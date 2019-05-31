Job Alert for 05-30-19 Video

EVENT: Goodwill Industries of Arkansas Hiring Event - ADC

WHEN: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

TIME: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: ASU - Main Room 309 Computer Lab

1900 E Moore Ave | Searcy, AR 72143

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

-Hiring for correctional officers at Grimes unit. Must be at least 18 years old, have a drivers license, high school diploma or GED and be able to pass a background check and drug screen.

For more information, contact Travis Miller 870-495-3318 | tmiller@GoodwillAR.org

EVENT: Pine Bluff Housing Authority Health & Job Resource Fair

WHEN: Thursday, June 6, 2019

TIME: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Place: Pine Bluff Convention Center, Banquet Room # 1

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The public is invited to attend this event. Local businesses will be in attendance they are: Arkansas Department of Correction, Express Employment, Goodwill, Tyson, Family Dollars, Randstad, LENNOX, KOHLER, Air Force Recruiting of Pine Bluff, ARMY Recruiting of Pine Bluff, Arkansas Department of Health, Southeast Arkansas Area Agency, Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority, Jefferson Comprehensive Care System, Inc., Arkansas Department of Workforce, and many more, so bring your resume in hand and “dress to impress”. Resources will be available they are: SEARK Recruitment, UAPB 1890 Extension Program, and others. This will provide opportunity for families to connect with resources within the community that will allow them to become employed.

Dress to impress with resume in hand.

EVENT: Faulkner County Career & Community Resource Fair

DATE: Thursday, June 6, 2019

TIME: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

WHERE: 514 E. 16th Street, Conway, AR

VENDORS INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Arkansas Rehabilitation Services Arkansas State Jobes Arkansas State Police Carelink Cintas Conway Human Development Center Conway Police Department Conway Regional DBG Department of Human Services Dillards Faulkner County Kindred at Home Lamb & Associates US Compounding Virco

EMPLOYER: Centennial Bank

JOB TITLE: IT Quality Assurance Analyst

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Under the direction of the Director of Information Technology, the Information Technology Quality Assurance Analyst is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal IT service quality control standards, policies and procedures. Monitors, evaluates, manages and executes quality assurance processes to ensure compliance. Coordinates and facilitates quality assurance activities across projects with project managers. Provides guidance and subject matter expertise to IT teams on QA methodologies and processes, educates them on their responsibilities/accountabilities for the purpose of achieving on-time and quality deliverables

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs quality audits across the various IT functions to ensure quality standards, procedures and methodologies are being followed. This duty is performed as needed. Delivers quality process guidance to technical staff and acts as an internal quality consultant to advise or influence business or technical partners. This duty is performed as needed. Ensures that products, applications, and systems are in compliance with established quality, compliance and regulatory standards, and meet customer requirements. This duty is performed as needed. Analyzes best-in-class processes, establishes customer satisfaction metrics, understands the interaction and relationship of business operations and operating systems and network processes. This duty is performed as needed. Responsible for researching, developing and implementing testing methods and procedures. This duty is performed as needed. Ensures that products meet the highest quality, compliance and regulatory standards. This duty is performed as needed. Monitors and reports to IT and business executives on the status of technology risk and compliance issues based on assessment results. This duty is performed weekly. Works collaboratively with corporate compliance, internal auditing and corporate risk management and various technical teams in the design, implementation and maintaining of quality assurance practices for IT. This duty is performed as needed. Completes required BSA/AML training and other compliance training as assigned. This duty is performed annually. The ability to work in a constant state of alertness and in a safe manner. This duty is performed daily. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty mentioned satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Broad knowledge of such fields as accounting, marketing, business administration, finance, etc. Equivalent to a four year college degree, plus 5 years related experience and/or training, and 12 to 18 months related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

COMMUNICATION SKILLS:

Ability to read and understand documents such as policy manuals, safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals; Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS:

Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, and volume. Ability to apply concepts such as fractions, ratios, and proportions to practical situations.

CRITICAL THINKING SKILLS:

Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions. Ability to interpret an extensive variety of technical instructions in mathematical or diagram form and deal with several abstract and concrete variables.

REQUIRED CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Not indicated.

PREFERRED CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Not indicated.

SOFTWARE SKILLS REQUIRED:

Basic: Alphanumeric Data Entry, Contact Management, Presentation/PowerPoint, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Periodically exposed to such elements as noise, intermittent standing, walking, occasionally pushing, carrying, or lifting; but none are present to the extent of being disagreeable.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:

The following work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES:

The following physical activities described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions and expectations.

Semi-repetitive, low physical. Semi-repetitive type work which requires periods of concentration for varied time cycles as prescribed by the tasks.

While performing the functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, walk, talk or hear; frequently required to sit; and occasionally required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel, reach with hands and arms. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Not indicated.

JOB LOCATION: Conway , AR 72032

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor's Degree

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 5 years

HOW TO APPLY:

1. Go to www.my100bank.com/careers to apply for this position. Follow the instructions included at the site, including how to submit an application.

EMPLOYER: Centennial Bank

JOB TITLE: Tax Accountant

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Tax Accountant is responsible for assisting the Corporate Tax Manager and Manager of Accounting with all income and franchise tax-related functions, as well as other accounting functions as assigned. This includes federal and multi-state income tax planning and research; maintaining income tax accounting processes; coordinating with external consultants; and other projects as assigned.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Completes required BSA/AML training and other compliance training as assigned. This duty is performed as needed. The ability to work in a constant state of alertness and in a safe manner. This duty is performed daily. Assist Corporate Tax Manager with continuous research and maintenance of income tax accounting tools. This duty is performed as needed. Prepare board reports for subsidiaries of the holding company and/or bank. This duty is performed quarterly. Prepare intercompany allocation entries. This duty is performed monthly. Research and maintain multi-state tax apportionment and tax filing requirements. This duty is performed as needed. Maintain and prepare tax fixed asset reports. This duty is performed as needed. Assist Corporate Tax Manager with compiling items as requested by internal and external auditors, federal and state tax agencies, and external tax consultants. This duty is performed as needed. Assist with special projects as assigned. This duty is performed as needed. Calculate and prepare income tax accounting entries. This duty is performed monthly. Maintain and update departmental procedures. This duty is performed as needed. Assist other departments within the Bank with maintaining and updating tax compliance. This duty is performed as needed. Reconcile income tax expense, income taxes payable, and deferred income taxes. This duty is performed monthly. Process tax payments and tax returns for mailing and/or electronically filing. This duty is performed as needed. Maintain and update income tax calculations relating to restricted stock vests and issuances. This duty is performed monthly. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty mentioned satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Broad knowledge of such fields as accounting, marketing, business administration, finance, etc. Equivalent to a four year college degree, plus 5 years related experience and/or training, and 2 years related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

COMMUNICATION SKILLS:

Ability to effectively communicate information and respond to questions in person-to-person and small group situations with customers, clients, general public and other employees of the organization. Ability to read, analyze, and understand general business/company related articles and professional journals; Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees. Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and policy/procedure manuals; Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, clients, customers, and the general public. Ability to read, analyze, and understand common scientific and technical journals, financial reports, and legal documents; Ability to respond to complex or difficult inquiries or complaints from customers, regulatory agencies, or members of the business community.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS:

Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, and volume. Ability to apply concepts such as fractions, ratios, and proportions to practical situations.

CRITICAL THINKING SKILLS:

Ability to utilize common sense understanding in order to carry out written, oral or diagrammed instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving several known variables in situations of a routine nature.

REQUIRED CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Not indicated.

PREFERRED CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

CPA

MBA, Masters in Accounting or Tax

SOFTWARE SKILLS REQUIRED:

Intermediate: Accounting, Database, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing

Basic: 10-Key

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Somewhat disagreeable working conditions. Continuously exposed to one or two elements such as noise, intermittent standing, walking; and occasional pushing, carrying, or lifting.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:

The following work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES:

The following physical activities described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions and expectations.

Semi-repetitive, low physical. Semi-repetitive type work which requires periods of concentration for varied time cycles as prescribed by the tasks.

While performing the functions of this job, the employee is continuously required to sit; regularly required to stand, walk, talk or hear; frequently required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel, reach with hands and arms; and occasionally required to climb or balance, stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Required education and experience: Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Tax. 1-2 years of multi-state corporate income tax in industry and/or public accounting. Prefer 1-3 years of banking tax experience.

JOB LOCATION: Conway , AR 72032

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor's Degree

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 5 years

HOW TO APPLY:

Go to www.my100bank.com/careers to apply for this position. Follow the instructions included at the site, including how to submit an application.



