Job Alert for 04-02-20

EMPLOYER: NCBA SCSEP

JOB TITLE: Light Maintenance/Miller County RD

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) is a part-time program for low-income persons age 55 and over. Program participants receive assignments at community and government agencies and are paid the Federal or State minimum wage, whichever is higher. During their training, participants work with their local Employment and Training Coordinator to achieve permanent part time or full time unsubsidized employment either at their host agency or with other employment sources in their area.

JOB LCOATION: Texarkana, AR 71854

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Some High School or less

HOW TO APPLY:

Contact Marva Cox by phone at 870-648-6473 to arrange meeting and discuss job.

EMPLOYER: Cleanco LR

JOB TITLE: Janitor Cleaner

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Normal janitorial duties, any floor experience. MUST HAVE TRANSPORTATION. Work hours 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday-Friday

JOB LOCATION: Little rock, AR 72207

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Some High School or less

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 5 months

HOW TO APPLY:

By email to trlaughlin@comcast.net

EMPLOYER: Saracen Casino Resort

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Technician III

JOB INFORMATION/REQUIREMENTS:

Must be a minimum of 21 years of age or older upon employment.

High School diploma or equivalent required.

Related post secondary education preferred.

Minimum of 2 years experience in the technical fields of electrical/central plant, plumbing and heating/air conditioning required.

Knowledge of OSHA safety regulations and penalties, State safety regulations, environmental policies affecting facilities maintenance required.

Must have proficient computer skills.

Must be available on a 24-hour basis for assisting with maintenance problems.

Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license.

Applicants must be able to substantiate a safe driving record within the parameters acceptable to our liability insurance carrier.

Must possess excellent written and oral communication skills.

Must have the ability to resolve problems/conflicts in a diplomatic and tactful manner.

Must demonstrate leadership, fairness, and sensibility to the customer and employees.

Must present a well-groomed and professional appearance.

Must be able to read, write, speak and understand English.

Must be able to respond to visual and oral cues.

Ability to write routine correspondence and to speak effectively to the public, employees and customers.

Must be able to be approved for and maintain a valid gaming license.

Work nights, weekends and holidays as required.

Employment is contingent upon a favorable outcome of a background investigation and drug screening.

Must take a general maintenance test with a satisfactory score.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

HOW TO APPLY:

Complete a company application at the Pine Bluff Workforce Center to be forwarded to the employer.

EMPLOYER: Kroger

At Kroger, we hire people who have a passion for helping others and who want to build a relationship with our Customers. No matter what stage of your career, you can build your future at Kroger! Hourly Clerk opportunities currently exist at our stores in Little Rock, AR!

Many Career Opportunities Available:

Cashier

Bagger

e-Commerce clerk

Grocery clerk

Produce clerk

Meat clerk

Deli clerk

Bakery clerk

Don’t have time to complete a full application?

Send us your info!

“Career” means something different for everyone. No matter how you define it, or what your professional success looks like, Kroger will help you achieve your aspirations. That’s a Career with Promise. There is no limit to where a Kroger career can take you. With stores, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, technology hubs and offices, Kroger is a place you can grow and be your best self. See what it’s like to work with us on The Muse.

There’s a lot to love about working at Kroger. Whether you start in a store, one of our division offices, or at our corporate headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, one thing is clear: Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career. Together, our teams are redefining the food and grocery experience, but to get there, we’re committed to supporting you in all that we do. We offer competitive Total Rewards, industry-leading education benefits, opportunities for growth and development, and so much more. Join our team today.

Providing a great experience to our customers starts with our associates – and we’re always looking for friendly and caring people who live Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit. Our interview process is how we get to know you. We take a behavioral-based approach to interviewing, so we can understand your strengths, what motivates you and how you lead through certain situations. Learn more about our interview process and how you can prepare.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Walgreens

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Associate – Temporary

JOB LOCATION: 4823 John F Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience.

Registers sales on assigned cash register, provides customers with courteous, fair, friendly, and efficient checkout service.

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE:

Engages customers and patients by greeting them and offering assistance with products and services. Resolves customer issues and answers questions to ensure a positive customer experience.

Models and shares customer service best practices with all team members to deliver a distinctive and delightful customer experience, including interpersonal habits (e.g., greeting, eye contact, courtesy, etc.) and Walgreens service traits (e.g., offering help proactively, identifying needs, servicing until satisfied, etc.).

OPERATIONS:

Provides customers with courteous, friendly, fast, and efficient service.

Recommends items for sale to customer and recommends trade-up and/or companion items.

Registers customer purchases on assigned cash register, collects cash and distributes change as requested; processes voids, returns, rain checks, refunds, and exchanges as needed.

Keeps counters and shelves clean and well merchandised, takes inventory, and maintains records. Checks in and prices merchandise as required or as directed by store manager or communicated by the shift leader.

Implements Company asset protection procedures to identify and minimize profit loss.

Ensures compliance with state and local laws regarding regulated products (e.g., alcoholic beverages and tobacco products).

Constructs and maintains displays, including promotional, seasonal, super structures, and sale merchandise. Completes resets and revisions as directed.

