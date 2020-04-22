Job Alert for the week of April 22nd

Editor’s Note: Job openings will be added to this article throughout the week.

EMPLOYER: Wayne Smith Trucking

JOB TITLE: CDL Driver

EXPERIENCE:

To be considered you be at least 25 years old, have 2 Years recent OTR experience, have a clean driving record for 36 months and have a current CDL-A license.

BENEFITS:

401(k) Retirement Plan

Complete Health lnsurance

Complete Vision lnsurance

Company Paid Life lnsurance

Dental lnsurance (50% Paid byWST)

Long and ShortTerm lnsurance Offered

Accident Benefits Offered

Cancer Benefits Offered / AD&D Offered

EQUIPMENT:

Late ModelVolvq Peterbilt and Kenworth Trucks

Refrigerator, Inverters, Flat Screen TV Mounts

Bunk Beds Available

Work Stations (Available in Volvo Only)

Air Slide and Air Release 5th Wheels

AutomaticTruck and TrailerWash

Rand McNally ELD’s

Trucks are Permanently Assigned / No Slip Seating

MORE PERKS:

Safety is Second to None

Open Door Policy

Mostly Upper and Lower Midwest Lanes

NoTouch Freight

Weekly 34 Hour Reset at Home

S1,000 Sign On Bonus / Quarterly Safety Bonus

Large DropTrailer Pools / Majority Drop & Hook Freight

Must be 23 Years of Age, Clean MVR with Two

Years of Recent Experience

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Terminix

JOB TITLE: Branch Manager

JOB LOCATION: Benton, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Terminix is an essential service provider under health department and government guidelines and remains open to provide healthier and safer environments for our customers and communities. We are actively seeking, selecting, and securing talent for our Benton, AR branch.

What is this role about?

This key role is responsible for leading all aspects of Sales and Service for one of our small to medium-sized (based on revenue) Terminix branch locations across the country.

What does a “Day-in-the-Life” look like?

The Branch Manager is accountable for all facets of operation for one of our Terminix locations. This includes team leadership, staff training and development, customer satisfaction and retention, service delivery, operational efficiency and new business development – all supported by Terminix’s corporate resources and business model.

Here are a few more specifics of what you would be doing on the job:

Managing branch P&L – monitoring financial performance and expenses, driving growth, ensuring revenue and profit plans are achieved

Fostering a positive work environment that motivates associates and drives customer satisfaction

Directly managing the branch Sales team and branch supervisors

Overseeing Service operations along with the Branch Service Manager

Recruiting, interviewing, hiring and training branch staff

Monitoring regulatory compliance, quality control standards and ensuring safety

Ensuring alignment with Terminix business model and guidelines, including implementing company programs and initiatives

What do I need to be successful?

Bachelor’s Degree and 2-4 years managing associates in a fast-paced environment

Willingness to relocate is highly desirable

Profit & loss and/or experience in sales management is strongly preferred

You are able to effectively lead and motivate others through coaching, mentoring, etc.

You have strong communications skills – impersonal, written, presenting

You possess strong time management and organizational skills

You are good at problem solving and coming up with practical solutions

You build rapport easily and establish trust with customers and employees

You are proficient in Microsoft Office Products (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

You have a good aptitude for basic/intermediate math– necessary for doing calculations related to sales and service

A valid driver’s license is required

Why should I choose Terminix?

In addition to being part of an iconic brand with a rich 85 year history, here are some other highlights of what we offer when you join the Terminix Team.

Comprehensive training and licensure, all paid by the company

Company vehicle, gas card, cell phone, and laptop

Highly competitive base compensation and bonus program

Opportunities for continued advancement and career growth

Medical, dental and vision coverage + discounts on ServiceMaster brands

Short/long-term Disability and Life Insurance

Paid time off

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Heritage Environmental Services, LLC

JOB TITLE: Chemist I

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As a Chemist I with Rineco you would perform multiple laboratory tests, to provide reliable analytical services to operations and our customers, in a timely manner.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Effectively learn and follow Rineco’s safety procedures, waste analysis and quality assurance plans.

Analysis to determine characteristics and waste profile. Tests include, but are not limited to the following: Determination of acidity and alkalinity; pH; screening for oxidizers, peroxides, cyanides and sulfides; fuel and water compatibilities. Heat of combustion (BTU value); total halogens; water analysis by Karl Fischer. Viscosity; density; flashpoint; percent solids; paint-filter liquids.

Have a basic working knowledge of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS).

Perform compositing, packaging, organizing, and properly disposing of retain and other waste samples.

Stock and organize laboratory areas and storeroom with chemicals and laboratory supplies.

Instrument checks including; refrigerators, balances, hoods, thermometers and pipettes.

Use and uphold good laboratory practices (e.g., QA/QC, documentation, maintenance/minor repairs, housekeeping, professionalism).

Must keep an appropriate appearance, good work ethics and habits, and strive for a positive attitude.

Work well in a team oriented environment.

Requires the excellent use of time management, with regards to work assignments and expectations.

Requires regular and punctual attendance.

Requires ability to work overtime, as needed.

ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs other related duties as assigned, or required (as needed).

Requires a hands-on approach, with regards to testing, training, and equipment maintenance (as needed).

Flexibility and willingness to assist any laboratory shift (as needed).

EXPERIENCE / SKILL / EDUCATION:

Requires High School Diploma or equivalent

Requires One year experience in laboratory, or one year as laboratory assistant preferred.

Must have basic computer knowledge, including Microsoft programs. A working knowledge of LIMS preferred.

Time management with multi-tasking skills and proficiency.

Effective communication abilities with peers, supervisors and management.

PHYSICAL / MENTAL DEMANDS:

This is a safety sensitive position. The ability to work in a constant state of alertness and in a safe manner is an essential function.

Ability to stand, walk or sit for long periods of time; speak and hear clearly.

Use of hands to feel and grasp, arms to reach, use keyboard. Stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl, occasionally lift up to 40 pounds. Good hand dexterity and hand/eye coordination.

Must be able to wear protective equipment and pass company physical.

See well, including close vision, color vision, and ability to adjust focus.

Read, write and mathematical knowledge at the level of education and experience required

Work 12-hour shift. Typical shift 6-6.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Mostly inside, air-conditioned or moderate environment.

Occasionally above average noise level due to instrumentation, etc.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Panda Restaurant Group, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Restaurant Service & Kitchen Team Associate

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Our Panda Service and Kitchen Team associates are important members of our team and are responsible for bringing Panda’s mission alive in our restaurants by creating food with passion, service with heart and ambiance with pride.

SERVICE TEAM:

As a Panda Service Team member, you are responsible for creating a warm and welcoming environment for our guests, making them feel like part of the Panda family. With a keen eye for details and the ability to create moments of happiness and optimism, you ensure our guests receive the best level of service in any interaction.

View detail service team job description here

KITCHEN TEAM:

Panda takes great pride in being industry leaders who continue to define American Chinese food. Our Kitchen team associates are trained to maintain the highest standards of our food including the preparation and culinary precision of our menu offerings, food quality and safety and cleanliness of our restaurant. By having the ability to balance working in a fast-paced and challenging environment while creating a welcoming and lasting experiences for our guests, these positions are the foundation for those who are eager to learn the ins and outs of a Panda Express restaurant and in building a career with us.

It will be the hardest job you will ever love.

View detail kitchen team job description here

We offer all Full-Time Associates:

Progressive Compensation Package and Bonus Opportunity.

Paid Training to prepare you for success.

On-Going Career & Leadership Development.

Medical and Dental Insurance.

401 K with Company Match.

Paid Time Off Associate Discounts and free meals when you work.

Opportunities for growth into Management positions.

Service and Kitchen Team Qualifications

Education and Experience:

Some high school

Prefer some Operations experience

Food Safety:

Local/municipal requirements, such as Food Handler certification, acquired at applicant’s own expense

About us:

Panda Express is part of Panda Restaurant Group, the world leader in Asian dining experiences that also includes Panda Inn and Hibachi-San. At Panda, we all share a common mission: “Deliver exceptional Asian dining experiences by building an organization where people are inspired to better their lives.” Guided by this mission, we are a family dedicated to creating an organization that inspires better lives for our people and our communities in which we serve. Whether through sharing good food with guests or providing opportunities for professional and personal growth with associates, all are embraced in our genuine family environment that is uniquely Panda.

Panda was founded in 1983 in Glendale, California Panda Express is the largest family-owned American Chinese Restaurant concept in America. As America’s favorite Chinese restaurant, Panda Express has close to 2,000 locations globally and continues to grow over 100 restaurants annually.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern & Western Districts of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Case Administrator- Announcement # 20-C01

JOB LOCATIONS:

300 West 2nd Street, Little Rock, Arkansas

35 E Mountain Street, Rm. 316, Fayetteville, Arkansas

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open until filled; to ensure consideration, submit resume by May 15, 2020.

STARTING SALARY: CL-25 ($42,302–$52,905) to CL-26 ($46,600- $58,260) (depending on qualifications)

This is a career ladder position with promotional potential to the CL 26 level without further competition at the discretion of the court.

The United States Bankruptcy Clerk for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Case Administrator (CA) in our Little Rock and Fayetteville offices.

POSITION OVERVIEW: The Clerk’s office is the official keeper of the record for the bankruptcy court. The CA will monitor the progress of bankruptcy cases and related adversary proceeding cases from opening to closing to ensure appropriate movement through the court process. The CA must simultaneously manage numerous cases by monitoring for conformity with rules, practices, and/or court requirements. The CA will review the accuracy, timeliness, and quality of data entered into the Case Management/Electronic Case Files (CM/ECF) database and prepare and analyze various case management reports. The CA must interpret a variety of documents and make timely and accurate entries on the docket; assist customers with electronic and manual case filing inquiries along with general case information; test new procedures and processes and provide necessary feedback to management; audit cases for discharge and closing to ensure the correct status of all documents/pleadings and deadlines; prepare and maintain claims registers; prepare notification of case related deficiencies; process orders as required; and prepare and generate hearing and meeting notices, as well as other case related notices. The CA will perform intake duties including filing documents and pleadings for entry on the docket, collect fees, and provide copies/certifications from case files upon request. The CA will provide basic case information to the general public, members of the bar, and other parties over the telephone, in writing, and over the counter. The CA will serve as backup in a judge(s) chambers upon request. Training will be provided. Travel to divisional court location(s) will be required.

MANDATORY QUALIFICATIONS: Must be a high school graduate or equivalent. To qualify for CL 25, applicants must possess two years of specialized experience; CL-26, at least two years of specialized experience equivalent to work at CL-25 is required. Specialized experience is progressively responsible experience requiring the regular and recurring application of procedures involving the routine use of computer skills and use of specialized terminology and demonstrated ability to apply a body of rules, regulations, directives, or laws. Such experience is commonly encountered in law firms, banking and credit firms, educational institutions, social service organizations, corporate headquarters or personnel and payroll operations. Must be proficient in the use of automated software and equipment for word processing, data entry and report generation, and the Internet and browsers. Must be self-motivated, able to execute multiple functions to completion with periodic interruptions, and able to communicate effectively with a wide variety of individuals

both verbally and in writing.

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS: Knowledge of bankruptcy and court operations and processes. Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university is preferred.

BENEFITS: Retirement, subsidized life and health insurance covering all pre-existing conditions, 10 paid holidays, a generous annual and sick leave program (13 days each – first year), Thrift Savings Plan, periodic salary increases, and pre-tax flexible spending accounts for medical and dependent care. Detailed information on benefits and compensation may be found at https://www.uscourts.gov/careers

This position is subject to mandatory electronic direct deposit of salary payment. Only the most qualified candidates will be interviewed. A background investigation will be conducted as a condition of employment.

Employees are required to adhere to the Code of Conduct for Judicial Employees which is available for review upon request. Employees of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas are at will and can be terminated with or without cause at any time.

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants may submit a resume to:

Human Resources # 20-C01

U. S. Bankruptcy Court

300 W. 2nd Street

Little Rock, AR 72201

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE

** The Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer**