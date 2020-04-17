Job Alert for 04-16-20

EMPLOYER: AT&T

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Representative 1

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, Arkansas

START WITH THE PAYCHECK: Customer Service Representatives make up to $16.52 hourly ($34, 372.00 per year) to start with increases every 6 months of active service up to $40, 144.00! AND you can earn an additional monthly incentive based on performance.



You’ll receive 50% off your AT&T wireless service and discounts on other AT&T products and services (i.e. DIRECTV, WIFI, etc..).

Add to all that a full benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, paid time off, and work/life resources.



Career possibilities are limitless with AT&T. You will have the chance to round out your experience with training on the latest technology, devices, and our entire lineup of products, services, and promotions. If you’re 18 years or older, let’s talk.



WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Answers inbound call from customers with billing issues, technical issues, or general questions regarding service. Assists customers questions and concerns on all products and services offered by the Company through research and resolution using various tools and systems. Handles telephone customer contacts. Coordinates with all sales channels for retention efforts on existing customer base. May sell all products and services offered by the Company. May help collect past due balances or take payments from customers who have been disconnected. Processes credit applications and activates service. Maintains appropriate records, prepares required reports, and updates customer accounts. Performs other duties as assigned by management.

Qualifications – External



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• At least 18 years of age

• 6 months experience operating a computer in Windows based environment

• Availability to work a flexible schedule which includes all hours of call center operation



TRAINING:

• Classroom training

• On-the-job training

• On-line training



SPECIAL JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Specific job assignments may require day, evening, weekend or holiday hours. Overtime may be required

• One-year customer service work experience preferred. Excellent communication and computer skills

Provisions listed in these Job Descriptions may be changed or modified by AT&T Mobility without prior notice at any time, at the Company’s sole discretion.

EMPLOYER: United States Postal Service

JOB TITLE: PSE Mail Processing Clerk

JOB LOCATION:

4700 E. McCain Blvd.

Little Rock, AR 72231-9998

CONTACT INFORMATION:

David Wymer | david.w.wymer@usps.gov | (501) 945-6627

SALARY RANGE: $17.19 per hour paid bi-weekly



DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Makes one or more sortations of outgoing and/or incoming mail using the appropriate sort program or manual distribution scheme. On a rotation basis, performs all of the following duties: loads mail onto automated equipment, culling out non-processable items; enters sort plan and starts equipment; monitors flow of mail to ensure continuous feed; sweeps separated mail from bins stackers; and stops equipment when distribution run or operation is completed. Runs machine reports, clears jams and

contacts maintenance for assistance when required. Prepares work area, ensuring all necessary support equipment and materials, including labels, trays, and other containers, are in place. Removes sorted mail from bins or separations and places into appropriate trays or containers for further processing or dispatch based on knowledge of operating plans and dispatch schedules, or at the instruction of supervisors or expediters;

may riffle or verify mail to ensure sortation accuracy as needed. In addition, may perform any of the following duties: provide service at public window for non-financial transactions; maintain records of mails; examine balances in advance deposit accounts; and record and bill mail requiring special service. Follows established safe work methods, procedures and safety precautions while performing all duties. Performs other duties as assigned.

EMPLOYER: U.S. Department of Defense (Little Rock AFB)

JOB TITLE: Store Associate

SALARY: $12.90 to $16.76 per hour

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock Air Force Base

JOB SUMMARY:

This announcement gathers applications from those seeking consideration to fill a Store Associate position in one or more of the listed commissary store locations. As vacancies occur in the 90-day period after this announcement closes, and in accordance with category rating procedures, applicants evaluated as qualified and appointable, and who submit all required documents are referred to hiring managers for selection consideration.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Serves as a Store Associate working either independently or as part of a team in any assigned retail area of a commissary store within the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) system. Work involves performing the full range of standard Store Associate assignments and resolving recurring problems. Typical assignments depend on the individual store and store management requirements.

Position responsibilities include:

Assisting customers by answering questions such as item price or location, and handling bulky/heavy items.

Operating an electronic checkout system to record unit price, total customer purchase, and make change.

Performing a variety of duties in handling, preparing and maintaining stock levels of grocery and produce items.

Reviewing stock levels and gathering inventory data in order to maintain the Computer Assisted Ordering (CAO) system.

Preparing and maintaining a variety of documents to order commissary items, reconcile invoices and submit requisitions.

Maintaining security, safety, and sanitation practices and procedures.

EMPLOYER: UA Little Rock

JOB TITLE: SIS Programmer Analyst

JOB SUMMARY:

The role of a SIS Programmer Analyst/ R97764 is to plan, develop, support, and maintain applications that support UA Little Rock’s administrative and academic goals. This position is also responsible for gathering and analyzing data in support of business needs, proposed projects, enhanced functionality, and provisioning of user applications and systems necessary for business operations.

EMPLOYER: UA Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Application Administrator

The Application Administrator’s role is to design, install, monitor, and maintain production databases and applications while ensuring high levels of data availability. This individual is also responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing policies and procedures to ensure the integrity and availability of accompanying software.

EMPLOYER: UA Little Rock

JOB TITLE: IT System Administrator (Multi-discipline)

UA Little Rock needs a system administrator comfortable working in a small to medium enterprise size environment capable of supporting the installation, maintenance, support, and architecture of both LINUX and Windows based operating systems.

EMPLOYER: UA Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Associate Director of Infrastructure and Systems

The Associate Director of Infrastructure & Systems oversees the design, installation, administration, and optimization of UA Little Rock’s servers and related components to achieve high performance, reliability, and efficiency. This includes ensuring the availability of client/server applications, configuring new implementations, and developing processes and procedures for ongoing management of the hardware, virtualization, server, storage, and backup environments. This includes the responsibility of managing procedures related to the identification, prioritization, monitoring, tracking, and coordination of systems and server support. This position is governed by state and federal laws, and agency/institution policy.