Assists with separation of food items (e.g., raw foods from pre-cooked) and product placement as specified by policies/procedures (e.g., raw and frozen meats on bottom shelves). For consumable items, assists in stock rotation, using the first in, first out method and restock outs.

Has working knowledge of store systems and store equipment.

Provides customer service in the photo area, including digital passport photo service, poster print and creative machine, suggestive sell of promotional photo products.

Assumes web pick-up responsibilities (monitors orders in Picture Care Plus, fills orders (pick items), delivers orders to customers as they arrive at store).

Assists with exterior and interior maintenance by ensuring clean, neat, orderly store condition and appearance.

Complies with all company policies and procedures; maintains respectful relationships with coworkers.

Completes special assignments and other tasks as assigned.

TRAINING & PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT:

Attends training and completes PPLs requested by Manager or assigned by corporate.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be fluent in reading, writing, and speaking English. (Except in Puerto Rico)

Requires willingness to work flexible schedule, including evenings and weekend hours.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Prefer six months of experience in a retail environment.

Prefer to have prior work experience with Walgreens.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY AND SEE OTHER OPENINGS AT WALGREENS.

EMPLOYER: Walgreens

JOB TITLE: Beauty Area Expert

JOB LOCATION: 10816 Executive Center Dr., Little Rock, AR

JOB OBJECTIVES:

Maximizes beauty and personal care sales within an assigned territory, providing support to District Managers and Store Managers, and oversight of in store programs.

Educates and coaches District Managers, Store Managers, and Beauty Consultants on beauty product knowledge, selling techniques, services, events and offerings. Trains beauty consultant on cosmetic artistry techniques and skincare consultations with an emphasis on customer engagement.

Serves as a subject matter expert in latest beauty trends, product offerings and techniques, has a passion for beauty, provides inspirational beauty knowledge and know-how.

Supports District Managers and Store Managers in building a team of successful beauty consultants through coaching, training and development.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Customer Experience: Serves as a beauty change agent, champion, and advocate for both customers and stores. Motivates and engages beauty team members with sales training, advocates in store customer experience, provides appropriate feedback. Models and shares customer care best practices. Serves as liaison to the support office, beauty consultants, and field leadership.



OPERATIONS:

Provides knowledge and shares best practices with District Managers, Store Managers and Beauty Consultants regarding implementing and activating in-store beauty events. Motivates and engages with team members on the floor providing sales coaching, appropriate feedback and modeling the desired behavior.

Working through District and Store Management, actively seeks opportunities to stretch and exceed performance and targets. Demonstrates business savvy and provides selling solutions and a plan of action to support the beauty team in achieving targets.

Drives sales and fosters growth of our beauty personnel by training brand knowledge, application techniques and skin care best practices, including facilitation of certification of devices (i.e. Matchmade, Hydrometer, tablet, etc.)

Supports and drives sales of Prestige Beauty products in applicable stores.

Collaborates and communicates with support office and field leadership on wins, opportunities for program improvement and knowledge sharing.

Understands local competitor dynamics and communicates new findings to leadership as needed.

Understands differences in customer demographics and preferences when providing coaching and training to beauty team members.

Works with district, area leadership, and support office to setup group training sessions and accommodations while adhering to approved training budgets.

Monitors and supports store performance by working alongside field leadership by providing them with sales trends, performance goals, and general guidance.

Provides input on the hiring decisions for beauty team members as needed.

Provides feedback to store managers and district managers on department and promotional visual activity standards as needed.

Conducts weekly information sessions with field leadership to review trends, identify the wins and opportunity, and to discuss business and talent development opportunities and successes. Align on store priorities for the week.

Complies with all company policies and procedures; maintains respectful relationships with coworkers.

Completes special assignments as assigned.

TRAINING & PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT:

Seeks self-development by monitoring own performance, setting high personal standards, maintaining awareness of beauty trends, learning from others, and improving job performance.

Maintains professional appearance and image in compliance with company guidelines at all times.

Attends and participates in meetings, seminars, and other knowledge and business-driving developmental opportunities. Shares knowledge and insight with store beauty team members.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree and at least four years of retail experience (including sales, merchandising, purchasing and/or store management) OR High School diploma/GED and at least seven years of retail (sales, merchandising, purchasing and/or store management).

At least one year of experience developing and administering training to a minimum of ten employees within the beauty or cosmetic industry.

At least one year of experience launching innovative programs at a store or area level.

Experience developing ways of accomplishing goals with little or no supervision, depending on oneself to complete objectives and determining when escalation of issues is necessary.

Experience demonstrating makeup application and providing makeovers to customers.

Experience in developing ways to accomplish goals with little or no supervision, depending on oneself to complete objectives and determining when escalation of issues is necessary.

Experience tracking, meeting and exceeding sales goals.

Experience with MS Office Suite.

Basic level PC/tablet skills.

Requires willingness to work flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Must be fluent in reading, writing and speaking English. (Except in Puerto Rico).

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Licensure in Cosmetology or as an Esthetician as granted by appropriate state licensing authority.

