Job Alert for 07-04-19

Employer: Mckissic & Associates Law Office

JOB TITLE: Legal Secretary

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Answer phones

Type letters

Greet clients in person or by phone

General office duties as assigned

Will work Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in an attorney’s office

HOW TO APPLY:

Email a resume to the employer for consideration. dorisdking30@aol.com



EMPLOYER: BB&T Corporation

JOB TITLE: Insurance Operations & Finance Leader

REGULAR OR TEMPORARY: Regular

LANGUAGE FLUENCY: English (Required)

WORK SHIFT: 1st shift (United States of America)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Support Agency Manager by planning and directing the internal operations and procedures of the daily work of the local agency.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Following is a summary of the essential functions for this job. Other duties may be performed, both major and minor, which are not mentioned below. Specific activities may change from time to time.

Assist Agency Executive in monitoring and meeting plan goals in both income and expenses. Provide reports and information needed by administration to monitor agency progress monthly.

Supervise personal lines, commercial lines, and administrative staff of local agency in setting and reaching goals for sales and service to new and existing clients.

Maintain sound efficient procedures to coordinate work assignments between staff members in both personal lines and commercial lines and assure training is adequate for the job to be performed satisfactorily to the standards we require.

Assure that all continuing education and licensing requirements are met by each associate for the year and maintain the three-year documentation required by N.C. Department of Insurance, coordinate classes, registration, etc., so work flow can proceed with associates out of the office for training.

Monitor Internal-Controls Report for local agency as required by Administration and Audit Departments to assure proper procedures and eliminate E&O exposures.

Perform annual and semi-annual reviews for staff members and make recommendations for performance ratings, salary changes, promotions, terminations, and staffing.

Review monthly reports; i.e., expirations, claims, follow-up, cancellations, etc. to be sure all work is being performed and no policies are overlooked.

Arrange vacation schedules, training days, etc., to be sure agency is adequately staffed at all times.

Service personal or commercial accounts assigned.

Act as mediator for personnel problems or problems with clients, companies, underwriters, etc.

Oversee administrative functions such as company accounts, reconciliation of differences, collection activities, purchase of supplies, furniture and fixtures to control expenses, and maintenance and updating of computer systems.

Maintain all manuals issued for BB&T; i.e., Human Resources, Disaster Recovery, Security, etc.

Assume additional duties at direction of Agency Executive.

REQUIRED SKILLS & COMPETENCIES:

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent education and related training

Five years supervisory experience

Three years of relevant industry experience

Appropriate Insurance licenses

Demonstrated proficiency of basic computer applications, such as Microsoft Office products

Ability to travel, occasionally overnight

DESIRED SKILLS:

Knowledge of BB&T Insurance’s automation system or ability to learn quickly

BB&T is an Equal Opportunity Employer and considers all qualified applicants regardless of race, gender, color, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status or other classification protected by law.

EEO is the Law Pay Transparency Nondiscrimination Provision

BB&T is an Equal Opportunity Employer and considers all qualified applicants regardless of race, gender, color, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status or other classification protected by law.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72202

Please apply at http://ipc.us/t/2A0C98F471DC4F87

EMPLOYER: Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office

JOB TITLE: Full and Part time Dispatcher.

Applications can be picked up and returned to Department of Workforce at 1500 N Museum Rd #111 Conway Ar

Come join an amazing team of dispatchers at the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.

Serve your community by becoming the vital link between citizens in distress and the deputies, firefighters and first responders of Faulkner County.

Assist the public by answering emergency and non-emergency calls, dispatching police and fire personnel and saving lives one call at a time.

Apply at the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services at 1500 N Museum Rd #111 in Conway.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 18 years of age

High School Diploma or equivalent

Possess a valid AR Driver License

Must be able to pass a background check

Must be able to pass a dispatch aptitude test with at least an 80%

Must be able to work shift work

Must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays

BENEFITS:

Competitive Pay

Medical

Dental

Vision

APERS Retirement

Vacation

Sick & Holiday Timne

EMPLOYER: Hunt MH Shared Services LLC

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Technician – Little Rock AFB Family Housing

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Maintenance Technician provides general and specialized maintenance to housing being rented to families. This position may also perform work to prepare rental unit ready during change of occupancy. As a Maintenance Technician, you will be a valuable member of the maintenance team. You may be responsible for checking, troubleshooting, and making routine repairs in the following areas: air conditioning, water heaters, plumbing, painting, carpentry, and other building maintenance areas. Maintenance Technicians will frequently work outdoors in all weather conditions, as well as in attics, crawl spaces and other tight spaces depending on the maintenance requirement.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Respond to service requests regarding furnaces, air-conditioning systems, appliances, water heaters and solar collection, disposals, general plumbing, carpentry, painting, and other required maintenance items, as may be required.

Performs skilled work in one or more trades such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, appliance repair or locksmith requiring advanced knowledge and skills and advanced troubleshooting abilities.

Maintain equipment such as tools, gauges, Freon recovery systems, snakes, drills, etc., in ready repair and demonstrate a safe/proficient operational knowledge of tools.

Understand the proper use of equipment and chemicals and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Follow and adhere to an established preventive maintenance program for all heating and ventilation systems and perform the required maintenance including replacement of filters, etc.

Assist in the make ready of vacated units including, but not limited to, painting, sanding, and varnishing, floor tile removal and replacement, ceramic tile replacement, dry wall repair, fixture repair and/or replacement, floor stripping, waxing, and polishing, window repair and/or replacement, etc., as will from time to time be required. Similar work as described above may also be required on the exterior of the home to make ready.

Perform emergency maintenance as required including sewage back-ups, water main and/or lateral breaks (dig to expose line, repair, and replace soil as needed), fires, other types of water leaks, appliance repairs, etc.

Ensure that unsafe conditions are corrected in a timely manner.

Reliable and dependable attendance and punctuality are essential for this position.

Perform other related tasks as required.

EDUCATION:

High school diploma (or equivalent) with advanced training resulting in a certification or a degree/journeyman license in building maintenance, or one or more skilled trades or other related subject; or an acceptable amount of on-the-job experience in building maintenance or one of the skilled trades.

EXPERIENCE & QUALIFICATIONS:

Have strong knowledge of Building Maintenance and have specialized knowledge in one or more of the following trades/skills: electrical, HVAC, plumbing, appliance repair, or locksmith.

Three or more years’ experience in residential maintenance.

Must have a valid driver’s license and insurance.

Able to work outside in all weather conditions and perform physical work, as well as to lift weights of up to 50 pounds regularly and above 50 pounds occasionally.

Willing and able to work occasional on-call shifts.

EPA/HVAC certification required for Maintenance Technician levels II and III.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.