product knowledge

So there you have it! That’s the basics of the job, pretty awesome, right?! Of course, all our Good4U Crew Members are considered to be “all hands on deck” and ready to help with whatever needs to get done in order to support the team. Don’t forget, we like to have fun here at Natural Grocers! Bring your smile every day and jump onboard with one of the most amazing companies ever, seriously, it really is.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Do you have the experience/skills/education we are looking for?

Here at Natural Grocers we don’t see ourselves as just another run of the mill grocery store, no way, we are much more than that! We have a purpose here and we are all committed to seeing our customers, communities, and planet get healthier as we strive for the highest food quality standards. Not to brag or anything, but you won’t find anyone, anywhere beat our food quality standards- seriously. Our Good4U Crew Members carry this passion and mission every day. No matter how big or small the task at hand, our Crew knows that they are contributing big time to a ginormous mission!

STRONG people skills!

Retail experience

Cashiering skills/Money handling

Ability to pass food safety training courses and/or certifications .

Attention to detail

Ability to manage changing priorities

Sense of urgency in the completion of tasks

Ability to take direction and follow through

Now don’t be taking this job description as an employment contract. Remember, just by acknowledging this doesn’t mean we are guaranteeing a job or that there isn’t going to be some additional duties we need you to jump on board with. There is a chance that this job description may change without notice. Sometimes change just sneaks up on you! Our Good4U Crew Members must be willing to tackle all tasks assigned. Look at it as a personal challenge; we know you got this!

EMPLOYER: Kroger Stores

JOB TITLE: Kroger Retail Clerk

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Our primary focus is to create an uplifting customer experience through exceptional service. We are looking for friendly and engaged people who have a passion to serve and Feed the Human Spirit. Our associates work in different departments in our stores but share a common goal of being friendly and caring to each other and our customers. From making it right to making connections, we show each other how much we truly care.

As a part of our team, you could:

Assist customers at checkout and bag groceries

Build attractive displays and stock shelves

Select and gather products to fulfill customer’s online orders

Prepare gourmet dishes, make artisan sandwiches and serve local and imported cheeses

Bake fresh breads and cookies, decorate cakes and serve personalized coffees

Create artistic floral arrangements

Prepare fresh cut fruits and vegetables

Cut and serve the highest quality meats and seafood

Contribute in many other areas to provide extraordinary service to our customers

We are now accepting applications for all positions including cashier, bagger, e-Commerce clerk, grocery clerk, produce clerk, meat clerk, deli clerk and bakery clerk.

We offer our associates much more than just a paycheck, we offer a career with promise. In addition to medical and retirement plans, we offer paid vacation, life insurance, tuition assistance and college scholarships. Associates also enjoy flexible schedules, and many associates who begin in part-time jobs choose to grow with us into long-term careers. If you are interested in becoming a valued member of our team, apply now. We look forward to getting to know you!

Education Level: None

Required Certifications/Licenses: None

Position Type: Part-Time

Shift(s): Day; Evening; Overnight

Regions: South