At least three years of experience selling premium or prestige beauty or cosmetic products.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY AND TO SEE OTHER OPENINGS AT WALGREENS.

EMPLOYER: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

JOB TITLE: Crew members – Cooks, Cashiers & Customer Service

JOB LOCATIONS: North Little Rock, AR

OVERVIEW:

The Crewmember – At Raising Cane’s, “What We Do” is serve the Perfect Box, Fast, Friendly, Clean & Have Fun! A Crewmember has the primary responsibility of providing a positive Customer experience, including ensuring all food orders are prepared to Raising Cane’s standards and working in various areas of the Restaurant (e.g., Front Counter, Dining Room, Kitchen, and Drive Thru). Ultimately, a Crewmember is responsible for upholding Raising Cane’s standards.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF THE POSITION: The intellectual and physical demands described below are representative of what must be met by Crewmembers to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Lift and carry, push or pull heavy objects up to 50 pounds

Kneel, bend, twist or stoop

Ascend or descend stairs

Reach and grasp objects (including above head and below waistline)

Excellent verbal and written communication

Ability to show up to scheduled shifts on time

Cleaning tables, floors and other areas of the Restaurant

Taking orders from Customers and processing payments efficiently

Follow proper safety procedures when handling and/or preparing food

Ability to multitask

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be 16 years of age or older

Provide all Customers with quick and friendly service

Work together as a team, assisting other Crew members in completion of tasks and assignments to ensure continuity of service

Work under pressure and at a fast pace

Align with Raising Cane’s culture by balancing Working Hard and Having Fun

Take initiative

Comply with Company policies

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Physical Therapist

JOB LOCATION: Benton, Arkansas

The Department of Human Services (DHS) is Arkansas’ largest state agency, with more than 7,400 employees and at least one local DHS office in each of the state’s 75 counties. The agency’s skilled and passionate staff cares for Arkansans of all ages working to ensure citizens are healthy, safe and enjoying a high quality of life. Learn more about DHS here: https://humanservices.arkansas.gov/

JOB SUMMARY:

Knowledge of techniques, medical ethics, and technical procedures involved in the practice of physical therapy. Knowledge of equipment and supplies utilized in the provision of physical therapy. Knowledge of state and federal regulations governing physical therapy programs. Ability to test patients, develop treatment plans, and administer physical therapy. Ability to operate and perform minor maintenance and repair of exercise equipment. Ability to treat aggressive patients. Ability to complete written reports and maintain patient records. Ability to conduct training and assess physical therapy program compliance with state and federal laws and regulations.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a master’s degree in physical therapy from an accredited institution; plus two years of experience in physical therapy.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Must be licensed as a Physical Therapist by the State Board of Physical Therapy in accordance with ACA 17-93-303. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management.

SALARY/BENEFITS:

This position provides a competitive starting salary from $79,879.00 – $113,428.00 depending on qualifications, and excellent benefits including group health and life insurance, state retirement plan, and a tax deferred compensation plan, holidays and annual leave time off.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

If you have any problems applying online, please email: dhs.recruiting@dhs.arkansas.gov

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Assistant Director for the Division of Youth Services

SALARY: $77,862

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, Arkansas

POSITION PROFILE:

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is seeking a DHS Assistant Director for the Division of Youth Services (DYS) to provide leadership for an agency division that provides an array of services for at-risk youth in community-based programs and adjudicated delinquents in residential treatment.

The State of Arkansas is committed to reforms and best practices that better serve the youth within the custody of DYS while properly utilizing evidence-based services in residential and community-based placement. This position is responsible for determining overall division goals and objectives of the Division’s range of residential and non-residential services which effectively respond to youth delinquency.

DIVISION SUMMARY PROFILE:

The Division of Youth Services (DYS) provides the following services: residential treatment, case management, counseling, medical and physical treatment, sex offender treatment, substance abuse treatment, detention, interstate compact, intensive supervision, tracking, restitution, and prevention.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in business administration, public administration, operational management or related field; plus 6 years of progressively more responsible management experience in a quality assurance program or related field, including 3 years in a professional managerial capacity.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

5 years of general juvenile justice work experience -OR- 5 years working with juvenile court involved at-risk youth at the State, or County, or Municipal level.

Knowledge of and 2 years of experience with overseeing and administering the following;

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program,

The Juvenile Accountability Block Grants Program (JABG) administered by the U. S. Justice Department’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP),

Title II of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Program (JJDP) federal formula grant program,

Title V Local Delinquency Prevention Program of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Program (JJDP),

The Annie E. Casey Foundation, Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI),

Working with judicial districts / juvenile courts along with community-based providers and community stakeholders in developing and implementing pre-adjudication, court-based or prosecutorial based diversion programs.

Experience writing / developing Request For Proposals (RFP) and developing performance indicators for juvenile justice contracts.

SALARY/BENEFITS:

This position provides a competitive salary of $77,862.00 with excellent benefits including group health and life insurance, state retirement plan, and a tax deferred compensation plan, holidays and annual leave time off.

HOW TO APPLY: