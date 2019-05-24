Job Alert for 05-23-19 Video

EMPLOYER: Arrow Coach Lines Inc.

JOB TITLE: Motor Coach Mechanic

JOB DUTIES: Perform journeyman level work in the repair, service and maintenance of company motor coaches and equipment, including general tune ups, roadside repairs, change oil and filters, and perform all required preventive maintenance and vehicle inspections.

QUALIFICATIONS: The candidate should have some experience in the trucking or motor coach repair industry. He should have his own hand tools. A class A or B Commercial Drivers License would be preferable. He should be able to pass a drug screen.

PAY: $25 to $35 an hour depending on experience. This would be a full time job, 2 weeks paid vacation, and healthcare coverage for the employee.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: We are a family owned and operated motor coach company. We have been in business since 1944. We have a six bay work shop well equipped with bus lifts and service pits. Factory training is available.



HOW TO APPLY:

Please contact Jim Lienhart at 501-663-6002 for more information.

EMPLOYER: Centennial Bank

JOB TITLE: Tax Accountant

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Tax Accountant is responsible for assisting the Corporate Tax Manager and Manager of Accounting with all income and franchise tax-related functions, as well as other accounting functions as assigned. This includes federal and multi-state income tax planning and research; maintaining income tax accounting processes; coordinating with external consultants; and other projects as assigned.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Completes required BSA/AML training and other compliance training as assigned. This duty is performed as needed. The ability to work in a constant state of alertness and in a safe manner. This duty is performed daily. Assist Corporate Tax Manager with continuous research and maintenance of income tax accounting tools. This duty is performed as needed. Prepare board reports for subsidiaries of the holding company and/or bank. This duty is performed quarterly. Prepare intercompany allocation entries. This duty is performed monthly. Research and maintain multi-state tax apportionment and tax filing requirements. This duty is performed as needed. Maintain and prepare tax fixed asset reports. This duty is performed as needed. Assist Corporate Tax Manager with compiling items as requested by internal and external auditors, federal and state tax agencies, and external tax consultants. This duty is performed as needed. Assist with special projects as assigned. This duty is performed as needed. Calculate and prepare income tax accounting entries. This duty is performed monthly. Maintain and update departmental procedures. This duty is performed as needed. Assist other departments within the Bank with maintaining and updating tax compliance. This duty is performed as needed. Reconcile income tax expense, income taxes payable, and deferred income taxes. This duty is performed monthly. Process tax payments and tax returns for mailing and/or electronically filing. This duty is performed as needed. Maintain and update income tax calculations relating to restricted stock vests and issuances. This duty is performed monthly. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty mentioned satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Broad knowledge of such fields as accounting, marketing, business administration, finance, etc. Equivalent to a four year college degree, plus 5 years related experience and/or training, and 2 years related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

COMMUNICATION SKILLS:

Ability to effectively communicate information and respond to questions in person-to-person and small group situations with customers, clients, general public and other employees of the organization. Ability to read, analyze, and understand general business/company related articles and professional journals; Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees. Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and policy/procedure manuals; Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, clients, customers, and the general public. Ability to read, analyze, and understand common scientific and technical journals, financial reports, and legal documents; Ability to respond to complex or difficult inquiries or complaints from customers, regulatory agencies, or members of the business community.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS:

Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, and volume. Ability to apply concepts such as fractions, ratios, and proportions to practical situations.

CRITICAL THINKING SKILLS:

Ability to utilize common sense understanding in order to carry out written, oral or diagrammed instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving several known variables in situations of a routine nature.

REQUIRED CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Not indicated.

PREFERRED CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

CPA

MBA, Masters in Accounting or Tax

SOFTWARE SKILLS REQUIRED:

Intermediate: Accounting, Database, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing

Basic: 10-Key

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Somewhat disagreeable working conditions. Continuously exposed to one or two elements such as noise, intermittent standing, walking; and occasional pushing, carrying, or lifting.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:

The following work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES:

The following physical activities described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions and expectations.

Semi-repetitive, low physical. Semi-repetitive type work which requires periods of concentration for varied time cycles as prescribed by the tasks.

While performing the functions of this job, the employee is continuously required to sit; regularly required to stand, walk, talk or hear; frequently required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel, reach with hands and arms; and occasionally required to climb or balance, stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Required education and experience: Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Tax. 1-2 years of multi-state corporate income tax in industry and/or public accounting. Prefer 1-3 years of banking tax experience.

JOB LOCATION: Conway , AR 72032

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor's Degree

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 5 years

HOW TO APPLY:

Go to www.my100bank.com/careers to apply for this position. Follow the instructions included at the site, including how to submit an application.

EMPLOYER: Centennial Bank

JOB TITLE: Asset/Liability Analyst, Sr

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The position is responsible for running the asset liability risk manager model on a scheduled basis and other times as needed and maintaining the assumptions of the model for the department. The model will be utilized to run shock scenarios and stress scenarios of the institutions balance sheet and income statement. Manipulation of data and researching results will also be critical with regard to Asset Liability Committee and Regulatory reporting.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Analyze current and historic interest rates and project impact of future trends on the bank. This duty is performed weekly. Yield Comparison Reporting. This duty is performed weekly. Prepare month-end reports for AL and various Financial aspects. This duty is performed monthly. Prepares risk management and liquidity reports. This duty is performed monthly. Assists in preparing sources and uses report stress scenarios. This duty is performed monthly. Process shock scenarios for the bank in the asset liability software. This duty is performed monthly. Develop and maintain stress scenarios for various risk events specific to the bank. This duty is performed monthly. Understand and analyze the make-up of the banks' balance sheet and income statement. This duty is performed daily. Update reports that show current interest rate environment. This duty is performed as needed. Assists in preparing reports for management. This duty is performed as needed. Analyze balance sheet and income statement instrument level data from core systems and GL. This duty is performed daily. Completes required BSA/AML training and other compliance training as assigned. This duty is performed monthly. The ability to work in a constant state of alertness and in a safe manner. This duty is performed daily. Manipulate data within the AL software system to produce regulatory required reporting. This duty is performed monthly. Prepare SEC report data relating to liquidity and sensitivity for the bank and holding company. This duty is performed quarterly. Produce cash flow reports for liquidity analysis. This duty is performed monthly. Develop and maintain contingency funding risk assessments for the bank. This duty is performed monthly. Provide support for regulatory and internal audit questions and direct interface with ALCO. This duty is performed as needed. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

COMMUNICATION SKILLS:

Ability to effectively communicate information and respond to questions in person-to-person and small group situations with customers, clients, general public and other employees of the organization. Ability to read, analyze, and understand general business/company related articles and professional journals; Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees. Ability to write speeches and articles for publication that conform to prescribed style and format; Ability to effectively present information to top management, public groups, and/or boards of directors. Ability to read, analyze, and understand common scientific and technical journals, financial reports, and legal documents; Ability to respond to complex or difficult inquiries or complaints from customers, regulatory agencies, or members of the business community.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS:

Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, and volume. Ability to apply concepts such as fractions, ratios, and proportions to practical situations.

CRITICAL THINKING SKILLS:

Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions. Ability to interpret an extensive variety of technical instructions in mathematical or diagram form and deal with several abstract and concrete variables.

REQUIRED CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Not indicated.

PREFERRED CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Not indicated.

SOFTWARE SKILLS REQUIRED:

Mastery: Spreadsheet

Advanced: Accounting, Database

Intermediate: 10-Key, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Contact Management, Presentation/PowerPoint, Word Processing/Typing, Other

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Somewhat disagreeable working conditions. Continuously exposed to one or two elements such as noise, intermittent standing, walking; and occasional pushing, carrying, or lifting.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:

The following work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES:

The following physical activities described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions and expectations.

Semi-repetitive, low physical. Semi-repetitive type work which requires periods of concentration for varied time cycles as prescribed by the tasks.

While performing the functions of this job, the employee is continuously required to sit; regularly required to stand, walk, talk or hear; frequently required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel, reach with hands and arms; and occasionally required to stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 10 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

College Degree in Accounting, Business Administration, or Business

The work schedule is generally Monday - Friday 8:00 am through 5:00 with occasional overtime required. Some travel is required in this position.

JOB LOCATION: Conway , AR 72032

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor's Degree

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 6 years

HOW TO APPLY:

Go to www.my100bank.com/careers to apply for this position. Follow the instructions included at the site, including how to submit an application.

EMPLOYER: Centennial Bank

JOB TITLE: IT Quality Assurance Analyst

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Under the direction of the Director of Information Technology, the Information Technology Quality Assurance Analyst is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal IT service quality control standards, policies and procedures. Monitors, evaluates, manages and executes quality assurance processes to ensure compliance. Coordinates and facilitates quality assurance activities across projects with project managers. Provides guidance and subject matter expertise to IT teams on QA methodologies and processes, educates them on their responsibilities/accountabilities for the purpose of achieving on-time and quality deliverables

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs quality audits across the various IT functions to ensure quality standards, procedures and methodologies are being followed. This duty is performed as needed. Delivers quality process guidance to technical staff and acts as an internal quality consultant to advise or influence business or technical partners. This duty is performed as needed. Ensures that products, applications, and systems are in compliance with established quality, compliance and regulatory standards, and meet customer requirements. This duty is performed as needed. Analyzes best-in-class processes, establishes customer satisfaction metrics, understands the interaction and relationship of business operations and operating systems and network processes. This duty is performed as needed. Responsible for researching, developing and implementing testing methods and procedures. This duty is performed as needed. Ensures that products meet the highest quality, compliance and regulatory standards. This duty is performed as needed. Monitors and reports to IT and business executives on the status of technology risk and compliance issues based on assessment results. This duty is performed weekly. Works collaboratively with corporate compliance, internal auditing and corporate risk management and various technical teams in the design, implementation and maintaining of quality assurance practices for IT. This duty is performed as needed. Completes required BSA/AML training and other compliance training as assigned. This duty is performed annually. The ability to work in a constant state of alertness and in a safe manner. This duty is performed daily. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty mentioned satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Broad knowledge of such fields as accounting, marketing, business administration, finance, etc. Equivalent to a four year college degree, plus 5 years related experience and/or training, and 12 to 18 months related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

COMMUNICATION SKILLS:

Ability to read and understand documents such as policy manuals, safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals; Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS:

Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, and volume. Ability to apply concepts such as fractions, ratios, and proportions to practical situations.

CRITICAL THINKING SKILLS:

Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions. Ability to interpret an extensive variety of technical instructions in mathematical or diagram form and deal with several abstract and concrete variables.

REQUIRED CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Not indicated.

PREFERRED CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Not indicated.

SOFTWARE SKILLS REQUIRED:

Basic: Alphanumeric Data Entry, Contact Management, Presentation/PowerPoint, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Periodically exposed to such elements as noise, intermittent standing, walking, occasionally pushing, carrying, or lifting; but none are present to the extent of being disagreeable.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:

The following work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES:

The following physical activities described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions and expectations.

Semi-repetitive, low physical. Semi-repetitive type work which requires periods of concentration for varied time cycles as prescribed by the tasks.

While performing the functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, walk, talk or hear; frequently required to sit; and occasionally required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel, reach with hands and arms. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Not indicated.

JOB LOCATION: Conway , AR 72032

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor's Degree

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 5 years

HOW TO APPLY:

1. Go to www.my100bank.com/careers to apply for this position. Follow the instructions included at the site, including how to submit an application.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Dietician

JOB LOCATION: Benton, Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) is the state's largest agency with 7,000 employees working in 86 county offices serving more than one million people. Employees work in 10 major divisions and five support offices to provide services to Arkansas citizens. DHS is currently seeking to fill the position of Dietician in Benton, Arkansas.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Dietician is responsible for developing nutritional care plans and supervising the delivery of nutritional services to patients or students. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy. Develops nutritional care plans for patients or students by reviewing medical history, body measurements, pharmacological information, physical and mental disabilities, stated preferences, and related information. Maintains individual nutritional records and prepares reports. Develops regular, cyclical, and special diet menus and modifies menus as necessary to meet the needs of new patients or students and changing medical, physical, or mental conditions of present patients or students. Oversees the preparation and serving of food and monitors and instructs others in special feeding techniques and specialized diet preparation. Acts as a member of an inter-disciplinary care team in planning and developing nutritional programs and total care plan for patients or students. Develops and presents in-service training programs on such topics as specialized feeding techniques, proper sanitation, and special diet preparation. May act as a member of a survey team conducting inspections and investigations of nursing homes and other facilities to ensure compliance with certification regulations governing sanitation requirements and meal preparation. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES & SKILLS:

Knowledge of nutrition components of preventive health and medical care services. Knowledge of food science principles and methods. Knowledge of food systems management principles and methods. Ability to analyze patient needs and develop nutritional care plans. Ability to plan, develop, coordinate, and administer meal planning and food service systems programs. Ability to analyze nutritional value, cost, and service of food, or assess facilities for compliance with regulations for food service.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor's degree in human nutrition, food and nutrition, dietetics, food systems management or a related field; plus two years of experience in a dietetics program.

SPECIAL WORK CONDITION/PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Frequent in-state travel is required. Occasional to frequent on-call time may be required.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Must be licensed as a Dietician or Dietician Nutritionist, or deemed eligible for licensure and registration within one year of employment, by the Dietetics Licensing Board in accordance with ACA 17-83-301. Must possess a valid Arkansas driver's license. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

SALARY/BENEFITS:

This position provides a competitive starting salary from $40,340.00 - $58,493.00 depending on qualifications, and excellent benefits including group health and life insurance, state retirement plan, and a tax deferred compensation plan, holidays and annual leave time off.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

CLOSING DATE: 6/15/2019

"The Arkansas Department of Human Services is an equal opportunity employer providing equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, veteran status, or political affiliation."

EMPLOYER: ATEAM Staffing

JOB TITLE: Accounting/Bookkeeping

QUALIFICATIONS: Accounting degree preferred

PAY: $45,000 - $60,000 depending on qualifications

JOB LOCATION: PINE BLUFF, AR

HOW TO APPLY:

Call ATEAM at 870-535-5507

EMPLOYER: City of Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Engineering Specialist (City of Little Rock Zoo)

JOB DESCRIPTION: Cleans, maintains, and repairs marine exhibits, water features, water treatment and filtration systems at the Little Rock Zoo to ensure compliance with the approved National Pollutants Discharge and Elimination System (NPDES) permit.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: The knowledge, skills, and abilities are usually, although not always, acquired through completion of two (2) years of college coursework in Civil Engineering, Engineering Technology, Construction Technology, or a related area, two (2) years of experience in civil engineering, wastewater engineering, wastewater or water data collection, or construction inspection, and one (1) year of supervisory experience. Equivalent combinations of education and experience will be considered.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

EVENT: Pine Bluff Housing Authority Health & Job Resource Fair

WHEN: Thursday, June 6, 2019

TIME: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Place: Pine Bluff Convention Center, Banquet Room # 1

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The public is invited to attend this event. Local businesses will be in attendance they are: Arkansas Department of Correction, Express Employment, Goodwill, Tyson, Family Dollars, Randstad, LENNOX, KOHLER, Air Force Recruiting of Pine Bluff, ARMY Recruiting of Pine Bluff, Arkansas Department of Health, Southeast Arkansas Area Agency, Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority, Jefferson Comprehensive Care System, Inc., Arkansas Department of Workforce, and many more, so bring your resume in hand and “dress to impress”. Resources will be available they are: SEARK Recruitment, UAPB 1890 Extension Program, and others. This will provide opportunity for families to connect with resources within the community that will allow them to become employed.

Dress to impress with resume in hand.





